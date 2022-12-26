ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinTelegraph

BitKeep exploiter used phishing sites to lure in users: Report

The Bitkeep exploit that occurred on Dec. 26 used phishing sites to fool users into downloading fake wallets, according to a report by blockchain analytics provider OKLink. The report stated that the attacker set up several fake Bitkeep websites which contained an APK file that looked like version 7.2.9 of the Bitkeep wallet. When users “updated” their wallets by downloading the malicious file, their private keys or seed words were stolen and sent to the attacker.
CoinTelegraph

Defrost Finance breaks silence on ‘exit scam’ accusations, denies rug pull

Defrost Finance, the decentralized trading platform that suffered a $12 million exploit in the days leading up to Christmas, has denied allegations that it had “rugged” its users as part of an elaborate “exit scam.”. On Dec. 23, the platform announced it suffered a flash loan attack,...
u.today

Scam Alert: Popular Crypto Wallet Compromised, $8 Million Stolen

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph

BitKeep CEO says some users’ private keys remain at risk after exploit

According to a letter posted on Chinese blockchain news publisher Odaily.com on Dec. 27, Kevin Como, the anonymous CEO of BitKeep, warned that users’ private keys are still at risk after a security incident on Dec. 26 led to over $13 million in losses at the time of publication. BitKeep is one of the more popular noncustodial, decentralized finance multichain wallets with over 6 million users. Specifically, Como wrote:
coingeek.com

Sam Bankman-Fried’s only way out is ratting on Binance and Tether

Sam Bankman-Fried’s only hope of not spending the best years of his life behind bars is to dish the dirt he has on the biggest crypto criminals: Binance and Tether. SBF got to spend the holidays with his family rather than avoiding other inmates’, er, ‘yule logs’, after making bail and being released to house arrest at his parents’ home in California. The disgraced ex-CEO of the FTX digital asset exchange will hopefully use the time to reflect on his past crimes rather than continue to amplify his patently false justifications for why FTX imploded.
u.today

Bitcoin Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Keeps Outflowing from Exchanges

According to Glassnode, the equivalent of $265.6 million worth of Bitcoin has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, with a net outflow of $43.1 million. At the same time, yesterday was just another day in an ongoing stream of BTC withdrawals from exchanges and transfers to...
CoinTelegraph

Here's how Defrost Finance plans to refund users following $12M hack

After recovering the funds lost in a recent flash loan exploit, decentralized leverage-trading platform Defrost Finance is planning to return the funds to their rightful owners, according to a new announcement. In a Medium post, Defrost highlighted that it will soon be refunding the assets to their original holders and...
coinchapter.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Told FTX Execs to Hide $8B in Alameda’s Liabilities

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) directed FTX’s top executives to hide $8 billion in liabilities in a fake customer account which he called “our Korean friend’s account” or “the weird Korean account.”. According to a Dec 13 lawsuit the United States Commodities Futures...
dailyhodl.com

Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum

An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
bitcoinist.com

FTX Founder Sam Bankman Fried Will Enter Plea Over Fraud Case

Per a Reuters report, the founder and former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman Fried (SBF), reached a deal with U.S. authorities. Following his extradition from the Bahamas, SBF was granted bail and allowed to go into the custody of his parents in Palo Alto, California. The FTX Founder is expected...
