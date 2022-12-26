Read full article on original website
Minister: Ukraine aims to develop air-to-air combat drones
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has bought some 1,400 drones, mostly for reconnaissance, and plans to develop combat models that can attack the exploding drones Russia has used during its invasion of the country, according to the Ukrainian government minister in charge of technology. In a recent interview with...
Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger
JERUSALEM (AP) — Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government. In a letter to the chief of Israel’s Supreme Court and other top officials, they said...
Jan. 6 committee withdraws Trump subpoena, points to investigation’s ‘imminent end’
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol formally withdrew its subpoena to former President Trump on Wednesday, as the panel closes out its investigation. “As you may know, the Select Committee has concluded its hearings, released its final report and will very soon reach its end,” Committee Chair Bennie…
Private Afghan universities risk closure after ban on women
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A quarter of Afghanistan’s private universities risks closure because of the ban on female students imposed by the Taliban government, a spokesman for the sector said Thursday. Afghanistan’s rulers last week barred women from attending universities effective immediately, dealing another blow to women and...
Israeli doctors reject Netanyahu ally’s anti-LGBTQ remarks
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s largest medical center and healthcare workers from hospitals around the country have spoken out against remarks by allies of Benjamin Netanyahu calling for a law to allow discrimination against LGBTQ people in hospitals and businesses. It was part of a broader blowback against remarks...
Netanyahu’s hard-line government prepares to enter office
JERUSALEM (AP) — Benjamin Netanyahu was set to return to office Thursday at the helm of the most religious and ultranationalist government in Israel’s history, vowing to implement policies that could cause domestic and regional turmoil and alienate the country’s closest allies. Netanyahu’s new government has pledged...
