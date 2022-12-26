ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

abc17news.com

Tracking above average temperatures with chances of rain

Today: Afternoon highs warm into the lower 50s this afternoon aided by mostly sunny skies. Winds remain strong with sustained winds at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. A wind advisory is set from 6 AM Wednesday until midnight tonight for Benton, Camden, and Pulaski counties for strong wind gust up to 45 mph.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking light snow tonight, a few slick spots possible

TONIGHT: Light snow moving in after sunset. Snow showers possible through 4:00 a.m. Accumulation between a dusting and 1". Lows in the mid-20s. TOMORROW: Flurries early with mostly cloudy skies. Cold with temperatures falling to about 20 degrees by afternoon. Wind chills in the lower teens. EXTENDED: Clouds have already...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible

After a brutally cold holiday weekend, Christmas Day will end with a quick hit of light snow across Mid-Missouri tonight into very early Monday morning. Precipitation is moving into northern Missouri this evening, with perhaps some freezing drizzle for western sections of the state before it all becomes snow area-wide. A Winter Weather Advisory is The post Dusting to an inch of snow overnight, some morning slick spots possible appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

STORM MODE: Another cold night is ahead, but a slow warming trend will begin

Snow lagged behind the cold front by a few hours and dry air helped to keep snow totals on the lower end of the spectrum. Winds will continue to be strong causing this snow to blow around and visibility may be reduced at times. Winds will be gusting up to 30-40 mph through Friday with winds calming down a touch, gusts of 25 mph, for Saturday.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

Winter Drawdown: Lake Of The Ozarks Level Will Drop By Several Feet, Here's What To Know

The Lake of the Ozarks winter drawdown is about to begin: that means the Lake's water level will be dropping by several feet in the next couple of months. In preparation for winter at Lake of the Ozarks, property owners should winterize their docks to avoid damage from ice. This is an important precaution to take as Ameren Missouri begins the winter drawdown process.
vandaliaradio.com

Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning

Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
whopam.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Western Kentucky

Including the cities of Hickman, Clinton, Bardwell, Mayfield,. Benton, Murray, Cadiz, Hopkinsville, Elkton, Charleston,. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…. * WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE…Portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN…Until noon CST today. *...
KENTUCKY STATE
houstonherald.com

MAP: Latest conditions on the state's roads

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. To find more information about road conditions in the state, try this Missouri Department of Transportation map. To see weather conditions in downtown Houston, Grand Cam.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MSHP driver examination stations to close statewide in observance of New Year's Day

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a press release earlier this month that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of New Year’s Day. Normal operations will resume Tuesday, Jan. 3. The post MSHP driver examination stations to close statewide in observance of New Year’s Day appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

St. Charles County man missing after attempted "iceberg surf" on Missouri River

A search is underway in Franklin County for a missing eastern Missouri man last seen floating down the Missouri River on a slab of ice. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Missing Person’s Report lists Aaron Duenke, 34, of Weldon Spring, as last being seen Tuesday, December 27. Duenke’s friends and family took to social media to explain Duenke had been “iceberg surfing” on the river.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KICK AM 1530

This Must Have Iconic Deep-Fried Dish Makes Missouri Famous

If you've ever lived in Missouri or just visited you know that this staple is a must-have treat at any restaurant you eat at. No matter which restaurant you dine at, especially if you're visiting a St. Louis restaurant, you will find this appetizer dish on every menu. Toasted Ravioli and the Food Network have dubbed this delicious appetizer the Missouri dish to try.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

