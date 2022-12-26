Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
GOL Expands Air France European Codeshare Network in late-Dec 2022
Brazilian carrier GOL in late-December 2022 expanded codeshare partnership with Air France, covering the latter’s additional destinations in the Iberian Peninsula. Following codeshare routes went into effect from 22DEC22. GOL operated by Air France. Paris CDG – Porto. Paris CDG – Seville.
aeroroutes.com
Sky Angkor Airlines Adds Siem Reap – Seoul Service in late-Dec 2022
Cambodian carrier Sky Angkor Airlines in late-December 2022 plans to add Siem Reap – Seoul Incheon service on limited-time basis, on board Airbus A321 aircraft. Service is scheduled from 28DEC22 to 31DEC22, with following schedule. ZA2119 REP0150 – 0905ICN 321 D. ZA2120 ICN1240 – 1630REP 321 D.
aeroroutes.com
TUIfly Adds Stuttgart – Djerba Route in NS23
TUIfly in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new service to Tunisia, which sees the airline schedules Stuttgart – Djerba route. The airline currently schedules one weekly flight from 31MAY23 to 01NOV23, with Boeing 737-800 or MAX 8. X36592 STR1325 – 1455DJE 73H 3. X36593 DJE1545 –...
aeroroutes.com
Air France Restores Additional Shanghai Flights From Feb 2023
Air France in February 2023 plans to restore additional service to Shanghai, announced last week. The Skyteam member on 04FEB23 will restore 3rd weekly Paris CDG – Seoul Incheon – Shanghai Pu Dong flight, with 381-seater Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. AF198 CDG1820 – 1425+1ICN1535+1 – 1645+1PVG 77W 146...
aeroroutes.com
World2Fly Portugal Adds Samana Service in 3Q23
World2Fly Portugal in Northern summer 2023 season plans to add new route to The Dominican Republic, with the scheduling of Lisbon – Samana route. From 30JUN23 to 08SEP23, Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft will operate this route on weekly basis. 3P3163 LIS1625 – 1915AZS 359 5. 3P3164 AZS2115 – 0935+1LIS...
aeroroutes.com
Hainan Airlines Resumes Shanghai – Tel Aviv Service in late-Dec 2022
Hainan Airlines last week resumed Shanghai Pu Dong – Tel Aviv nonstop service, nearly 4 weeks after the airline resumed Shenzhen – Tel Aviv route. From 22DEC22, Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates this route once weekly. HU777 PVG1225 – 1830TLV 789 4. HU778 TLV2110 – 1305+1PVG 789 4...
aeroroutes.com
Royal Air Philippines Schedules Mainland China Service in 1Q23
Royal Air Philippines on its website has listed travel options for flights to Mainland China, scheduled from first week of January 2023 at earliest. Based on available dates listed, despite reservation not available, the airline intends to operate following routes with Airbus A319 or A320 aircraft. Manila – Nanjing eff...
aeroroutes.com
Air India Dec 2022 – Feb 2023 Delhi – San Francisco Aircraft Changes
Air India between December 2022 and February 2023 is increasing capacity on Delhi – San Francisco route, as selected service operated by Boeing 777-300ER, instead of -200LR. From 01DEC22 to 04FEB23, 3 weekly AI183/184 is operated by the 342-seater -300ER. AI173 DEL0350 – 0600SFO 77L D. AI183 DEL1500...
aeroroutes.com
Aeroitalia 1Q23 London Service Reductions – 28DEC22
Aeroitalia in the first quarter of 2023 is reducing London Heathrow service, based on available flights for reservation. From 10JAN23 to 25MAR23, the airline will operate 2 weekly flights each from Florence and Milan Bergamo, instead of 5 weekly. Florence – London Heathrow 10JAN23 – 25MAR23 Reduce from 5 to...
aeroroutes.com
Air Macau Resumes Kaohsiung Service in Feb 2023
Air Macau in the first quarter of 2023 plans to resume Macau – Kaohsiung service, initially operating every 2 weeks. First flight is scheduled on 05FEB23, on board Airbus A320 aircraft. NX662 MFM1125 – 1300KHH 320. NX661 KHH1350 – 1525MFM 320.
