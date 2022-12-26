Read full article on original website
Pele funeral: When, where, and how to watch as Brazil football legend laid to rest
Pele's death shocked the world of sports in general and football in particular. The man who won the more World Cups than any male player in the sport's history passed away December 29 at the age of 82 after suffering from colon cancer, and preparations for his funeral immediately began. With Pele's health failing for some time, plans for his funeral were being set in motion in advance.
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins hints that commitment to Canadian National Team depends on Olympic qualification
In 2022, Andrew Wiggins added NBA All-Star and NBA champion to his resume. In the coming years, he has an opportunity to add international accolades to his resume, but it's all dependent on his commitment to Canada's National Team. Rewind to May when Wiggins and the Warriors were battling through...
Manchester United left red-faced after including Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023 calendar
Manchester United have made a huge blunder by placing ex-attacker Cristiano Ronaldo on the January segment of the 2023 club calendar. WHAT HAPPENED? As is tradition, United released a club calendar for the year with each month featuring a different player. It can be somewhat of a lottery with players being able to move throughout the year. This opens up the possibility of having players feature who leave the club mid-season. United just so happened to place Ronaldo in January, a slightly awkward mix-up since he left the club in November.
