Read full article on original website
Related
Workers Make Their Voices Heard in 2022
Record carrier profits born out of the pandemic was more than just a headline in 2022. The robust earnings served as the additional kerosene thrown on an already smoldering and overworked logistics workforce whose voices grew louder as the year wore on. That push and pull between employers and labor was seen across the transportation industry this year, from the nail-biting contract negotiations for the nation’s rail system or West Coast ports and all the way over to last mile delivery drivers and warehouse employees. Worker demands were trending in 2022. What some saw as black-and-white issues—related to, for example, pay increases or...
N. Carolina governor reviews TikTok use on employee devices
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration said it’s reviewing the use of TikTok on state government devices, as the popular social media app is a growing source of security concerns from politicians in Washington and other states. The comment from a Cooper spokesperson...
Comments / 0