townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday night in the Wilmington area that resulted in the arrest of Christopher McCabe, 29, of Newark, DE for vehicular assault. On December 27, 2022, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a 2017 Volkswagen GTI was traveling Ogletown Stanton Road...
2 From Bridgeton, NJ, Killed in Car That Got in the Way of Passing Truck on Turnpike
WESTAMPTON — A crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on the Turnpike early Sunday left two men from Bridgeton dead, State Police said. Troopers responded around 5:16 AM to the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike at milepost 42 in Burlington County. Police said 30-year-old Higinio Martinez...
SEEN HER? Teenager Missing In Cumberland County
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help in finding an endangered teenager who went missing in Cumberland County. State police from the Bridgeton Station say that 16-year-old Ahmir Moreno was last seen in the area of Jesse Bridge Road and Sherman Ave. in Deerfield Township. She went missing at...
phl17.com
Philly man struck and killed, Delaware man arrested for driving through scene
WDEL 1150AM
Philly Pike pursuit ends in Claymont crash
A midday police pursuit up Philadelphia Pike ended with a crash in Claymont and a suspect under arrest. Events unfolded around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, December 27, 2022. A Delaware State trooper was attempting to stop a car going northbound on Philadelphia Pike. The suspect vehicle collided with an SUV which...
WDEL 1150AM
UPDATE: Newport man charged with burglaries, robberies following crash, arrest in Claymont
A Newport man faces numerous burglary and robbery-related charges following his arrest in Claymont, which resulted from a pursuit that ended with two crashes. Delaware State Police said Wednesday that they had been investigating several burglaries and robberies that started December 21st in the Wilmington and Claymont areas. Several businesses were broken into, and robberies were committed at a 7-11 on Governor Printz Boulevard on two consecutive days.
Lehigh Man Dies In Christmas Eve Workplace Accident, Coroner Says
A Lehigh Valley man is dead following a workplace accident on Christmas Eve, officials say. Michael David Lugo, a 39-year-old resident of Salisbury Township, was at the NFI Industries warehouse at 9645 West Hills Court in Weisenberg, when he became trapped between a loading dock wall and a tra…
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim
phl17.com
Delaware State Police arrest driver of vehicle crash resulting in 3 fatalities
Delaware State Police have arrested a man after he committed a fatal crash killing 3 people and then fled the scene. The incident occurred on December 24th just before 8 p.m. when a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway towards Minos Conaway Rd. At this time, a 2008 Honda Odyssey was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of the highway. When the Honda tried to turn left, the Land Rover struck the drivers side of the Honda. The collision caused both vehicles to spin out in a counterclockwise direction.
Woman Says Fight Prompted Her Violent Husband's Fatal Shooting: Reports
Attorneys for a woman charged in the Christmas night shooting death of her husband claim there was a history of domestic violence in the household. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a fight preceded the fatal shooting, The Press of Atlantic City reports. Marylue Wigglesworth called 9-1-1 saying she’d been...
WDEL 1150AM
Gas station at Concord Pike & Naamans Rd. robbed
Delaware State Police are investigating a hold-up at the Exxon station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road. Shortly before 5:00 a.m. Monday, a male suspect came into the store and demanded money from an employee, while showing a handgun. The robber received an undisclosed amount of cash. The employee was not hurt.
Cape Gazette
Three die in Lewes crash, one flees scene
Three people died in a Christmas Eve crash at the intersection of Route 9 and Minos Conaway Road outside Lewes. Delaware State Police say a 2016 Land Rover was traveling westbound on Route 9 about 8 p.m., when a 2008 Honda Odyssey pulled into its path from Minos Conaway Road.
WDEL 1150AM
A man who was walking along Route 40 in the Bear area has died of injuries suffered when he was hit by a vehicle. Delaware State Police said the 53-year-old Philadelphia man left a vehicle on westbound Route 40 at Scotland Drive Sunday night and ended up walking eastbound in the westbound, left lane. He was hit by a westbound vehicle. Its driver stopped at the scene. The pedestrian died at the scene. His name has not been released.
Chesco Home Targeted In Christmas Day 'SWATTING' Prank, Cops Say
Police descended on a home in Chester County on Christmas Day after a "prankster" called in false reports of a shooting, authorities say. North Coventry Township Police and "numerous" other agencies rushed to the home on the 100 block of Blossom Way at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, based on the phony reports, the department said in a statement.
NEWARK, DE – A 24-year-old male was found shot and killed inside his car after police investigated a motor vehicle crash Sunday night. The incident happened on Christmas night, at around 9:48 pm, in the area southbound Route 896 south of Route 40. Police were dispatched to a reported fatal crash. When they arrived on scene, they found the 24-year-old male driver had been struck by a bullet. “A 24-year-old male victim was located inside the vehicle as the driver and only occupant of the vehicle. Although Emergency Medical Services attempted to revive the victim, he died upon arrival at The post Police investigating fatal Christmas night shooting in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Home improvement fraud arrest in Middletown
New Castle County Police have arrested and charged a 56-year old Middletown man with home improvement fraud in connection with an incident in October. Joseph Jenkins was arrested on December 22, 2022, according to police, for allegedly defrauding a homeowner in the Bayberry North subdivision. Police said the homeowner gave...
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating Christmas homicide
Newark, DE- The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the Newark on Sunday Night. On December 25th at approximately 9:48pm troopers were dispatched to a possible fatal motor vehicle collision on Southbound Route 896, south of Route 40. On arrival police located a single vehicle in...
53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas
BEAR, DE – A 53-year-old man walking on the shoulder of Route 40 was struck and killed on Christmas night. According to the Delaware State Police, detectives are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Sunday night in the Bear area involving a pedestrian. At approximately 9:33 p.m., a 53-year-old Philadelphia man exited a vehicle on Route 40 westbound at Scotland Drive and began walking eastbound on the right shoulder. In the left lane of Route 40, the victim began walking east. As the victim entered the westbound lanes, a silver 2020 Kia Sportage was traveling westbound in The post 53-year-old man struck and killed in Bear on Christmas appeared first on Shore News Network.
Delaware State Police Announce “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar”
The Delaware State Police Aviation Section is proud to announce its first-ever “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar.” This program, which will last seven weeks, will strive to inspire […] The post Delaware State Police Announce “Women in Aviation and Law Enforcement Seminar” appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WDEL 1150AM
County police recover two stolen vehicles; catch suspect at the same time
New Castle County Police on Monday, December 26, 2022, had a stolen Honda under surveillance at Foxwoods Apartments in Pike Creek when a Jeep Grand Cherokee parked next it. Officers checked the registration and found the tags didn't match the vehicle. The driver got out of the Jeep according to...
