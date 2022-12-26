Read full article on original website
Local plumbing company receives hundreds of frozen pipe calls during recent winter weather
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Even though we’re on the back end of this intense winter weather we saw over the past few days, local plumbers are still helping people with frozen pipes. Master Plumbing Heating and Cooling were working on a frozen pipe Tuesdays that burst in someone’s attic.
Church and food pantry start clean up after flooding from burst pipe
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the cold weather eastern Iowa saw over the past week, many have experienced burst pipes causing flooding in their homes. One Cedar Rapids church is now dealing with just that as they discovered a burst pipe impacting more than just their organization. ”There was...
Fire destroys animal rescue in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A farm animal rescue in Linn County is trying to figure out what's next after a fire destroyed their farmhouse. Hercules Haven, which houses abandoned and abused animals, says rebuilding will start Tuesday. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home Friday night when an...
Linn Community Food Bank Remains Closed After Burst Pipe
(Linn County, Iowa) -- The Linn Community Food Bank remains closed after a burst pipe. The food bank was forced to close last Thursday when the winter storm moved across the Cedar Rapids area. There is reportedly still water inside the building. The food bank will remain closed until crews are able to remove water from inside.
Benton County couple snowed in over holiday weekend, dug out by community members
NORWAY, Iowa (KCRG) - The amount of snow, combined with the extreme wind Eastern Iowa saw over the holiday weekend can make it difficult for anyone to clear their own driveway. For Tim and Kris Swartz, that challenge was amplified because of health issues. “This time it was during the...
Cedar Rapids Food Truck’s New Restaurant Now Open!
The wait is over! If you're a fan of Coyle's Hibachi Chef food truck then you'll be happy to hear that their new sit-down restaurant is open for business!. Coyle's Facebook page posted pictures of their new location at 3847 First Ave. SE in Cedar Rapids. The building used to be the home of Winifred's until it closed back in 2020. The restaurant will offer the same amazing food that they made famous at their food truck near the Blind Pig on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids.
Fire destroys home in rural Winneshiek County
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A home outside of Fort Atkinson in rural Winneshiek County was deemed a total loss due to a fire. Local firefighters from the surrounding communities of Fort Atkinson, Decorah, Calmar, St. Lucas, & Waucoma responded to provide mutual aid. Photos provided by the Calmar Fire...
Cedar Rapids man, inspired by the memory of his father, drops over 100 pounds
Former Hawkeye, now country artist, glad to get second shot at Music City Bowl. KCRG-TV9's Scott Saville reports from Nashville tonight on how the 2021 bowl game's cancellation led to an opportunity of a lifetime for one Iowa graduate.
Staying chilly on Tuesday
Community members in Benton County came together to help one couple who found themselves snowed in this past holiday weekend. "The best Christmas gift" Keokuk girl gets lifetime memory in signed Caitlin Clark shoes.
Black Hawk County accident ejects driver from car
BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 26th, 2022 at approximately 10:22 pm, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the intersection of Canfield and Independence for a report of a two-vehicle accident. A preliminary investigation found that an individual driving a Chevy Impala was heading...
Water main break displaces apartment residents in Manchester
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:00 am, Manchester Police responded to a report of a water pipe break in two of the Manchester Park Apartment Buildings. Responders to the scene found that the buildings had soaked carpets and walls, as well as some collapsed ceilings. Officials determined that the buildings were not safe for occupation.
Christmas Eve House Fire Displaces Resident
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A fire Saturday night in the two thousand block of Washington Avenue Southeast has forced one person from their home this Christmas Eve. Cedar Rapids fire crews arrived at the scene after seven Saturday night. The person living there was not hurt but firefighters say there’s significant damage and that person can’t return to the house tonight.
Volunteers needed to help clear sidewalks for people in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Eastern Iowa cities are in need of more volunteers to help clear snow for people who cannot do it on their own. Both Cedar Rapids and Dubuque have volunteer snow removal programs. “The program is limited to those that are owner occupied, low income, have mobility...
Mild afternoon ahead, return to the 30s tomorrow
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a significant warmup for much of the area today. The exception will be the northwest zone, but even in this area, temperatures will be well above freezing. Elsewhere, a surge into the 50s is looking likely this afternoon, particularly in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City area. Any breaks in the clouds could allow Cedar Rapids or Dubuque to get close to record highs this afternoon, too. Looking ahead, only a small system passes by this weekend, but it’s timed in such a way (Saturday night), that we’ll still want to pay attention to it in the event it creates a few slick roads. Otherwise, the next bigger system looks to bring a threat of rain and possible thunderstorms early next week.
Broken Pipes Results in Flooding At Manchester Apartment Complex
In Manchester, 20 tenants were displaced after water pipes broke and flooded buildings in an apartment complex Monday. Manchester police responded at approximately 8:30 a.m. Monday to the Manchester Park Apartment complex where an officer found some interior windows were frozen and icicles were forming inside. Some pipes were leaking into apartments that were flooded. The police department worked with the city water department to get the water shut off. Resulting flood damage “made for unsafe housing conditions. Officials worked with the owner of the property to find temporary housing for approximately 20 tenants.
18 Year-Old Awaiting Trial Arrested
An 18 year old who was free while awaiting trial for gun and theft charges is back in jail after bringing a stolen gun to an appointment with corrections officials, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Isaiah Anderson set off a metal detector when he showed up to an appointment at the Waterloo Residential Correctional Center shortly after noon last Wednesday. A .22 caliber handgun was found in his coat pocket. That gun was determined to have been stolen in Waterloo in 2020. Anderson was charged with fourth degree Theft. His bond has been set at $100,000. Anderson is already awaiting trial in several different cases. On August 6th he allegedly fired a .40 caliber pistol in an alley. In July he stole a Chevrolet Silverado, then he stole a Ford Edge, and later that month he was arrested for breaking into vehicles parked outside Planet Fitness.
State working through backlog of care facility investigations
Dubuque man sentenced to probation for stealing dad's money. A man has been sentenced to 5 years probation for stealing money from his dad's bank accounts
One Person Seriously Injured in Black Hawk County Crash
(Black Hawk County, IA) -- One person is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Black Hawk County. The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says the initial investigation shows the driver of a sedan failed to stop at a stop sign when his vehicle was hit by a truck in the rear drivers side. The driver of the sedan was ejected from the vehicle. He was later taken to an area hospital in critical but stable condition.
Waterloo Man Injured in Christmas Eve Shooting
An 18-year-old man had a gunshot wound to the back in Waterloo on Saturday afternoon. Police were dispatched just after 2:00PM to the area of Toland Avenue. The 18-year-old went to the hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries.” The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The wound was self-inflicted, according to Waterloo Police.
Hog confinement owners fined for improper manure applications
The state regulates how much manure from animal confinements can be applied to fields. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) Two northern Iowa hog confinement owners applied manure from their facilities to fields without proper certifications and potentially applied an incorrect amount of manure, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
