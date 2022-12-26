Read full article on original website
Related
otakuusamagazine.com
Sound! Euphonium Anime Sets Theatrical OVA for Summer 2023
The beat must march on, as evidenced by the fact that the Sound! Euphonium anime adaptation is continuing in various forms. The latest to be detailed is the previously announced OVA, which is officially set to premiere in Japan in summer 2023. That puts it nicely ahead of the 2024 plans for the third season, and you can see a teaser trailer and visual for the OVA below.
hypebeast.com
‘Alice in Borderland’ Is Now the Most-Watched Japanese Series on Netflix
In less than a week since the second season of Alice in Borderland premiered, Netflix confirms that the series has set a new streaming record, making it the most-watched Japanese series on the platform. Officially dropped on December 22, season two rose to the #1 spot on Netflix’s Global Top...
A Brief but Succinct Recap of the 'Pokémon' Anime as Ash's Journey Comes to an End
After more than 15 years, the story of Ash Ketchum (or Satoshi, if you prefer the Japanese dub) is finally coming to an end. The storyline of the original Pokémon anime is almost over and the torch will soon be passed to a new generation of Pokémon trainers in a new series coming in 2023.
ComicBook
Sonic Frontiers Producer Teases More Sonic the Hedgehog News in 2023
Sonic the Hedgehog had a big year in 2022 with a new game, movie, and TV show all releasing in the same year, and as some might've anticipated, Sega has more planned for 2023. Takashi Iizuka, the game developer who served as the producer on Sonic Frontiers, indicated as much recently in an interview where he teased a "second wave" of Sonic-related announcements for next year to keep the momentum going strong, though we naturally don't have specific teasers as to what's coming in 2023.
otakuusamagazine.com
Insomniacs After School Anime Set for April Premiere
Makoto Ojiro’s Insomniacs After School manga is coming to the screen in a TV anime adaptation by director Yuki Ikeda and anime studio LIDEN FILMS, and now we have a better idea of when to expect it. As revealed on the official website for Shogakukan’s Big Comic Spirits magazine, the series—which stars Gen Sato as Ganta and Konomi Tamura as Isaki—is set to premiere in Japan in April 2023.
hypebeast.com
‘One Piece Odyssey’ Trailer Previews an Immersive, Combat-Driven RPG
Bandai Namco has released an 11-minute walkthrough trailer for One Piece Odyssey. Slated to arrive on January 12 in Japan and January 13 everywhere else, the role-playing game enables the player to take turns controlling Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates in combat as well as the open-world.
Existence Chapter 24: Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown, Spoilers, Characters
Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of Existence just came out and I know everyone is now looking forward to the next chapter. So in this article, we will cover, everything you need to know about Existence chapter 24. We will also provide you with regularly updated official and unofficial sources...
epicstream.com
My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog Episode 1 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
The anime gods have struck again, as the most bizarre anime of the Winter 2023 season will come out in just a few days! Meet Pochita, the lucky dog-once-human who became the pet of the lovely Karen Inukai in My Life as Inukai-san's Dog! Here’s all about My Life as Inukai-san’s Dog Episode 1!
Kingdom Hearts Missing Link's new Bloodborne-style artwork is throwing fans off
The long-awaited Kingdom Hearts mobile game is finally on its way
The Verge
Akira Toriyama’s Sand Land will be Bandai Namco’s next big multimedia project
Bandai Namco is looking to adapt another major work from Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama. The company has announced a push to develop Sand Land, a manga written by Toriyama in 2000, into what it describes as “a full IP.”. That will start with an animated film adaptation. No...
hypebeast.com
Marvel Teases 'Stan Lee' Documentary Coming to Disney+ in 2023
The late Stanley Martin Lieber — better known as Stan Lee — undeniably shaped what a superhero is and the worlds that they inhabit. Serving as the architect of the Marvel Universe that hundreds of millions have enjoyed through its numerous comics, movies, shows and more, Lee has forever changed the entertainment industry. Commemorating his beloved works and life, Marvel has announced an original Stan Lee documentary coming to Disney+ next year.
ComicBook
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Producer Teases New Update
Longtime Final Fantasy boss Yoshinori Kitase has teased fans about when more information related to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth might be unveiled. Earlier this year, Square Enix finally confirmed that the second part of the publisher's new Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy would be titled Rebirth and would launch in Winter 2023. Since this time, Square Enix hasn't shared any new information on Rebirth, but it sounds like this may not hold true for much longer.
IGN
Hunter x Hunter Manga Back on Hiatus as Yoshihiro Togashi is ‘Trying to Figure Out’ Publishing Schedule
The Hunter x Hunter manga going on frequent hiatuses is no surprise for its fans. However, the latest break announced for the manga is a bit different. Creator Yoshihiro Togashi has confirmed that the popular series will be taking a break starting with chapter 401, but this time, it's not just for Togashi's health.
hypebeast.com
ZOZOTOWN Readies 'Chainsaw Man' Capsule Collection
Japanese online fashion store ZOZOTOWN, owned by entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa who will soon take Steve Aoki and others on a SpaceX moon mission, has partnered with the popular anime Chainsaw Man for an exclusive 16-piece capsule collection. Included in the range are a number of graphic tees featuring distressed and paint-splattered artwork of fan-favorite characters, Makima, Aki, Pochita, Power, and main protagonist Denji in both demon and human form.
hypebeast.com
Hit-Boy Teases More Music Before End of 2022
To say that Hit-Boy has had a busy year would be an understatement. The prolific producer put out King’s Disease III, the third installment in his ongoing LP series with Nas, in November, along with collaborations with The Game, Big Sean and more. He also served as the main producer behind Pacman Da Gunman’s Bulletproof Soul and Dreezy’s HITGIRL.
ComicBook
Marvel Teases New Avengers Series
A new Avengers series is coming to the House of Ideas. As Jason Aaron puts the finishing touches on his years-long run with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Marvel is preparing to launch its next iteration of the team. Wednesday, the publisher teased its plans for the group in the closing moments of Timeless #1.
hypebeast.com
BIG BANG's Taeyang and Daesung Leave YG Entertainment
After reuniting after four years with BIG BANG’s “Still Life” single, members Taeyang and Daesung have now left the group’s long-time agency, YG Entertainment. Earlier this week, the label revealed that the members that debuted with the group back in 2006 have chosen to part ways but assured fans that they are still part of BIG BANG.
game-news24.com
Japan’s first Pokemon Parade to be followed by Pikachu and Charizard
Pokemon will be one of the two gaming franchises that will feature in Universal Studios Japan’s forthcoming No Limit Parade early next year, along with Mario Kart. A 30-second trailer for the parade posted today on the theme park official YouTube channel showed floats and mascots, the most beloved Pokemon characters. It includes Pikachu, Charizard, Smeargle, Gengar, Ho-Oh, and Lugia.
comicon.com
IDW Announces ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—The Covers’ A 200 Page Collection Coming In 2023
IDW announces the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin—The Covers, a 200-page, full-colour hardcover featuring all the covers from the hit series. Plus, an all-new cover by Last Ronin series co-artist Ben Bishop. The book also includes art by TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman, Last Ronin co-artists...
hypebeast.com
AMBUSH® Unveils Year of the Rabbit Daruma Dolls
AMBUSH is back with its yearly drop of Daruma dolls, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit with traditionally painted figures coated in metallic pink. All of AMBUSH’s sculptures are produced in Takasaki City, Gunma Prefecture, home to Shorinzan Darumaji temple which is famous for the auspicious round Daruma dolls.
Comments / 0