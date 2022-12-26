Read full article on original website
Yvonne Graves
3d ago
These random shootings are out of control all over this Country,judges are letting criminals back out on the streets, no jail no bail, catch and release, defund our police.
big Hot dog ?
2d ago
definitely defund law enforcement gamerooms open crooked police allowing certain establishment open so obviously money underneath the table crime rates high change the chief finner and mayor Sylvester
susana
3d ago
go ask Abbot why e exactly he the regressive gov. has such liberal attitude towards the gun industry, he will never tell you its bc he is getting paid to allow for more killings
KHOU
Funeral to be held for mechanic who was shot to death at north Houston shop
Luis Casillas' family said he was executed over a $500 repair bill. He will be laid to rest on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.
Man shot twice during carjacking in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Two men in masks held up a driver at gunpoint and shot him twice during a carjacking in southwest Houston Wednesday night, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 9:30 p.m. on West Bellfort near Lakes at 610 Drive. Houston police said the 22-year-old...
KHOU
Woman shot on METRORail train in SE Houston, police say
According to police, the woman was shot on the train and the shooter is not in custody. There continues to be an active search for the gunman.
'I forgave him' | Friend says Sawyer Yards arson suspect who killed himself was in downward spiral
HOUSTON — Friends said they hope the man accused of intentionally setting fire to an art studio at Sawyer Yards last week is remembered for much more than his final acts. Eoles “Duece” Whitaker II, 32, killed himself by jumping out of his high-rise downtown Houston apartment as investigators closed in to arrest him, according to authorities.
Woman wanted, man arrested after brutal beating, carjacking of Uber driver in NW Houston last month
HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping the public can help them find a woman accused of beating and carjacking an Uber driver in northwest Houston last month. Destinee Suzette Guerrero, 24, is wanted and her whereabouts are not known. She's charged with aggravated robbery causing serious bodily injury. Frank Lewis Blanco, 27, was arrested on Dec. 28. He's facing the same charge as Guerrero. Both suspects were identified via a tip, according to the Houston Police Department.
1 man dead, 1 hurt after shooting stemmed from argument at SE Houston apartment complex, HPD says
At least one of the men pulled out a gun and started firing during the fight. Police believe one of the victims may have been shot with his own gun, though the investigation is ongoing.
Man found shot to death outside bar in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man was found shot to death in front of a bar in southeast Houston, according to police. We're told the man was found in front of Palmas, which is on Park Place Boulevard near the Gulf Freeway, just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. Investigators said they were...
cw39.com
Police investigating surveillance video in south Houston bar killing
HOUSTON (KIAH) Police hope surveillance video will help them learn more about a deadly shooting outside a Southeast Houston bar. The victim was shot to death outside Palmas on Park Place around two o’clock Tuesday morning. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a fight inside. Detectives tell us there...
Caught on camera: Robbery suspect snatches money bag from man outside Wells Fargo in NW Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing another man who had just walked out of a bank after withdrawing money. It happened on Nov. 9 at Wells Fargo on FM 1960 near Cutten Road, which is in the Willowbrook area. Houston police...
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple times
A mother is suing an apartment complex and gas station after her son was shot by a customer and left to die behind a southeast Houston gas station near a dumpster. According to the lawsuit, on November 12, 2022, the victim, Satisfield Demarcus Landry was involved in an argument with another customer. Both employees and managers heard the argument and “did nothing to intervene” despite the other customer (who would end up being Landry’s killer) threatening Landry’s life several times. After Landry finished his purchase, he left the store. The customer who was threatening Landry was waiting behind the gas station, at the Wesley Square Apartments and shot Landry before fleeing.
Man shot and killed during bar fight on Park Place Boulevard in southeast Houston, police say
Investigators said it's unclear if the man was involved in the fight or was just an innocent bystander. Most of the witnesses scattered before police arrived.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested, charged in fatal shooting of man at apartment complex in Greater Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON – A suspect was arrested Tuesday and charged in the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man at an apartment complex in Third Ward over two weeks ago, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Jabari Antwan Sample, 21, has been charged with murder. He is accused of fatally...
Man accused of starting fire at Sawyer Yards took own life while arrest warrant was being served, HFD says
HOUSTON — The man accused of intentionally setting a fire that damaged several Houston production studios last week took his own life after investigators identified him and showed up at his apartment to arrest him, according to authorities. The fire was set at Sawyer Yards on Winter Street on...
KHOU
Bats rescued during freeze released under Houston's Waugh Drive Bridge
The Houston freeze had decreased their metabolism so much, they couldn't hold onto the bridge. Some of them fell to the ground and died.
Houston Woman Shot in the Head as She Slept in Murder Suicide
A woman in Houston was found dead inside her apartment, along with the suspect. The 32-year-old Jadee Turner lived in an apartment complex in West Houston with her uncle. Turner's ex-boyfriend had recently called her uncle asking him to come outside and meet him at the apartment complex's front gate. The ex-boyfriend claimed he owed the uncle money and was there to repay him.
KHOU
Family members say mechanic was executed in north Houston over $500 repair bill
Luis Casillas died after being shot in a parking lot. Houston police haven't released a motive or any suspect information.
2 people found dead from possible overdoses along Seawall Boulevard on Christmas
GALVESTON, Texas — Two people were found dead within miles along Seawall Boulevard on Christmas and Galveston police said they could both be possible drug overdoses. Around 7:20 p.m., police said they responded to calls for service regarding possible overdoses. One was along Seawall near 83rd Street and the other was along Seawall near 53rd Street -- about 2 miles away from each other.
fox26houston.com
Fentanyl seized in Houston is enough to 'kill everyone in Houston and the surrounding areas'
HOUSTON - The Drug Enforcement Administration is calling Fentanyl, "the deadliest drug threat facing the country." It’s such a growing problem in Houston as Fentanyl seized by the DEA doubled this year. The amount of Fentanyl found and confiscated by the DEA in Houston in 2022 alone, is alarming....
Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million in TakeOff shooting death
HOUSTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered Patrick Clark's bond to remain at $1 million after his attorneys were hoping to get his bond reduced. Patrick Clark is accused of killing Migos rapper TakeOff. His attorneys were fighting to get his bond reduced to $300,000 after arguing he was not a flight risk and he did not have the assets to cover a $1 million bond.
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incident
HOUSTON, Tex. - Keisha Lynette Christmas was arrested last week after allegedly abducting her former manager from a Smoothie King restaurant on Richmond Avenue in Houston, Texas.
