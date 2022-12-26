ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson, TN

Dickson Considering Creating Office of Emergency Management

By Source Staff
Dickson County Source
Dickson County Source
 3 days ago

The City of Dickson is considering creating an Office of Emergency Management to coordinate responses to natural and other disasters in the city.

Mayor Don L. Weiss Jr. presented a resolution to create an Office of Emergency Management to the Dickson City Council’s Finance and Management Committee for discussion at its meeting Monday Dec. 19, 2022. Weiss said the resolution will be on the council’s January agenda for consideration.

“We’ve been discussing this among staff members now since just a little before COVID started,” Weiss said.

City Administrator Rydell Wesson and Police Chief Jeff Lewis said creating the office will give the city direct access to information, funding and planning to formulate and facilitate the city’s response to all kinds of emergencies, from tornadoes, flooding, storms and other weather events to fires, hazardous materials incidents and even terrorism attacks.

“The current Emergency Management Agency, the EMA, is a county organization. That EMA, through the state and federal agencies, holds most of the HAZMAT equipment and stuff that we actually have the manpower and the people that utilize that,” Wesson said. “There’s funding out there that we can look into.”

Wesson said the new office also would be able to research and plan for early warning systems such as tornado sirens within the city.

Chief Lewis said creating the city’s own Office of Emergency Management would allow the city to receive information on events and disasters directly from the Federal and Tennessee emergency management agencies. Currently the city is included in the Dickson County Emergency Management Agency’s response plan and receives information and instructions through that agency.

“What we’d love to do is clean up the process where we’re getting the same information at the same time as everybody else is,” Lewis said. “We feel it’s pertinent not only to our citizens of the city, but the employees as well.”

Lewis said a city emergency management office will coordinate the city’s resources and personnel in the response to any emergency. The city is considering creating an enclosed classroom at its training facility in J. Dan Buckner Park and proposes to equip it to serve as an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) from which disaster responses will be coordinated.

A designated Emergency Management director would oversee the creation of the city’s Basic Emergency Operations Plan (BEOP) and oversee an Emergency Services Coordinator (ESC) Group consisting of city officials and department heads that would respond to the EOC to coordinate the response.

“When you start talking about the Office of Emergency Management, we’re going to be utilizing police department employees, public works employees, we’re going to be utilizing folks from the fire department and also communications to help do this,” Lewis said.

As an example, Lewis said when tornados struck in the Burns and Dickson area, causing extensive damage along Murrell Road last December, the police department had seven officers on the road who had no information about what was going on, placing them at risk.

“This allows us to receive the same information at the same time as everyone else,” Lewis said. “The Office of Emergency Management director at that point will start notifying the department heads where we need to go and what resources we’re going to have to have.”

Lewis said city officials have met with Dickson County Emergency Management Agency Director Rob Fisher and he agrees it is time that the City of Dickson formulate its own response protocols and resources.

“He says it’s time that the city does this, that we’re big enough,” Lewis said. “A lot of cities our size have an Office of Emergency Management.”

Lewis said most of the information for the city’s BEOP already exists within the county’s response plan and the city “will not have to re-invent the wheel.”

“From a financial standpoint, too, it gives us resources from the state and federal agencies that we’re right now not utilizing,” Wesson said.

“This opens the door for us to be able to file for federal grants and also state grants to help us,” Lewis said. “I think it’s a really good move.”

Under mutual aid agreements with Dickson County and other municipalities, Lewis said the proposed Office of Emergency Management still would assist with emergency situations outside the city.

“We’ll still work with the county. We’re not excluding the county on anything,” Lewis said. “We’ll still work with them. If it’s out in the county and they need help, we’re going to go help.”

The resolution creating the Office of Emergency Management and establishing the responsibilities and duties of its director will be presented at the January council meeting, which has been rescheduled to 7:00 pm Monday, Jan. 9, due to the New Year’s holiday closing city offices on Jan. 2.

Comments / 0

Related
rewind943.com

423-acre ‘Killebrew’ development in Montgomery County begins construction, renamed ‘Marcelina’

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large-scale community development featuring schools, housing, retail and dining has begun construction in Montgomery County. The development, called “Killebrew” during the initial zoning process, has been renamed “Marcelina.” With multiple phases planned, Phase 1 is now underway and is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
waynecountynews.net

Governor Lee Announces New Site Development Grant Recipients

Governor Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter have announced ten new Site Development Grants, including a grant awarded to Wayne County. The grants are designed to help communities invest in infrastructure and engineering improvements to land economic development projects and achieve Select Tennessee site...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Several West Tennessee communities under boil water notice

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Several West Tennessee communities are under a boil water notice. The Gibson County Municipal Water District says the Concord area east of Trenton and the Idlewild outside of Bradford areas are under the boil water notice due to low water pressure caused by broken water lines.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Water line breaks in front of hospital

A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. A water line in front of Sumner Regional Hospital broke Wednesday, though no damage to the hospital occurred. TN Dept. of Health reports 7 deaths related to winter …. The Tennessee Department...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Water main breaks expected in Nashville; trash, recycling stopped Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As snow blankets the Midstate, city leaders are warning Nashville residents of an increase in water main breaks. Trash and recycling collection has also been halted Monday while roads remain slick. Metro Water Services says potential water main breaks should be reported by calling (615)...
NASHVILLE, TN
Dickson County Source

MTSU Names Mark Clark Executive Director of Development

Middle Tennessee State University has named Mark Clark executive director for development, a position responsible for leading fundraising efforts for the university. A West Tennessee native who most recently worked at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Clark supervises the university’s constituent-based development officers in his new role, each serving an academic college, as well as the annual giving and stewardship team.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies

The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. TVA reinstates rolling blackouts for NES, other companies. The Tennessee Valley Authority will continue with its rolling blackouts Saturday as frigid temperatures continue to strain power generation facilities. Snowfall over...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Salt truck overturns on black ice

Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Emergency crews also experienced dangerous conditions while on the road this weekend. Teens arrested for vehicle burglaries in Mt. Juliet. Officers are investigating several vehicle burglaries at hotels in Mt. Juliet that led to multiple teen arrests. Man...
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

TVA Says Rolling Blackouts Are Over Amid Record-High Use

Slightly higher temperatures and improved power system conditions have allowed the Tennessee Valley Authority to end the intermittent interruptions held Friday and Saturday across the region. Don Moul, TVA’s chief operating officer said the 153 local power companies that were part of the outages allowed the power grid to remain...
NASHVILLE, TN
Davidson County Source

Tips for Driving in Icy and Snowy Conditions

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until noon on Monday. Light snow showers will move through the area-accumulations 1″ or less. Roads will quickly become snow-covered and potentially slick, possibly causing travel issues. Please be patient if you have to travel. Driving in...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Wednesday Afternoon "Suicidal Thoughts" Call on Sulphur Springs

(MURFREESBORO) At 1:30 Wednesday afternoon (12/28/2022), Murfreesboro Police were called to a Sulphur Springs Road home where a resident reportedly had "suicidal thoughts". Public Information Officer Larry Flowers told WGNS, "While on the way, dispatch advised that the complainant, heard a gun shot go off at the residence. Upon our arrival, officers made contact with a 31-year-old male who was laying in the living room with a gun shot wound to the upper right thigh."
MURFREESBORO, TN
Dickson County Source

Dickson County Source

Dickson County, TN
589
Followers
3K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Dickson County Source is your personal portal to all things Dickson County.

 https://dicksoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy