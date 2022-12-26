Read full article on original website
Lightning host the Rangers following Point's 2-goal performance
New York Rangers (19-12-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (21-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -145, Rangers +123; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers after Brayden Point's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens...
Oilers take on the Kraken in Pacific Division action
Edmonton Oilers (19-15-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-10-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken face the Edmonton Oilers in a matchup of Pacific Division teams. Seattle is 18-10-4 overall and 7-3-2 against the Pacific Division. The Kraken are 5-6-3 when they serve...
Panthers bring losing streak into home matchup with the Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (15-16-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -290, Canadiens +234; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers play the Montreal Canadiens after losing three games in a row. Florida is 15-16-4 overall and 4-3-1...
Mitchell leads UMKC against Denver after 28-point game
UMKC Kangaroos (5-9, 1-0 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (9-5, 0-1 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -3; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 28 points in UMKC's 62-45 win over the South Dakota Coyotes. The Pioneers are 4-1 on their home court. Denver...
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead
1920 — Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sells pitcher-outfielder Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees for $125,000 plus a $350,000 loan. 1931 — Nels Stewart of the Montreal Maroons scores two goals four seconds apart in the third period of a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins.
Calgary 3, Seattle 2
Seattle110—2 First Period_1, Calgary, Toffoli 15 (Dube, Hanifin), 6:22. 2, Seattle, Donato 8 (Larsson, Eberle), 18:45. Second Period_3, Seattle, Oleksiak 5 (Eberle), 1:14. 4, Calgary, Kadri 14 (Lindholm, Andersson), 9:39 (pp). Third Period_5, Calgary, Huberdeau 7 (Kadri, Andersson), 12:00. Shots on Goal_Calgary 14-15-15_44. Seattle 15-11-5_31. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of...
NHL-Crosby named to Order of Canada, country's highest honour
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Three-times Stanley Cup champion Sidney Crosby will be appointed as an officer of the Order of Canada, officials announced on Thursday, one of the country's highest honours.
Today in Sports History-Thomas sets scoring record with 52
1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
Vikings staring down rare chance to bury Packers
In three decades of Favre and Rodgers, the Vikings have a rare chance to be solely responsible for killing Green Bay's playoff hopes.
DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game
Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing
Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
Slovakia beats US 6-3 in world junior hockey championship
MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Dalibor Dvorsky, Robert Baco and Filip Mesar scored in a 3:19 span in the second period and Slovakia beat the United States 6-3 on Wednesday in the world junior championship. Libor Nemec, Peter Repcik and Alex Ciernik also scored for Slovakia and captain Simon...
