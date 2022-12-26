ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

South Korea scrambles jets, fires warning shots as N.Korean drones intrude

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea scrambled warplanes and attack helicopters and fired warning shots on Monday after North Korean drones violated its airspace, the South Korean military said.

South Korea tracked the drones crossing from North Korea over what is known as the Military Demarcation Line between the two countries after detecting them in the skies of the western city of Gimpo at around 10:25 a.m. (0125 GMT), the military said.

While scrambling to counter the drones, a South Korean KA-1 light attack aircraft crashed shortly after departing its Wonju base in the country’s east, a defence ministry official said. Its two pilots were able to escape before the crash and are now in the hospital.

South Korea’s transport ministry said earlier that flights departing from its Incheon and Gimpo airports were suspended following a request from the military.

The suspension began at 1:08 p.m. (0408 GMT) at Gimpo and at 1:22 p.m. at Incheon and lasted for about an hour before flight departures resumed at around 2:10 p.m., a ministry official told Reuters.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

North Korea's Kim lays out key goals to boost military power

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea at the party headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Reuters

Russia says it shot down drone near Engels air base

Dec 29 (Reuters) - A Russian regional governor said on Thursday that air defences had shot down a drone near the Engels air force base, home to long-range strategic bombers. Russia says Ukraine has already tried to attack the base twice this month, killing at least six Russian servicemen, although it said there was only slight damage to two aircraft.
US News and World Report

South Korea Must Respond to N.Korea Despite Its Nuclear Arms - Yoon

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Wednesday that any provocation by North Korea must be met with retaliation without hesitation despite its nuclear weapons, his office said, after an intrusion by North Korean drones. Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea on Monday, prompting South Korea's...
CNBC

Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most

China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
The Hill

Nearly half of passengers from China to Milan have COVID: Italian officials

Nearly half of the passengers on two recent flights from China to Milan tested positive for COVID-19, Italian health officials said on Wednesday. About 38 percent of passengers on one flight into Milan’s Malpensa Airport tested positive for COVID-19, as did about 52 percent of those on a second flight, according to local officials in…
Reuters

South Africa tanker explosion death toll jumps to 27

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The death toll from a gas tanker blast in Johannesburg on Christmas Eve has climbed to 27, the provincial health department said on Thursday. The explosion in the city's Boksburg suburb on Saturday tore the roof off the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial hospital, destroyed two houses, several cars and injured bystanders up to 500 metres from the scene.
Reuters

Reuters

672K+
Followers
370K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy