WEATHER 12-26,2022 Snow Mix Back In Forecast
Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing until mid morning Monday. The prolonged period of cold temperatures increases the risk for impacts to people, pets, and pipes. A dusting to half an inch of snowfall is possible on Monday, mainly north of I-40. No major impacts are expected at this time.
Monday
A chance of snow showers, freezing rain, and sleet before 4pm, then a slight chance of snow showers between 4pm and 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
