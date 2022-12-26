ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Lightning host the Rangers following Point's 2-goal performance

New York Rangers (19-12-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (21-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -145, Rangers +123; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers after Brayden Point's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens...
TAMPA, FL
Porterville Recorder

Oilers take on the Kraken in Pacific Division action

Edmonton Oilers (19-15-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-10-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken face the Edmonton Oilers in a matchup of Pacific Division teams. Seattle is 18-10-4 overall and 7-3-2 against the Pacific Division. The Kraken are 5-6-3 when they serve...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Panthers bring losing streak into home matchup with the Canadiens

Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (15-16-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -290, Canadiens +234; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers play the Montreal Canadiens after losing three games in a row. Florida is 15-16-4 overall and 4-3-1...
Porterville Recorder

Mitchell leads UMKC against Denver after 28-point game

UMKC Kangaroos (5-9, 1-0 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (9-5, 0-1 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -3; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 28 points in UMKC's 62-45 win over the South Dakota Coyotes. The Pioneers are 4-1 on their home court. Denver...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Week Ahead

1920 — Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sells pitcher-outfielder Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees for $125,000 plus a $350,000 loan. 1931 — Nels Stewart of the Montreal Maroons scores two goals four seconds apart in the third period of a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins.
TENNESSEE STATE
Porterville Recorder

Calgary 3, Seattle 2

Seattle110—2 First Period_1, Calgary, Toffoli 15 (Dube, Hanifin), 6:22. 2, Seattle, Donato 8 (Larsson, Eberle), 18:45. Second Period_3, Seattle, Oleksiak 5 (Eberle), 1:14. 4, Calgary, Kadri 14 (Lindholm, Andersson), 9:39 (pp). Third Period_5, Calgary, Huberdeau 7 (Kadri, Andersson), 12:00. Shots on Goal_Calgary 14-15-15_44. Seattle 15-11-5_31. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Thomas sets scoring record with 52

1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
WISCONSIN STATE
Porterville Recorder

DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game

Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing

Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Slovakia beats US 6-3 in world junior hockey championship

MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Dalibor Dvorsky, Robert Baco and Filip Mesar scored in a 3:19 span in the second period and Slovakia beat the United States 6-3 on Wednesday in the world junior championship. Libor Nemec, Peter Repcik and Alex Ciernik also scored for Slovakia and captain Simon...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy