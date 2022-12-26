ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Israel swears in Benjamin Netanyahu amid concerns of further slide to right

Israel’s most right wing cabinet ever has been sworn in, with Benjamin Netanyahu heading an administration that could open the door to fervently nationalist and religious politicians to radicalise the country and policies towards the Palestinians. Israeli liberals fear the veteran leader’s return to power in alliance with anti-Arab,...

