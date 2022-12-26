ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez

As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
Yardbarker

Van Persie’s Liverpool transfer comments suggest Man Utd have made huge blunder

Robin van Persie spoke highly of his compatriot Cody Gakpo following a PSV win in the Europa League and his comments may suggest that his old side, Manchester United, made a huge blunder in the transfer market. The 23-year-old had reportedly been a top target for Erik ten Hag’s men,...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Bellingham to snub Liverpool for Real

Real Madrid will prioritise a deal for Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham in 2023, with the 19-year-old set to choose the Spanish side over Liverpool. (Goal, external) Bellingham will sit down with Borussia Dortmund in January to discuss his future. (Liverpool Echo, external) Even if they miss out...
Yardbarker

Joao Felix Is The 'Most Realistic' Option For Manchester United In January

Manchester United have outlined Joao Felix as a possible option to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window. The versatile attacker is out of favor at Atletico Madrid and is bound to leave the club. United had been linked with a move for Cody Gakpo however the player joined...
theScore

Liverpool agree to sign World Cup star Gakpo from PSV for reported £37M

Liverpool, seemingly out of nowhere, reached an agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign Cody Gakpo, the Dutch side announced Monday. The Premier League club will pay an initial £37-million fee for the versatile attacker, plus £13 million in add-ons, reports transfer insider Fabrizio Romano. PSV didn't reveal the...
BBC

Transfer news: United monitoring Pickford situation

Everton have yet to sign off the five-year contract that has been agreed with England keeper Jordan Pickford, 28, and that has alerted Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham. (Mail), external. United are also focusing on a loan signing to add to their attack in January after going over their budget...
BBC

'He is a really interesting package' - Klopp on Gakpo

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Jurgen Klopp says the signing of Cody Gakpo is "massively interesting" for Liverpool as he prepares to blood the 23-year-old Dutch forward in the Premier League. Gakpo will officially become a Red on Sunday when the January transfer window...
BBC

Transfer news: Van Dijk key in Gakpo move

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk spoke to Dutch team-mate Cody Gakpo to help convince the 23-year-old forward to join the Reds from PSV Eindhoven, with a deal having been agreed between the two clubs. (Eindhovens Dagblad, via Mail), external.
NBC Sports

West Ham vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

West Ham host Brentford in a big London derby on Friday as the Hammers badly need to get back to winning ways. David Moyes’ side have lost four on the trot in the Premier League and were outplayed at Arsenal on Boxing Day. They keep making silly defensive errors which has left them hovering just above the relegation zone this season. That said, they are in the UEFA Europa Conference League last 16 and have been flying in Europe.
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Man Utd cool on Felix but keen on Morata

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have reservations about meeting Atletico Madrid's £8m loan fee for 23-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Felix. (Talksport), external. Felix's Atletico team-mate Alvaro Morata is a loan target for Erik ten Hag. (ESPN), external. United, along with Premier League rivals Spurs, have also opened talks with...
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Kane, Rashford, Joelinton, Haaland, Van Dijk, Ream, Sa

At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks will be on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. And, as ever, Garth will have his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
The Independent

January transfer news LIVE: Liverpool seal Cody Gakpo signing as Arsenal target Joao Felix

The Premier League transfer window is set to open on 1 January and already there are completed deals to ensure some of England’s top teams will see their squads boosted as early as possible.Chelsea added Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana to their ranks on Wednesday, signing him from Molde, while Liverpoolcompleted the £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV the same evening, one of the stars of the recent World Cup.Elsewhere Arsenal are being linked with moves for two big-money attackers, Shakhtar’s Mykhaylo Mudryk and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, while Chelsea are interested in Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo...

