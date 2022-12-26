Sonic the Hedgehog had a big year in 2022 with a new game, movie, and TV show all releasing in the same year, and as some might've anticipated, Sega has more planned for 2023. Takashi Iizuka, the game developer who served as the producer on Sonic Frontiers, indicated as much recently in an interview where he teased a "second wave" of Sonic-related announcements for next year to keep the momentum going strong, though we naturally don't have specific teasers as to what's coming in 2023.

1 DAY AGO