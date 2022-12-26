ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBTW News13

How to keep your HVAC running smoothly in cold weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As temperatures drop this weekend, that means more work for heaters. One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning in Myrtle Beach switched schedules around this holiday weekend to make sure there’s enough staff to cover the already increasing number of calls. Their main tip is to lower the dial so HVAC […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Outsider.com

LOOK: Dog Rescued From South Carolina Waterway Following 30-Foot Plunge

As the sun dropped below the horizon on December 27, air traffic controllers inside the Strand Tower of the Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, spotted something odd in the black waters of the Intracoastal Waterway down below. Was it an alligator? An errant swimmer? A large bird? Looking closer, they realized the stranded creature was actually a dog, the canine trapped at the bottom of a 30-foot cliff behind the airport.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Flight cancelations, delays impact travelers at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Problems for airlines and passengers continue to snowball even after the Arctic blast passed, including at Myrtle Beach International Airport. As of 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, 10 flights have been canceled at MYR, all from Southwest. Matthew Carter and his daughter are stuck in Texas, after...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Large police presence at a home in the Socastee area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A large police presence in a Socastee area community Wednesday night ended with police detaining one person. Horry County Police were seen outside a home around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Bonnie Drive near Inland Reef. Details are limited at this time. WMBF News has reached...
SOCASTEE, SC
WECT

Crews battle Christmas Eve house fire near Tabor City

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Tabor City Fire Department, along with the Williams Township Volunteer Fire Department, responded to a structure fire on Dec. 24 at approximately 6:07 p.m. on Dothan Road. According to the Tabor City FD, a neighboring child discovered smoke emanating from the house. Two people...
TABOR CITY, NC
WMBF

Crews respond to house fire in Socastee area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes were closed in part of the Socastee area Wednesday as crews responded to a house fire. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were sent to Socastee Boulevard and Everette Street just after 8 a.m. As of 9:25 a.m., HCFR said the fire had been placed...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

You can start the new year off right at Core Fitness

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Core Fitness strives to create close connections with our members, providing a community environment where people can come to get excited about a healthy lifestyle. At Core fitness of Myrtle Beach, you’ll find something different from what you’d expect in an ordinary gym.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
thefamilyvacationguide.com

What is the Closest Airport to Myrtle Beach?

Myrtle Beach is one of the best places for a family vacation in the US. There’s a lot to see and do. Plus, there are plenty of activities to keep the kids entertained. If you’re planning a visit, you’ll probably be wondering what the nearest airport to Myrtle Beach is.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

