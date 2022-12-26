Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Consumers kept the economy hot in 2022. Now they're losing steam
For a year that held promise of a return to normalcy, 2022 threw plenty of curve balls at the American consumer. Supply chains remained in disarray as ongoing snarls were drastically worsened by lockdowns in China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, average US gas prices shot north of $5 per gallon for the first time ever, inflation spiked to levels not seen since the early 1980s, and interest rates quickly soared as the Federal Reserve dug in its heels and took a whatever-it-takes approach to rein in soaring prices.
Albany Herald
Stocks Nudge Higher, Goldman Sachs, TSMC, Tesla, Solana - Five Things To Know
Stock futures higher with eyes on China risk; Goldman Sachs prepping jobs cuts as Fed weighs on growth; TSMC begins new high-tech chip production in Taiwan; Elon Musk urges Tesla employees to ignore 'stock market craziness' and Solana extends slump as FTX collapse taints upstart token. Five things you need...
Albany Herald
Travel in the Post-Covid World: A Look Ahead to 2023
The year began with masks on planes, vaccination rules, a heavily regulated cruise industry, and international travelers facing varying hurdles to enter the United States. The pandemic wasn't at its height in 2022, but airlines, hotels, cruise lines, theme parks, and really the entire travel industry struggled with its lingering effects.
Albany Herald
More than 200 cars involved in massive pileup in China's Zhengzhou
One person was killed during a massive pileup involving more than 200 vehicles in the central Chinese city Zhengzhou on Wednesday, according to state media. The pileup took place on a bridge that was shrouded in heavy morning fog, which caused multiple vehicles to crash, according to state-owned The Global Times.
Albany Herald
Ruble hits 8-month low against dollar, as falling oil prices and sanctions bite
Russia's currency hit an eight-month low Thursday, adding to sharp declines in December as global oil prices fell, and Western sanctions targeted Russia's energy sector. The ruble hovered below 72 to the dollar, down 18% from the start of the month, and its weakest level since late April.
Albany Herald
United and American Airlines place price caps on some cities to help Southwest customers get home
Many Southwest customers have been desperately trying something -- anything -- that will get them back home. But some passengers have been horrified to find other airlines posting last-minute flights to their destinations that can cost thousands of dollars. United and American Airlines say they have a solution: The airlines...
Albany Herald
Here's what could tip the global economy into recession in 2023
The global economy has endured a tough year, with decades-high inflation sapping post-lockdown spending and pushing central banks to hike borrowing costs at an unprecedented clip to bring it under control. Their campaign to manage prices may be working — but potentially at a sizable cost in 2023.
