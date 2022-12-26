Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Bee, Calhoun Islands, Coastal Aransas by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:35:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aransas Islands; Bee; Calhoun Islands; Coastal Aransas; Coastal Calhoun; Coastal Kleberg; Coastal Nueces; Coastal Refugio; Coastal San Patricio; Duval; Goliad; Inland Calhoun; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland Refugio; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; Kleberg Islands; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Nueces Islands; Victoria; Webb AREAS OF FOG EARLY THIS MORNING Patchy to areas of mist and fog continue to develop across portions of South Texas early this morning. Expect visibilities from 3 to 5 miles. However, at a few locations mainly west of State Road 16 and generally along and east of Interstate 77, fog with visibilities of 1/4 mile or less will occur at times. Use caution if traveling as visibility may change rapidly in a short amount of time. Use low beam headlights and leave extra distance between your vehicle and the vehicles of other motorists.
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:35:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS ARE EXPECTED TODAY A strong low level jet will mix down to the surface this morning, causing southerly winds to gust up to 40 mph across the coastal counties and Hidalgo County, with occasional gusts up to 45 mph possible. These gusty southerly winds will be strongest from around 8 AM to 12 PM today before the low level jet slowly weakens and moves east. Occasional gusts up to 35 mph will remain possible through the afternoon. Secure any outdoor decorations or objects that may get tossed around by the wind, and high profile vehicles should be driven with caution, especially on east-to-west oriented roads.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Dimmit, Edwards, Kinney, Maverick, Real, Uvalde, Zavala by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 07:35:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Dimmit; Edwards; Kinney; Maverick; Real; Uvalde; Zavala DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Edwards, Real, Kinney, Uvalde, Maverick, Zavala and Dimmit Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Rip Current Statement issued for Bolivar Peninsula, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 08:47:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-29 19:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Bolivar Peninsula; Brazoria Islands; Galveston Island; Matagorda Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Matagorda Islands, Brazoria Islands, Galveston Island, and Bolivar Peninsula. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
