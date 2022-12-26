ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Dell, CA

Quake Destroys Home of Rio Dell Couple Already Hit By Misfortune

When the 6.4 earthquake struck Rio Dell on December 20, it was just the latest in a series of difficult events to hit the family of Nobphavanh (Miun) Vasinthascha and Guy Talpai. According to their friend, Samuel Mosher, the quake “wreaked massive damage to their home in Rio Dell, CA. The quake caused their house to shift off of its foundation by nearly a foot…and their home is now uninhabitable with no active sewer, water, or gas lines.”
Office of Emergency Services Updates Resources for Local Earthquake Victims

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Emergency sheltering and supply distribution continues for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Red Cross Overnight Shelter located at the Fortuna Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA, is open to community members displaced from the earthquake. Services provided include temporary overnight sheltering, cots and blankets, hygiene kits, snacks and full meals for overnight guests, water, charging stations and small animal sheltering.
Two people killed, one injured in Eureka double homicide

EUREKA, Calif. — On Tuesday at about 12:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call on the 4000 block of Crane Street in Eureka, where they found two people with gunshot wounds at a residence. Emergency medical personnel arrived soon after to render aid to the adult...
Wild Police Chase Through the North County Today; One Person in Custody

The suspect in yesterday’s double homicide, Russell Albers, was the driver of the truck and has been booked into the county correctional facility. See post here. We’re not yet 100 percent certain about what it’s all about, but there was a crazy police chase on Highway 101 north from McKinleyville to somewhere near Big Lagoon this afternoon.
Humboldt OES Resources Update

Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still

A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
Deemed Unsafe After Last Week’s Quake, Eureka’s 107-Year-Old Lloyd Building Will be Demolished

It’s had a good run, but one of Eureka’s oldest commercial buildings will soon be demolished. The Lloyd Building, as it’s been known since the middle of last century, suffered its latest blow with last Tuesday’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which further destabilized the decrepit structure’s masonry facade and dislodged exterior bricks, one of which went crashing through the roof the audio/video retailer next door.
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on January 7

This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, January 7. Meet leader Elliott Dabill at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
Christmas Tree Recycling Locations–Give Your Tree New Life

With the holidays coming to a close, residents may once again dispose of their Christmas trees at several community locations at no-charge or may arrange for curbside pick-up by their trash hauler. Residents are encouraged to recycle their Christmas trees so they may be processed into useful mulch or compost. This annual free Christmas Tree drop-off and recycling event is sponsored by HWMA, Humboldt Sanitation, Recology and Wes Green Company.
Humboldt County Sees Another COVID Death

Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed one new COVID-19 death, a resident in their 70s, since its last report Dec. 21. Nine new hospitalizations were reported and, according to a state database, five people are currently hospitalized with the virus locally, including one receiving intensive care. The death reported today is Humboldt County's 163rd since the pandemic began.
14 Beautiful California Towns Our Readers Love (2022)

Mud Slide on Hwy 299 Forces One-Way Controlled Traffic

Just after noon, a slide came in on Hwy 299 west of Oregon Mountain Summit in Trinity County that is blocking one lane. Caltrans reports there is one-way controlled traffic. District 2 of Caltrans tweeted, “One way traffic control is in place on State Route 299, approximately 1.5 miles west of Oregon Mountain Summit, due to a rock slide.”
Rio Dell Residents Get Help from International Non-Profit

Rio Dell residents impacted by the Ferndale Earthquake will be getting some help from an international non-profit. World Central Kitchen will be at Monument Middle School on December 27 and 28, providing free meals to those in need. The World Central Kitchen provides humanitarian efforts after crises from natural disasters...
