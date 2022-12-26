Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats
U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
U.S. deploys B-52 bombers, F-22 fighters after North Korea missile launch
The United States and South Korea conducted joint air drills on Tuesday involving American B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters following North Korea's launch of medium-range ballistic missiles, Seoul said.
South Korea scrambles its jets after planes from Russia and China enter air defense zone
South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Wednesday after several warplanes from both China and Russia entered its air defense zone.
South Korean Warplane Crashes After Takeoff as North 'Violates' Air Space
Incursions by North Korean drones into South Korea follow the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles by Pyongyang on December 23.
U.S. forces launch space unit in South Korea amid North's growing threats
SEOUL, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Forces Korea launched a new space forces unit on Wednesday as the allies ramp up efforts to better counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
BBC
North Korea drones: South's military apologises for pursuit failure
South Korea's military has apologised for failing to shoot down five drones that North Korea flew across their mutual border on Monday. Seoul fired warning shots and sent jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the aircraft, one of which flew close to the capital. Despite a five-hour pursuit, the...
dallasexpress.com
S. Korea Shoots N. Korean Drones
After discovering what appeared to be five unmanned drones flying from North Korea into South Korean airspace on Monday, the South Korean military dispatched Air Force fighter jets and attack helicopters. The drones crossed the demilitarized zone (DMZ) to the South, as the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed...
South Korean pop star starts military service with fans gathering near his front-line boot camp
Jin, the oldest member of the internationally popular band BTS, reported for boot camp Tuesday to being his 18-months of mandatory military service after years of debate.
South Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
Its military detected five drones from North Korea crossing the border.
North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles, South Korea says
North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles on Friday, according to South Korean officials, the latest in an unprecedented year of weapons testing.
North Korea ready to prove ICBM progress by firing at normal trajectory, Kim's sister claims
North Korea is ready to test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at a normal trajectory, leader Kim Jong Un's sister said Tuesday in state media, a flight pattern that could prove the weapons can threaten the continental United States.
Seoul says military fired at N. Korean drones after incursion
South Korea accused the North of flying several drones across their shared border on Monday, prompting Seoul's military to deploy warplanes to shoot them down -- with local media reporting one of the planes later crashed. In 2017, Seoul's military fired warning shots at a flying object that entered the country's airspace from North Korea across the Demilitarised Zone.
South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones
South Korea staged large-scale military drills Thursday to simulate shooting down drones as a step to bolster its readiness against North Korean provocations, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years.South Korean warplanes and helicopters failed to bring down any of the five North Korean drones spotted south of the border on Monday, before they flew back home or vanished from South Korean radars. One of them traveled as far as northern Seoul. That caused security jitters among many people in the South, for which the military offered a rare...
WVNews
Fire at hotel casino on Cambodia border kills at least 10
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A fire burning through a Cambodian hotel casino has killed at least 10 people and injured 30 others, police said Thursday, and neighboring Thailand sent firetrucks to help fight the blaze in a bustling border region. Videos posted on social media showed people apparently...
US News and World Report
North Korea Denies Media Report It Supplied Munitions to Russia
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's foreign ministry denied a media report it supplied munitions to Russia, calling it "groundless", and denounced the United States for providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, the North's official KCNA news agency reported on Friday. Japan's Tokyo Shimbun reported earlier that North Korea had shipped munitions, including...
US News and World Report
North Korea's Weapons Programme Defies COVID Outbreak, Reaches 'Uncharted Territory'
SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea forged ahead with its missile programme in 2022 and took steps toward resuming testing of nuclear bombs, as world events including the COVID pandemic and war fractured the already tenuous international pressure against it. The country acknowledged its first COVID-19 outbreak in May, prolonging already...
WVNews
Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger
JERUSALEM (AP) — Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government. In a letter to the chief of Israel's Supreme Court and other top officials, they said...
France 24
China deploys dozens of military aircraft near Taiwan in latest drills
Seventy-one Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone in the past 24 hours, the island's government said on Monday, the largest reported incursion to date. The incursion included 43 Chinese aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, an unofficial buffer between...
Comments / 0