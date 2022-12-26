Read full article on original website
blufftontoday.com
Clemson grad student QB Hunter Johnson suddenly in bigger role for Orange Bowl
MIAMI – A former Tennessee quarterback commit who switched to Clemson but left there as a transfer student will finish his college football career for Clemson against Tennessee. Nobody drew that one up in the dirt. It’s the real-life football path of graduate student Hunter Johnson, who will suit...
Bad news for Wake Forest
Wake Forest will be without its longtime starting quarterback next season. Sam Hartman is reportedly entering his name into the transfer portal and is expected to transfer to Notre Dame, according to ESPN's (...)
echo-pilot.com
Can't blame Oklahoma football players opting out of Cheez-It Bowl since coaches do it
The Clemson Tigers were in the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl. Beat Iowa State 20-13. Clemson’s defensive coordinator last season was Brent Venables. But Venables was not in Orlando. He was needed elsewhere. Namely, getting his OU program up and running, having been named the Sooner head coach three weeks earlier.
WYFF4.com
2 Clemson football players announce their decision to turn pro
MIAMI — Two Clemson football players announced on Tuesday that they will turn pro after the Orange Bowl. Offensive lineman and Dorman high school product Jordan McFadden said on Tuesday the Orange Bowl will be his final game as a Tiger. This season, McFadden was voted by his teammates...
Clemson DB Did Not Dress For Practice
Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.
gsabizwire.com
South Carolina Christian Foundation Gifts $225K to Ministries in the Upstate
Spartanburg, SC – South Carolina Christian Foundation (SCCF), a community foundation devoted to Biblical philanthropy, presented grants to 52 ministries in Upstate counties including York, Chester, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Greenville, Anderson, and Oconee counties. The grants are part of SCCF’s Community Trust Fund in which clients and donors collectively give to support ministries statewide that serve the most vulnerable population in South Carolina.
Fire marshal deems Clemson apartment complex “unsafe structure”
A couple of months ago we covered infrastructure issues at an apartment complex in Clemson, Dockside Apartments.
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Bakery Lands on Oprah’s Favorite Things List
SPARTANBURG, S.C.– A South Carolina bakery known for its caramel cakes has been named to Oprah Winfrey‘s list of favorite things. This is actually the fourth time Caroline’s Bakery has made the list. The bakery said it feels honored and is looking forward to having its cakes...
smithmountainlake.com
How one woman's baking pastime landed her cake on Oprah's Favorites List 4 times
SPARTANBURG, South Carolina (WLOS) -- In 1982, Caroline Ragsdale Reutter baked her now-famous 7-Layer Caramel Cake for the celebration of the christening of her son, Richard R. Reutter. Little did she know how quickly that would change the trajectory of her career -- that 40 years later, that cake would...
South Carolina mom loses almost everything she owns due to burst pipe
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many people across the Upstate are having problems in their homes because of burst pipes including a single mother of two that lives at the Hidden Park Apartments. She said she opened her door on Christmas night to her ceiling gone, along with almost everything she owns. “I walked in and […]
Veteran Upstate business looking to expand employment opportunities for other veterans
According to the Department of Labor, since April of this year, the veteran unemployment rate has remained under 3%, but one company in the Upstate wants that number even lower.
FOX Carolina
Troopers responding to crash on Perimeter Road in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a wreck in Greenville. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday along Perimeter Road near Orion Street, according to troopers. FOX Carolina crews on scene say there are no lanes closed at this time.
gsabusiness.com
Popular Greenville barber shop moving to Overbrook neighborhood
A well-known Greenville barber shop is moving to a new location. The Mailroom Barber Co. is moving to 1633 E. North St. on Jan. 3. It will be moving from its current location in Taylors Mill in order to offer a gender-neutral barbershop experience to a broader clientele throughout the greater Greenville area, a news release stated.
FOX Carolina
Downtown Spartanburg road closed for courthouse project
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A busy road in downtown Spartanburg will be closed Wednesday night so that crews can work on a Spartanburg County Courthouse project. The road closure on Daniel Morgan Avenue, from Magnolia Street to West Saint John Street, will begin Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., according to county officials.
WYFF4.com
After days without water, Greenville apartment residents have place to go
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some residents of an Upstate apartment complex will be relocated after a water pipe burst over the weekend, leaving them with water dripping from their ceilings and lights. They also didn't have running water. The pipe burst Saturday in one building at the Parker at Cone...
Man dies after power failure at his home in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office said a man died from a power failure at his home on Christmas Eve as a result of the recent winter storm Elliot.
FOX Carolina
WATCH: Chase across multiple counties ends along I-85
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens City Police Department said a suspect led officers on a chase into Anderson County on Monday afternoon. Officers said they first tried to stop the suspect when they spotted him and recognized him as a habitual traffic offender. However, he refused to stop, and officers began to follow.
WYFF4.com
Fight over air pump at Greer gas station leads to shot fired, police say
GREER, S.C. — A man is facing charges after a fight over an air pump at a Greer gas station led to a shot being fired, according to police. Police said they were called to the QT on West Wade Hampton at about 6:30 p.m. Monday about a shot being fired.
Plumber shares tips for frozen pipes
Some Upstate plumbers said they're swamped with calls, as freezing temperatures over the weekend caused problems for people and businesses.
Greenville man dies in "freak" accident
An Upstate man is dead after a vehicle he was repairing, struck him. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 49 year old Antonio Miranda was killed at his home on Collingsworth Lane in Greenville, Monday afternoon.
