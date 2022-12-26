Read full article on original website
Related
Israel swears in Benjamin Netanyahu amid concerns of further slide to right
Israel’s most right wing cabinet ever has been sworn in, with Benjamin Netanyahu heading an administration that could open the door to fervently nationalist and religious politicians to radicalise the country and policies towards the Palestinians. Israeli liberals fear the veteran leader’s return to power in alliance with anti-Arab,...
Afghanistan aid work compromised by Taliban ban on female NGO employees
Martin Griffiths, the head of UN humanitarian operations, is to fly to Kabul to try to resolve the crisis caused by the Taliban’s surprise decision to ban women working for NGO aid groups in the country. The move came as Ramiz Alakbarov, the UN humanitarian coordinator for Afghanistan, said...
Brazil's Lula picks Amazon defender for environment minister
Brazil´s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Amazon activist Marina Silva will be the country´s next minister of environment.
Comments / 0