CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a significant warmup for much of the area today. The exception will be the northwest zone, but even in this area, temperatures will be well above freezing. Elsewhere, a surge into the 50s is looking likely this afternoon, particularly in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area. Any breaks in the clouds could allow Cedar Rapids or Dubuque to get close to record highs this afternoon, too. Looking ahead, only a small system passes by this weekend, but it’s timed in such a way (Saturday night), that we’ll still want to pay attention to it in the event it creates a few slick roads. Otherwise, the next bigger system looks to bring a threat of rain and possible thunderstorms early next week.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO