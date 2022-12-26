Ribbon’s Dave Hogan Named to Channel Futures’ Top 20 Communications & Collaboration Channel Leaders for 2022 List

Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Encora Secures Four Top Rankings in Comparably’s Q4 2022 Award Series
Q4 Awards Series Spotlights Excellence in Leadership, Company Culture and Diversity. Encora, a global next-gen product engineering provider, announced it has been named the winner of four awards in Comparably’s Q4 2022 Awards Series focused on excellence in leadership, company culture, and diversity. Comparably awards are selected based on anonymous employee feedback to a comprehensive survey. Encora finds itself sharing the top ranking with companies such as Microsoft, HubSpot, ADP, Adobe and more.
salestechstar.com
Canon U.S.A., Inc.’s AMLOS Solution Among the Top Technologies Named a 2023 CES Best of Innovation Award Winner
Canon Recognized in the Category of Software and Mobile Apps – One of 17 Honorees out of a Record-High Submission Pool of over 2,100 Products. Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce that AMLOS (Activate My Line of Sight) has garnered another accolade: a 2023 CES Best of Innovation Award in the Software and Mobile Apps category. The AMLOS Solution, developed by Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a software-and-camera product suite designed to provide a new level of engagement for collaboration across multiple locations using the power of Canon’s image processing technology, along with hand gesture controls.
There are 2 types of companies, Harvard remote work expert says: Embrace work from anywhere, or live in denial
Raj Choudhury studies remote work as an economist at Harvard Business School and he has a message for CEOs who want to bring back the office.
salestechstar.com
StormyCloud Reflects on a Year of Challenges and Successes in 2022
Privacy hosting company StormyCloud experienced ups and downs in 2022, adapting to new opportunities .Plans include TOR & I2P hosting and a free privacy VPN. StormyCloud, a privacy-based hosting company, has had a year full of ups and downs in 2022. Despite facing challenges such as rebuilding their Proxmox cluster twice and navigating congestion issues with their routing platform, StormyCloud was able to adapt and pivot to new opportunities.
salestechstar.com
Salestable’s Sales Readiness Platform Wants to Help Enable Founder-Led Sales
A new and refreshing way to help SMB leaders scale their sales and reduce the ramp time. Salestable helps your company to sell with confidence. The San Ramon, California-based company, has unveiled its AI-powered, cloud-based sales readiness platform designed to aid founder-led sales teams. The platform, is the first of its kind, helping founders recruit, train and track the activity of their sales teams. This innovative tool is set to revolutionize the way sales teams are managed and supported.”
salestechstar.com
Safe-T Group: NetNut Strengthens its Presence in the Price Comparison Market with New Travel-Industry Customers
Safe-T Group Ltd., a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, announced that NetNut Ltd., the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary and enterprise privacy network unit (“NetNut”), is expanding its presence into the price comparison market with new customers from the travel sector that operate price comparison websites (PCW).
salestechstar.com
Creating a Competitive Matrix: Quick Tips
Do you ever have the feeling that, despite reading the same competitive data report repeatedly, you ultimately gain an awareness of the numbers but can no longer draw conclusions from them? However, simply being aware of who your rivals are is insufficient. You need to dig deeper to obtain a better understanding of everything they are doing, including whether they are releasing a new feature that could affect your market share, what keywords they are focusing on, what kind of content they are creating, and how successfully they are luring followers and customers. It’s critical to focus on even the smallest details.
salestechstar.com
Optii Solutions Release Its Top Five Predictions for Hotel Operations In 2023
Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, released its top five predictions for what will shape hotel operations in the year to come. Rigorous cleaning protocols and incentives laid on last year may have become an expectation for some guests. However, more experienced and frequent travelers may be more understanding and less demanding, resulting in unpredictable guest expectations. Maintaining an elevated level of service, and procedures that carry lower operational cost, while finding ways to be more efficient in achieving these higher levels of service will be important.
salestechstar.com
GoodLeap Forms Advisory Council with Diverse Leadership and Expertise
Ten inaugural members bring deep experience in business, advocacy, and sustainable technology to help GoodLeap continue its exponential growth. GoodLeap, LLC, America’s leading digital marketplace for sustainable solutions, announced today the formation of its Advisory Council. The Council will work closely with GoodLeap’s executive team to continue to drive growth across current and new aspects of the business. Specifically, the Council brings renowned experience from a variety of sectors, including Fortune 100 corporations and prominent non-profit organizations, and features leading technologists, celebrated activists, and entrepreneurs.
salestechstar.com
ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, Announces Deal with REM People, a New Generation Retail Analytics Company That Provides AI-Powered Omni-Channel Retail Execution Management Solutions
Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to REM People, a company which is the only platform that provides integrated Retail Execution Management solutions by following the product journey with a holistic approach. ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with REM People, based in the Dubai World...
salestechstar.com
Mobile App Security Provider LIAPP To Expand Presence in Asia’s Fastest Growing Economies, Accelerating Digitalization and Financial Inclusion
LIAPP (Lockin App Protector), the flagship mobile application cybersecurity service of South Korea-based firm Lockin Company, has announced plans to expand its presence in Southeast Asia by working with financial institutions and fintech firms to accelerate the secure digitalization of financial services. This creates a more financially inclusive society for underserved citizens such as micro-business owners and rural communities.
salestechstar.com
CareCloud’s Meridian Division Revenue Cycle Management Solution Selected by Alpine to Support Back-Office Operations and Improve Cash Flow
CareCloud, Inc, a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced Alpine Ear Nose and Throat PC has selected CareCloud’s Meridian division’s revenue cycle management solution to support its administrative operations and improve cashflow for the Colorado-based practice. With three locations serving...
salestechstar.com
Zappix Signs Two New Customers Through a Strategic Partnership as Self-Service Demand Rises
In response to the continued demand for automated self-service solutions for customer service call centers, the leading Visual Self-Service solutions provider has signed two new customers. Zappix, the leading Visual Self-Service solutions provider, has signed two new strategic customers for its industry-leading Visual IVR product. The increasing demand for automated...
salestechstar.com
Modern Requirements Receives Soc 2 Type 2 Attestation
Modern Requirements, the leading requirements management solutions provider for Microsoft’s Azure DevOps software, has announced that it has completed its SOC 2 Type Attestation based on a recently completed audit by Deloitte. The audit and subsequent attestation showcase Modern Requirement’s commitment to safety and security. A SOC 2...
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Koko Zarov, CEO at Nymblr
Koko Zarov, CEO at Nymblr discusses the importance of better contact data for sales while taking us through the story behind Nymblr. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Koko, we’d love to hear more about your sales journey and a little about the story behind Nymblr…. Thanks for having me...
salestechstar.com
Silwood Technology and Arquitectos Tecnologicos Partner to Accelerate Successful Erp Data Transformation Initiatives
Arquitectos Tecnologicos will promote and resell Silwood Technology Limited’s Safyr® product to their enterprise customers in Guatemala and Central America. Arquitectos Tecnológicos has signed a partnership to promote and resell Silwood Technology Limited’s software product for ERP metadata discovery, curation and integration. They will use Safyr®...
salestechstar.com
Pensa Launches Retail Shelf Facings Optimization Solution
Industry-first offering boosts brand sales through data-driven facings elasticity analysis. Pensa Systems, a leading innovator in automated retail shelf intelligence, today announced the launch of its facings optimization solution that will help Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) brands grow revenue through improved retail shelf facings optimization. The term “shelf facings” refers...
Comments / 0