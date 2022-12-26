Effective: 2022-12-29 07:35:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED TODAY A strong low level jet will mix down to the surface this morning, causing southerly winds to gust up to 40 mph across the coastal counties and Hidalgo County, with occasional gusts up to 45 mph possible. These gusty southerly winds will be strongest from around 8 AM to 12 PM today before the low level jet slowly weakens and moves east. Occasional gusts up to 35 mph will remain possible through the afternoon. Secure any outdoor decorations or objects that may get tossed around by the wind, and high profile vehicles should be driven with caution, especially on east-to-west oriented roads.

6 HOURS AGO