aeroroutes.com
Cambodia Airways Reduces Bangkok Service in 1Q23
Cambodia Airways in the first quarter of 2023 is adjusting Phnom Penh – Bangkok service, as the airline schedules flight reductions from 14 to 10 weekly. Planned reduction is in effect from 17JAN23, with Airbus A319 aircraft operating. KR701 PNH0910 – 1010BKK 319 x347. KR701 PNH0915 – 1010BKK...
aeroroutes.com
Ethiopian Airlines NS23 Europe Network Changes – 26DEC22
Ethiopian Airlines as of Monday 26DEC22 filed additional changes to its European operation for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. Latest service adjustment includes the following. Addis Ababa – Athens eff 04JUN23 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly, 737 MAX 8. Addis Ababa – Geneva – Manchester.
aeroroutes.com
SpiceJet Discontinues Pune – Bangkok Service in January 2023
Indian carrier SpiceJet in January 2023 is discontinuing Pune – Bangkok service, launched in November 2022. In January, the airline operates service on following dates: 01, 03, 24, 29, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. It previously scheduled 3 weekly flights since 12NOV22. SG081 PNQ1845 – 0040+1BKK 737 27. SG082...
aeroroutes.com
IndiGo NS23 International Flight Number Changes
Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo at the launch of Northern summer 2023 season is adjusting operational flight numbers. Various domestic service, as well as most international flights, will be designated with new flight numbers. On international routes, revised flight numbers from 26MAR23 as follow. Abu Dhabi 6E140x. Bahrain 6E120x. Bangkok. 6E105x.
aeroroutes.com
Iberia Expands Bogota / Lima Service From June 2023
Iberia in last week’s schedule update filed additional frequencies to South America, with additional 4 and 3 weekly flights added to Bogota and Lima respectively, effective June 2023. Madrid – Bogota eff 02JUN23 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly, A350-900XWB. IB6589 MAD0015 – 0320BOG 359 x246. IB6585...
aeroroutes.com
Singapore Airlines NS23 Colombo Aircraft Changes
Singapore Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season is adjusting operational aircraft to Sri Lanka, as the airline schedules Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner on Singapore – Colombo route, effective 26MAR23. The 337-seater will replace 303-seater Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft. SQ468 SIN2220 – 2335CMB 787 x136. SQ469 CMB0050 – 0720SIN 787 x247...
aeroroutes.com
China Southern Adds Guangzhou – Islamabad / Nairobi Service in 1Q23
China Southern in January 2023 plans to further expand long-haul service from Guangzhou, where the airline plans to add service to Islamabad, as well as Nairobi. Planned operation as follows. Guangzhou – Islamabad eff 07JAN23 1 weekly 787-9 CZ8069 CAN0730 – 1200ISB 789 6. CZ8070 ISB1330 – 2230CAN...
aeroroutes.com
Eurowings NS23 Routes Cancellation Summary – 26DEC22
Eurowings earlier this month adjusted its Northern summer 2023 operation, which sees selected routes being removed. As of 26DEC22, following service are no longer available for reservation on/after 26MAR23. Hamburg – Bastia. Prague – Faro. Stockholm Arlanda – Alicante. Stockholm Arlanda – Barcelona. Stockholm Arlanda –...
aeroroutes.com
KLM 1Q23 Taipei Routing Changes
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines in recent update accelerated planned routing changes for service to Taipei. From 31JAN23, the Skyteam member will operate Amsterdam – Seoul Incheon – Taipei Taoyuan routing, instead of service via Bangkok. The airline previously planned to operate via Seoul from 29MAR23. Overall service for Taipei will be reduced from 3 to 2 weekly from 31JAN23.
aeroroutes.com
Delta Increases Seattle – Vancouver Service in 3Q23
Delta in the 3rd quarter of 2023 plans to increase Seattle – Vancouver service, returning to pre-pandemic level in 2019. From 10JUL23 to 04SEP23, the airline will operate 7 daily flights with Skywest Embraer E175 aircraft, instead of initially filed 6 daily. DL3744 SEA0725 – 0832YVR E7W D.
Comments / 0