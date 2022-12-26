Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
LeBron, Lakers snap four-game losing streak with 129-110 win vs. Magic | UNDISPUTED
The Los Angeles Lakers snapped their four-game losing streak last night as (+4) underdogs against the Orlando Magic, who had won eight of their last nine. LeBron James scored a game-high 28 points as the Lakers cruised to a 129-110 victory. Shannon Sharpe shares his biggest takeaways from the purple and gold snapping their losing streak.
Alexis Lafreniere scratched by Rangers for Lightning game after ugly loss
Alexis Lafreniere will spend the night in the press box. The Rangers are scratching the 2020 No. 1 overall pick for Thursday’s game against the Lightning, The Post’s Larry Brooks reports from Tampa. It’s the first time he has been scratched this season. Lafreniere, 21, rotated on the fourth line during Wednesday’s practice after an ugly 4-0 home loss to the Capitals on Tuesday. “I want him to be better,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said after Wednesday’s practice. “Laffy has gotten some chances to play with good people and he’s played well at times, but it’s inconsistent. And again, there was a bunch of them [Tuesday] night.” Gallant later added, “Sometimes it’s a wake-up call for the kids.” Lafreniere has five goals and 12 assists in 36 games.
FOX Sports
Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game
UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break
NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league's mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
FOX Sports
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
Bobby Orr to take part in "first puck" at Winter Classic
BOSTON -- Before the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins do battle at Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic, a collection of Boston legends will take center ice for the ceremonial puck drop. That group will include the greatest Bruin ever: Bobby Orr.Orr won't be alone, either. Fellow Bruins legend Johnny Bucyk will join him, as will former Red Sox Jason Varitek and Tim Wakefield for the puck drop, which will take the form of baseball's "first pitch" for the Monday, Jan. 2 event.The puck drop was just one of the pre-game festivities announced by the NHL on Wednesday....
FOX Sports
Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory
Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
FOX Sports
Kings coach Mike Brown enters health and safety protocols
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown will miss the game against the Denver Nuggets after entering the league's health and safety protocols. The team announced Tuesday afternoon that Brown will be out and associate coach Jordi Fernandez will run the team in his absence. Brown will...
Comments / 0