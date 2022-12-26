ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunriver, OR

KTVZ News Channel 21

Two Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary; animals recovered, returned to business owner

With the help of the community, a 17-year-old Bend resident and his 18-year-old girlfriend have been arrested in last month's burglary of The Reptile Zone in northeast Bend and the stolen animals have been recovered, police said Wednesday. The post Two Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary; animals recovered, returned to business owner appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Pedestrian Seriously Hurt In Crash

BEND, OR -- A 53-year-old Bend man was seriously hurt when he was struck by a car near NE Third and Franklin, just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Bend Police say the man was crossing Franklin outside a crosswalk. Witnesses told investigators it was very dark and the man did not yield to traffic.
BEND, OR
kptv.com

Prineville man dies after large tree falls on semi-truck on Hwy 26

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A semi-truck driver died Tuesday afternoon after a tree fell onto their vehicle on Highway 26 in Wasco County. Oregon State Police said emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 64 just before 3:30 p.m. An investigation indicated that weather caused a large tree to fall onto the cab of an eastbound Peterbilt, causing the driver to lose control and leave the highway, according to OSP.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future

The city of Bend said Wednesday it has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a city administrative policy), which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the long-standing camps in March. The post Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend storage facility coming down to make room for new Highway 97

The improvements to Highway 97 at Bend’s north end are underway, and the signs of it are becoming more obvious. A crew is demolishing the Lucky Horseshoe storage facility at Highway 97 and Cooley Road. They’re salvaging things like metal siding and doors. The Oregon Department of Transportation...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car

A Bend woman who allegedly ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles on Highway 97 in Redmond on Christmas Eve, sending four people to the hospital, tried to run and was held by witnesses until police arrived – then jumped in a patrol car and tried to steal it, an officer said Sunday. The post DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
landscapephotographymagazine.com

Benham Falls, Deschutes County, Oregon, USA

Just west of Bend, Oregon, is a series of falls and rapids where the Deschutes River makes its way from its source in the Cascade Mountains towards and through the town of Bend and then northward towards its junction with the Columbia River. Benham Falls is one such fall. Named...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend native honors daughter for the Rose Bowl Parade; saves three lives through organ donation

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Rose Bowl Parade is coming up on January 2, 2023 and Bend native Autumn Toelle-Jackson is participating in the parade, to honor her daughter, Rylee Marie Jackson, who succumbed to infant botulism. Her daughter was three-and-a-half months old and passed away in 2018, and was able to be an organ The post Bend native honors daughter for the Rose Bowl Parade; saves three lives through organ donation appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Buyer Acquires Bend Apartment Complexes for $110 Million

As 2022 draws to close, Central Oregon’s red-hot apartment market continued to set high watermarks for property sales prices this year, including one institutional group acquiring two complexes in Bend for a total of over $110 million. Recently, Seattle-based Security Properties (SP) bought the 168-unit multifamily community of Sienna...
BEND, OR
bendsource.com

Restaurant Openings, Closings

A lot can happen in a year. Because we know readers love food, and they may not have yet been to all of the new places to open up this year, here's a little openings-and-closings recap for 2022. If we missed your favorite new spot, we're probably going to want to try it, so let us know about it.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Wind, winter weather advisory until Wednesday

Deschutes County is in a wind and winter weather advisory, both expiring Wednesday at 1 am. Tuesday. we will see more rainy conditions that will transition to snow overnight as our temperatures drop. We can also expect more wind gusts up to 47 mph coming out of the south. On...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

