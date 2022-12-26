Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
Broncos player shares what led to sideline altercation
Several Denver Broncos players got into a heated confrontation during Sunday’s embarrassing blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and one veteran who was involved was honest with reporters about what caused it. A fan at SoFi Stadium captured a cell phone video that showed Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner aggressively shove backup quarterback Brett... The post Broncos player shares what led to sideline altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Three Replacements For Nathaniel Hackett as Broncos Head Coach
Christmas Day was the final straw. The Denver Broncos, the most disappointing team in the NFL this season, got trounced by the Los Angeles Rams, 51-14, while most of the country ate their holiday dinners. One day later, the team pulled the plug on the Nathaniel Hackett experience and announced they'd fired the rookie head coach. We have parted ways with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett.A statement from Broncos Owner & CEO Greg Penner: pic.twitter.com/1tWMjHv6em In a vacuum it is shocking that a first-time head coach would get canned before the end of his first season at the helm. But...
Sporting News
Russell Wilson's dead cap hit, explained: Why Broncos are likely stuck with struggling QB until 2024
In the (almost) words of Michael Corleone: If anything in this life is certain, if history has taught us anything, it’s that you can trade anyone. The Broncos have already whacked head coach Nathaniel Hackett, ending his ill-fated Russell Wilson marriage after just 15 games. Hackett was bad enough on his own, but the performance of Wilson certainly amplified the shortcomings of the head coach.
Troy Aikman Makes His Opinion On Jim Harbaugh Very Clear
ESPN's Troy Aikman shared his opinion of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh during this Monday's broadcast of the Chargers-Colts game. Aikman said, "I'm a big fan of Jim Harbaugh." The timing of this quote will most likely lead to fans speculating about Harbaugh's future in Ann Arbor. The Broncos, Colts...
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Cowboys vs. Titans in Week 17
The Titans are in a tailspin, and things will only get tougher for them in Week 17 when the Cowboys come to town. It's a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with plenty of playoff implications. The Titans desperately need a win to keep their hopes of winning the AFC South alive, while the Cowboys still have an outside chance of winning the NFC East if they can win their final two games.
What Broncos Firing Nathaniel Hackett Means for Lions
Could Ben Johnson be on the list of candidates to be hired by the Denver Broncos?
Sporting News
Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
Broncos Owner Releases Official Statement After Firing Nathaniel Hackett
The Broncos are officially parting ways with first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. He didn't even make it a full season. Broncos owner Greg Penner released an official statement shortly after the easy decision was made. In it, he thanks Hackett for his contributions and looks to the ...
Broncos CEO Greg Penner Issues Statement on Hackett Firing
Penner intimated that GM George Paton's job is safe.
Broncos GM Addresses Whether He Thinks Wilson Is ‘Fixable’
The quarterback is in the midst of the worst year of his career.
Wife of Colts GM reaches out to boy who had signed football stolen at game
CARMEL, Ind. — A young Indianapolis Colts fan almost had his Christmas ruined earlier this week when the team took on the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium. It has been a rough year for 12-year-old Austin Severson. Not only is he on crutches after tearing his medial collateral ligament (MCL) in a nasty […]
Sporting News
Titans playoff chances: Why 'Thursday Night Football' game vs. Cowboys won't impact race with Jaguars
The last "Thursday Night Football" game of the season isn't without consequence, but it's as close to being inconsequential as can be. The Cowboys are two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, so they need Philadelphia to lose its last two. Nothing is at stake for the Titans; the AFC South will be decided in Week 18 when Tennessee plays Jacksonville, possibly in prime time, regardless of the outcome Thursday.
Sporting News
Cowboys vs. Titans odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 17 'Thursday Night Football'
When the Cowboys (11-4) travel to face the Titans (7-8) in the first game of NFL Week 17, they will be looking to keep their slim NFC East title hopes alive. Dallas, having already clinched at least a wild-card playoff berth, can keep putting pressure on first-place Philadelphia (13-2), whom it beat at home last week.
Sporting News
Week 17 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
With fantasy football championships on the line, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. After all, the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em choices. To prove...
Sporting News
Davante Adams responds to Raiders benching friend Derek Carr: He's the 'reason why I came here in the first place'
Davante Adams left Aaron Rodgers and the Packers to play alongside former college teammate Derek Carr. Heading into the final two games of the Raiders' season, he will be catching passes from Jarrett Stidham instead. Las Vegas made the decision to bench Carr for the last two games of 2022...
Sporting News
Tom Brady to Raiders? Derek Carr's benching revs up rumors of reunion with Josh McDaniels
The Raiders have benched starting quarterback Derek Carr for the final two weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the end of his first year under coach Josh McDaniels. McDaniels will turn to Jarrett Stidham against the 49ers and Chiefs. With Carr suddenly sitting in favor of a QB who played...
Sporting News
Why did the Raiders bench Derek Carr? Offseason trade rumors might explain surprise Jarrett Stidham pivot
The Raiders are keeping Derek Carr in the garage for the remainder of the season. The 6-9 Raiders are, somehow, still mathematically alive in the playoff race. After this weekend, though, that likely won't be the case. If the Raiders do somehow make a playoff run and win their remaining two games, then it will be without Carr under center.
Sources: Kevin Warren is strong candidate for Bears president
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has emerged as a strong candidate to be the next president of the Bears, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Plummer, former Purdue quarterback, announces ACC transfer destination
Jack Plummer, who spent 4 seasons on the Purdue roster before transferring to Cal, hit the transfer portal once more after the 2022 season. On Wednesday, via a Twitter post, he announced his latest stop: Louisville, where he’ll reunite with Jeff Brohm. Plummer initially signed with Purdue out of...
Comments / 0