Tracking above average temperatures with chances of rain
Today: Afternoon highs warm into the lower 50s this afternoon aided by mostly sunny skies. Winds remain strong with sustained winds at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. A wind advisory is set from 6 AM Wednesday until midnight tonight for Benton, Camden, and Pulaski counties for strong wind gust up to 45 mph.
Forecast: Temps to drop as a cold front brings snow flurries Monday
It will be another cold day thanks to a passing cold front Monday. Temps will be dropping through the day Monday and winds will be picking up out form the north leading to frigid conditions. Monday morning will start around 32 degrees, dropping in the lower 20s by the afternoon....
Tracking light snow tonight, a few slick spots possible by morning
TONIGHT: Light snow moving in after sunset. Snow showers possible through 4:00 a.m. Accumulation between a dusting and 1". Lows in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Flurries early with mostly cloudy skies. Cold with temperatures falling to about 20 degrees by afternoon. Wind chills in the lower teens. EXTENDED: Clouds have already...
Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible
After a brutally cold holiday weekend, Christmas Day will end with a quick hit of light snow across Mid-Missouri tonight into very early Monday morning. Precipitation is moving into northern Missouri this evening, with perhaps some freezing drizzle for western sections of the state before it all becomes snow area-wide. A Winter Weather Advisory is The post Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
STORM MODE: Another cold night is ahead, but a slow warming trend will begin
Snow lagged behind the cold front by a few hours and dry air helped to keep snow totals on the lower end of the spectrum. Winds will continue to be strong causing this snow to blow around and visibility may be reduced at times. Winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph through Friday with winds calming down a touch, gusts of 25 mph, for Saturday.
Winter Drawdown: Lake Of The Ozarks Level Will Drop By Several Feet, Here's What To Know
The Lake of the Ozarks winter drawdown is about to begin: that means the Lake's water level will be dropping by several feet in the next couple of months. In preparation for winter at Lake of the Ozarks, property owners should winterize their docks to avoid damage from ice. This is an important precaution to take as Ameren Missouri begins the winter drawdown process.
Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning
Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
Winter Weather Advisory for Western Kentucky
Including the cities of Hickman, Clinton, Bardwell, Mayfield,. Benton, Murray, Cadiz, Hopkinsville, Elkton, Charleston,. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…. * WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE…Portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN…Until noon CST today. *...
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it's full of history. However, you're not allowed to go inside.
Winter Storm Warning in effect
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the KMOX listening area, including portions of south central and southwest Illinois, and portions of central, east central and southeast Missouri.
MAP: Latest conditions on the state’s roads
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. To find more information about road conditions in the state, try this Missouri Department of Transportation map. To see weather conditions in downtown Houston, Grand Cam.
MSHP driver examination stations to close statewide in observance of New Year’s Day
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a press release earlier this month that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s Day. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3. The post MSHP driver examination stations to close statewide in observance of New Year’s Day appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
29 Missouri Dogs Rescued from Extremely Dangerous Winter Cold
If you thought the recent bomb cyclone that heavily impacted Missouri over the past week was hard to deal with as a human, you can imagine what it might have been like for animals left outside. The Humane Society of Missouri shared news that 29 dogs were rescued from that unsafe environment recently.
St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River
A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Magnolia in Missouri (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow magnolia in Missouri, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting magnolia is not as easy as it seems. Magnolia are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the fall...
This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous
If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
Missouri adds two more '23 hunting seasons to combat CWD spread
The quest to increase hunting will in part offset the lack of hunters this year, and hopes to slow the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease among deer in the state.
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
