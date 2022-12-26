West Ham host Brentford in a big London derby on Friday as the Hammers badly need to get back to winning ways. David Moyes’ side have lost four on the trot in the Premier League and were outplayed at Arsenal on Boxing Day. They keep making silly defensive errors which has left them hovering just above the relegation zone this season. That said, they are in the UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 and have been flying in Europe.

7 HOURS AGO