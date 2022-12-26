Read full article on original website
Man Utd fans sing Cristiano Ronaldo chant in Nottingham Forest win but change name to celebrate new Old Trafford hero
MANCHESTER UNITED fans showed they are moving on from their messy Cristiano Ronaldo separation by replacing his name in an iconic club chant. Erik ten Hag's men returned to Premier League action after the World Cup and showed few signs of rustiness as they swatted Nottingham Forest aside 3-0 at Old Trafford.
SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
Man Utd fans beg club not to re-sign Memphis Depay as they fear another failed return like Cristiano Ronaldo
MANCHESTER UNITED fans are begging the club NOT to re-sign Memphis Depay. The Red Devils are hoping to sign a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo in the upcoming January window following his recent exit. They've already missed out on Cody Gakpo, who's agreed a £37million deal with Liverpool. United have...
Yardbarker
Van Persie’s Liverpool transfer comments suggest Man Utd have made huge blunder
Robin van Persie spoke highly of his compatriot Cody Gakpo following a PSV win in the Europa League and his comments may suggest that his old side, Manchester United, made a huge blunder in the transfer market. The 23-year-old had reportedly been a top target for Erik ten Hag’s men,...
BBC
Transfer news: Pickford contract delay alerts other clubs
Everton have yet to sign off the five-year contract that has been agreed with England keeper Jordan Pickford, 28, and that has alerted Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham. (Mail), external.
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing, Cody Gakpo Liverpool MEDICAL, Real Madrid step up Bellingham chase
CHELSEA have CONFIRMED the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from Norway side FC Molde. The Blues said in a statement: "The 20-year-old striker will join the Blues on 1 January 2023. We look forward to welcoming David to the club!"
Enzo Fernandez speaks out amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid
Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has addressed reports of interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid.
Man City’s worst Premier League transfers, from flop Jerome Boateng to Jack Rodwell and £42m mistake Eliaquim Mangala
MANCHESTER CITY have invested over £1BILLION in the transfer market over the past decade so, naturally, there are going to be some flops. For every David Silva, Yaya Toure, or Erling Haaland there's also been an Eliaquim Mangala or Jack Rodwell. Fortunately for current boss Pep Guardiola, most of...
BBC
Transfer news: Bellingham to snub Liverpool for Real
Real Madrid will prioritise a deal for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023, with the 19-year-old set to choose the Spanish side over Liverpool. (Goal, external) Bellingham will sit down with Borussia Dortmund in January to discuss his future. (Liverpool Echo, external) Even if they miss out...
Yardbarker
Manchester United contact forward’s agent to rival Tottenham for potential transfer
Manchester United and Tottenham could reportedly both be set to battle it out for the transfer of Rennes striker Martin Terrier. According to a report from French outlet Media Foot, both Man Utd and Spurs have recently been in contact with Terrier’s agent to sound out the possibility of a deal.
Yardbarker
Joao Felix Is The 'Most Realistic' Option For Manchester United In January
Manchester United have outlined Joao Felix as a possible option to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window. The versatile attacker is out of favor at Atletico Madrid and is bound to leave the club. United had been linked with a move for Cody Gakpo however the player joined...
theScore
Liverpool agree to sign World Cup star Gakpo from PSV for reported £37M
Liverpool, seemingly out of nowhere, reached an agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign Cody Gakpo, the Dutch side announced Monday. The Premier League club will pay an initial £37-million fee for the versatile attacker, plus £13 million in add-ons, reports transfer insider Fabrizio Romano. PSV didn't reveal the...
BBC
Transfer news: United monitoring Pickford situation
Everton have yet to sign off the five-year contract that has been agreed with England keeper Jordan Pickford, 28, and that has alerted Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham. (Mail), external. United are also focusing on a loan signing to add to their attack in January after going over their budget...
BBC
'He is a really interesting package' - Klopp on Gakpo
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Jurgen Klopp says the signing of Cody Gakpo is "massively interesting" for Liverpool as he prepares to blood the 23-year-old Dutch forward in the Premier League. Gakpo will officially become a Red on Sunday when the January transfer window...
BBC
Transfer news: Van Dijk key in Gakpo move
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk spoke to Dutch team-mate Cody Gakpo to help convince the 23-year-old forward to join the Reds from PSV Eindhoven, with a deal having been agreed between the two clubs. (Eindhovens Dagblad, via Mail), external.
NBC Sports
West Ham vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news
West Ham host Brentford in a big London derby on Friday as the Hammers badly need to get back to winning ways. David Moyes’ side have lost four on the trot in the Premier League and were outplayed at Arsenal on Boxing Day. They keep making silly defensive errors which has left them hovering just above the relegation zone this season. That said, they are in the UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 and have been flying in Europe.
BBC
Transfer news: Man Utd cool on Felix but keen on Morata
Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have reservations about meeting Atletico Madrid's £8m loan fee for 23-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Felix. (Talksport), external. Felix's Atletico team-mate Alvaro Morata is a loan target for Erik ten Hag. (ESPN), external. United, along with Premier League rivals Spurs, have also opened talks with...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Joelinton, Haaland, Van Dijk, Ream, Sa
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
January transfer news LIVE: Liverpool seal Cody Gakpo signing as Arsenal target Joao Felix
The Premier League transfer window is set to open on 1 January and already there are completed deals to ensure some of England’s top teams will see their squads boosted as early as possible.Chelsea added Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana to their ranks on Wednesday, signing him from Molde, while Liverpoolcompleted the £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV the same evening, one of the stars of the recent World Cup.Elsewhere Arsenal are being linked with moves for two big-money attackers, Shakhtar’s Mykhaylo Mudryk and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, while Chelsea are interested in Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo...
