ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Sends Warplanes to South Korea After Kim’s Sister’s Threats

U.S. stealth jets and nuclear-capable bombers were flown to South Korea on Tuesday hours after Kim Jong Un’s sister threatened to conduct a full-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test. The B-52 bombers and F-22 stealth fighters took part in joint drills with South Korean aircraft in the waters southwest of Jeju island in the Korea Strait, Seoul’s defense ministry said. The exercise came after the North Korean dictator’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, commented on doubts about the capabilities of Pyongyang’s nuclear missiles. So far, North Korea’s ICBM tests have been launched at a steep angle to avoid flying into foreign countries’ airspace. Some international observers say the Hermit Kingdom’s ICBMs can’t be considered reliable without being tested in a standard-trajectory launch—though such a test would be a massive provocation to the U.S. as the missile would be flying toward the Pacific Ocean. “I can clear up their doubt about it,” Kim Yo Jong said in remarks covered by state media Tuesday. “They will immediately recognize it in case we launch an ICBM in the way of real angle firing straight off.”Read it at Associated Press
BBC

North Korea drones: South's military apologises for pursuit failure

South Korea's military has apologised for failing to shoot down five drones that North Korea flew across their mutual border on Monday. Seoul fired warning shots and sent jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the aircraft, one of which flew close to the capital. Despite a five-hour pursuit, the...
dallasexpress.com

S. Korea Shoots N. Korean Drones

After discovering what appeared to be five unmanned drones flying from North Korea into South Korean airspace on Monday, the South Korean military dispatched Air Force fighter jets and attack helicopters. The drones crossed the demilitarized zone (DMZ) to the South, as the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed...
AFP

Seoul says military fired at N. Korean drones after incursion

South Korea accused the North of flying several drones across their shared border on Monday, prompting Seoul's military to deploy warplanes to shoot them down -- with local media reporting one of the planes later crashed. In 2017, Seoul's military fired warning shots at a flying object that entered the country's airspace from North Korea across the Demilitarised Zone.
The Independent

South Korea stages drills simulating downing of North drones

South Korea staged large-scale military drills Thursday to simulate shooting down drones as a step to bolster its readiness against North Korean provocations, three days after the North flew drones into its territory for the first time in five years.South Korean warplanes and helicopters failed to bring down any of the five North Korean drones spotted south of the border on Monday, before they flew back home or vanished from South Korean radars. One of them traveled as far as northern Seoul. That caused security jitters among many people in the South, for which the military offered a rare...
WVNews

Fire at hotel casino on Cambodia border kills at least 10

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A fire burning through a Cambodian hotel casino has killed at least 10 people and injured 30 others, police said Thursday, and neighboring Thailand sent firetrucks to help fight the blaze in a bustling border region. Videos posted on social media showed people apparently...
US News and World Report

North Korea Denies Media Report It Supplied Munitions to Russia

SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea's foreign ministry denied a media report it supplied munitions to Russia, calling it "groundless", and denounced the United States for providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, the North's official KCNA news agency reported on Friday. Japan's Tokyo Shimbun reported earlier that North Korea had shipped munitions, including...
WVNews

Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger

JERUSALEM (AP) — Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government. In a letter to the chief of Israel's Supreme Court and other top officials, they said...
France 24

China deploys dozens of military aircraft near Taiwan in latest drills

Seventy-one Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone in the past 24 hours, the island's government said on Monday, the largest reported incursion to date. The incursion included 43 Chinese aircraft that crossed the Taiwan Strait's median line, an unofficial buffer between...

Comments / 0

Community Policy