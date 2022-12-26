ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

WYFF4.com

2 Clemson football players announce their decision to turn pro

MIAMI — Two Clemson football players announced on Tuesday that they will turn pro after the Orange Bowl. Offensive lineman and Dorman high school product Jordan McFadden said on Tuesday the Orange Bowl will be his final game as a Tiger. This season, McFadden was voted by his teammates...
CLEMSON, SC
gsabizwire.com

South Carolina Christian Foundation Gifts $225K to Ministries in the Upstate

Spartanburg, SC – South Carolina Christian Foundation (SCCF), a community foundation devoted to Biblical philanthropy, presented grants to 52 ministries in Upstate counties including York, Chester, Spartanburg, Cherokee, Greenville, Anderson, and Oconee counties. The grants are part of SCCF’s Community Trust Fund in which clients and donors collectively give to support ministries statewide that serve the most vulnerable population in South Carolina.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

South Carolina Bakery Lands on Oprah’s Favorite Things List

SPARTANBURG, S.C.– A South Carolina bakery known for its caramel cakes has been named to Oprah Winfrey‘s list of favorite things. This is actually the fourth time Caroline’s Bakery has made the list. The bakery said it feels honored and is looking forward to having its cakes...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Troopers responding to crash on Perimeter Road in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a wreck in Greenville. The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday along Perimeter Road near Orion Street, according to troopers. FOX Carolina crews on scene say there are no lanes closed at this time.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Popular Greenville barber shop moving to Overbrook neighborhood

A well-known Greenville barber shop is moving to a new location. The Mailroom Barber Co. is moving to 1633 E. North St. on Jan. 3. It will be moving from its current location in Taylors Mill in order to offer a gender-neutral barbershop experience to a broader clientele throughout the greater Greenville area, a news release stated.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Downtown Spartanburg road closed for courthouse project

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A busy road in downtown Spartanburg will be closed Wednesday night so that crews can work on a Spartanburg County Courthouse project. The road closure on Daniel Morgan Avenue, from Magnolia Street to West Saint John Street, will begin Dec. 28 at 7 p.m., according to county officials.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Chase across multiple counties ends along I-85

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens City Police Department said a suspect led officers on a chase into Anderson County on Monday afternoon. Officers said they first tried to stop the suspect when they spotted him and recognized him as a habitual traffic offender. However, he refused to stop, and officers began to follow.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

