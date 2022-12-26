WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a fatal car crash that happened on HWY 26, near milepost 64 in Wasco County Tuesday, December 27. OSP says preliminary investigation indicated that due to winter weather, which included snow and strong winds, a large tree fell onto the cab an eastbound Peterbilt commercial motor vehicle, operated by James Darron Lyda (53) of Prineville, causing it to lose control and leave the highway.

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO