Air France Restores Additional Shanghai Flights From Feb 2023
Air France in February 2023 plans to restore additional service to Shanghai, announced last week. The Skyteam member on 04FEB23 will restore 3rd weekly Paris CDG – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong flight, with 381-seater Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. AF198 CDG1820 – 1425+1ICN1535+1 – 1645+1PVG 77W 146...
Singapore Airlines NS23 Colombo Aircraft Changes
Singapore Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season is adjusting operational aircraft to Sri Lanka, as the airline schedules Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner on Singapore – Colombo route, effective 26MAR23. The 337-seater will replace 303-seater Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft. SQ468 SIN2220 – 2335CMB 787 x136. SQ469 CMB0050 – 0720SIN 787 x247...
Delta NS23 Domestic Network Additions – 24DEC22
Delta during the weekend of 24DEC22’s schedule update opened reservation on various domestic routes. In particular, the airline will expand Boston network from May 2023, followed by Washington Reagan from October 2023. Boston – Memphis eff 08MAY23 1 daily Embraer E175 (Republic Airways; Last served until January 2014)
Lanmei Airlines Resumes Wuhan Service in Jan 2023
Lanmei Airlines in January 2023 plans to resume service to Wuhan, after nearly 3 years of cancellations. The airline now plans to operate 1 weekly Phnom Penh – Wuhan flight from 06JAN23 at earliest, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. The airline previously operated Siem Reap – Wuhan and Sihanoukville...
Arajet 1Q23 Network Changes – 26DEC22
Dominican Republic-based Arajet in the first half of 2023 is adjusting operations, based on available flights for reservation on the airline’s website, as of 26DEC22. Additional changes remain highly possible. Santo Domingo – Barranquilla eff 07MAR23 Reduce from 3 to 2 weekly. Santo Domingo – Bogota eff 06MAR23...
Sky Angkor Airlines Adds Siem Reap – Seoul Service in late-Dec 2022
Cambodian carrier Sky Angkor Airlines in late-December 2022 plans to add Siem Reap – Seoul Incheon service on limited-time basis, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. Service is scheduled from 28DEC22 to 31DEC22, with following schedule. ZA2119 REP0150 – 0905ICN 321 D. ZA2120 ICN1240 – 1630REP 321 D.
Air Macau Resumes Kaohsiung Service in Feb 2023
Air Macau in the first quarter of 2023 plans to resume Macau – Kaohsiung service, initially operating every 2 weeks. First flight is scheduled on 05FEB23, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. NX662 MFM1125 – 1300KHH 320. NX661 KHH1350 – 1525MFM 320.
Air India Dec 2022 – Feb 2023 Delhi – San Francisco Aircraft Changes
Air India between December 2022 and February 2023 is increasing capacity on Delhi – San Francisco route, as selected service operated by Boeing 777-300ER, instead of -200LR. From 01DEC22 to 04FEB23, 3 weekly AI183/184 is operated by the 342-seater -300ER. AI173 DEL0350 – 0600SFO 77L D. AI183 DEL1500...
TUIfly Adds Stuttgart – Djerba Route in NS23
TUIfly in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new service to Tunisia, which sees the airline schedules Stuttgart – Djerba route. The airline currently schedules one weekly flight from 31MAY23 to 01NOV23, with Boeing 737-800 or MAX 8. X36592 STR1325 – 1455DJE 73H 3. X36593 DJE1545 –...
Go First Resumes Kochi International Service in Jan 2023
Indian carrier Go First in January 2023 is resuming international service at Kochi, after 10-week suspension. In the first week of January, the airline will once again offer service to Abu Dhabi and Muscat. Kochi – Abu Dhabi eff 06JAN23 4 weekly A320 (Service suspended 29OCT22 – 05JAN23)
Corendon Airlines Adds Visby – Irakleion Service in 2H23
Corendon Airlines in the second half of 2023 plans to offer limited-time service on Visby – Irakleion route, operating as scheduled charter. From 17SEP23 to 15OCT23, Boeing 737-800 to operate this route once weekly on Sundays. XR792 VBY1935 – 0010+1HER 738 7. XR791 HER1545 – 1835VBY 738 7...
Cambodia Airways Reduces Bangkok Service in 1Q23
Cambodia Airways in the first quarter of 2023 is adjusting Phnom Penh – Bangkok service, as the airline schedules flight reductions from 14 to 10 weekly. Planned reduction is in effect from 17JAN23, with Airbus A319 aircraft operating. KR701 PNH0910 – 1010BKK 319 x347. KR701 PNH0915 – 1010BKK...
VietJet Air Begins A330 Tokyo Service From late-Dec 2022
VietJet Air on Christmas Day (25DEC22) launched Airbus A330-300 service to Japan, which saw the widebody aircraft inaugurated Hanoi – Tokyo Narita route. The A330 aircraft operates on 1 of 2 daily flights. VJ932 HAN0055 – 0800NRT 330 D. VJ934 HAN0725 – 1425NRT 321 3. VJ934 HAN0750...
GOL Expands Air France European Codeshare Network in late-Dec 2022
Brazilian carrier GOL in late-December 2022 expanded codeshare partnership with Air France, covering the latter’s additional destinations in the Iberian Peninsula. Following codeshare routes went into effect from 22DEC22. GOL operated by Air France. Paris CDG – Porto. Paris CDG – Seville.
SpiceJet Discontinues Pune – Bangkok Service in January 2023
Indian carrier SpiceJet in January 2023 is discontinuing Pune – Bangkok service, launched in November 2022. In January, the airline operates service on following dates: 01, 03, 24, 29, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. It previously scheduled 3 weekly flights since 12NOV22. SG081 PNQ1845 – 0040+1BKK 737 27. SG082...
Batik Air Malaysia Plans Hong Kong Service Resumption in late-March 2023
Batik Air Malaysia at the launch of Northern summer 2023 season intends to resume Kuala Lumpur – Hong Kong route, based on schedule listing. The airline intends to resume service on 26MAR23, with Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft scheduled on daily basis. OD605 KUL1015 – 1415HKG 7M8 D.
Neos Adds Niamey Charters in 1Q23
Italian carrier Neos in the first quarter of 2023 schedules charter service to Niamey in Niger, which sees the airline schedules Milan Malpensa – Niamey nonstop sector. The airline operates one weekly flight from 04JAN23, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. NO4402 MXP0620 – 1130NIM 737 3. NO4403 NIM1430 –...
Alaska Airlines 2023 Airbus A320/321 Network Update – 25DEC22
The last 6 Airbus A320 scheduled flights, based on arrival time in current listing, as follow. From 09JAN23 onwards, the airline continues to operate 190-seater Airbus A321 aircraft. Following routes are listed during Northern summer 2023 season, although frequency may be adjusted in the next few weeks. Los Angeles –...
World2Fly Portugal Adds Samana Service in 3Q23
World2Fly Portugal in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new route to The Dominican Republic, with the scheduling of Lisbon – Samana route. From 30JUN23 to 08SEP23, Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft will operate this route on weekly basis. 3P3163 LIS1625 – 1915AZS 359 5. 3P3164 AZS2115 – 0935+1LIS...
