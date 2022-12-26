Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Prineville man identified in fatal crash on Highway 26
WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police responded to a fatal car crash that happened on HWY 26, near milepost 64 in Wasco County Tuesday, December 27. OSP says preliminary investigation indicated that due to winter weather, which included snow and strong winds, a large tree fell onto the cab an eastbound Peterbilt commercial motor vehicle, operated by James Darron Lyda (53) of Prineville, causing it to lose control and leave the highway.
Hoodoo Ski Resort closed due to warmer weather, hoping to re-open Wednesday
SISTERS, Ore. — Because of warmer weather and increased rain, the Hoodoo Ski Resort is closed until Wednesday, December 28. Hoodoo made the announcement earlier Monday. Sisters, Oregon, where the resort is located, is expected to see heavy rain over the next two days. The ski resort hopes to...
