Mitchell leads UMKC against Denver after 28-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (5-9, 1-0 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (9-5, 0-1 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -3; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 28 points in UMKC's 62-45 win over the South Dakota Coyotes. The Pioneers are 4-1 on their home court. Denver...
Panthers bring losing streak into home matchup with the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (15-16-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -290, Canadiens +234; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers play the Montreal Canadiens after losing three games in a row. Florida is 15-16-4 overall and 4-3-1...
Red Wings in action against the Sabres following overtime win

Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -159, Red Wings +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings after the Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in...
Alexis Lafreniere scratched by Rangers for Lightning game after ugly loss

Alexis Lafreniere will spend the night in the press box. The Rangers are scratching the 2020 No. 1 overall pick for Thursday’s game against the Lightning, The Post’s Larry Brooks reports from Tampa. It’s the first time he has been scratched this season. Lafreniere, 21, rotated on the fourth line during Wednesday’s practice after an ugly 4-0 home loss to the Capitals on Tuesday. “I want him to be better,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said after Wednesday’s practice. “Laffy has gotten some chances to play with good people and he’s played well at times, but it’s inconsistent. And again, there was a bunch of them [Tuesday] night.” Gallant later added, “Sometimes it’s a wake-up call for the kids.” Lafreniere has five goals and 12 assists in 36 games.
Hopkins leads Providence against Butler after 29-point showing

Providence Friars (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (8-5, 0-2 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -1.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits the Butler Bulldogs after Bryce Hopkins scored 29 points in Providence's 103-98 overtime win over the Marquette Golden Eagles. The Bulldogs are 6-1 on their...
Pittsburgh takes on New Jersey following Zucker's 2-goal game

New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New Jersey Devils after Jason Zucker's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Penguins' 5-4 overtime loss. Pittsburgh is 5-2-2 against the Metropolitan...
Lightning host the Rangers following Point's 2-goal performance

New York Rangers (19-12-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (21-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -145, Rangers +123; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers after Brayden Point's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens...
DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game

Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Oilers take on the Kraken in Pacific Division action

Edmonton Oilers (19-15-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-10-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken face the Edmonton Oilers in a matchup of Pacific Division teams. Seattle is 18-10-4 overall and 7-3-2 against the Pacific Division. The Kraken are 5-6-3 when they serve...
Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory

Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing

Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
Calgary 3, Seattle 2

Seattle110—2 First Period_1, Calgary, Toffoli 15 (Dube, Hanifin), 6:22. 2, Seattle, Donato 8 (Larsson, Eberle), 18:45. Penalties_Weegar, CGY (Roughing), 6:48; Gourde, SEA (Hooking), 15:55. Second Period_3, Seattle, Oleksiak 5 (Eberle), 1:14. 4, Calgary, Kadri 14 (Lindholm, Andersson), 9:39 (pp). Penalties_Soucy, SEA (High Sticking), 9:27; Seattle bench, served by Sprong...
Bills C Mitch Morse cleared from 6th concussion, returns to practice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills center Mitch Morse has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol following the Pro Bowl lineman’s sixth documented brain injury of his eight-year career. Morse returned to practice Thursday as a full participant, coach Sean McDermott said before the Bills took the field. “Never take those lightly, and always defer to that […]
Today in Sports History-Thomas sets scoring record with 52

1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead-Dec. 30- 1/6

1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
Anaheim 3, Vegas 2

Anaheim2001—3 Anaheim won shootout 2-0 First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 10 (Terry, Zegras), 3:27. 2, Anaheim, Henrique 11 (Zegras, Terry), 12:26. 3, Vegas, Stone 16, 13:15 (sh). Second Period_4, Vegas, Hutton 1 (Amadio, Kessel), 13:32. Third Period_None. Overtime_None. Shootout_Anaheim 2 (Zegras G, Terry G), Vegas 0 (Stone NG, Smith NG).
