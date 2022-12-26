NEWARK, DE – A 24-year-old male was found shot and killed inside his car after police investigated a motor vehicle crash Sunday night. The incident happened on Christmas night, at around 9:48 pm, in the area southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. Police were dispatched to a reported fatal crash. When they arrived on scene, they found the 24-year-old male driver had been struck by a bullet. “A 24-year-old male victim was located inside the vehicle as the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. Although Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the victim, he died upon arrival at The post Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEWARK, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO