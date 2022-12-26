WNBL Round 7 Recap: Flyers knock Spirit out of Bendigo

Many teams were on a mission in Round 7 hoping to get a win before getting stuck into their Christmas lunch. Some got the job done, some left disappointed, and others served up a surprise for everyone to mull over during the break.

With a new team taking out top spot and another's undefeated run coming to an end, the WNBL was full of action ready to be unpacked.

Flyers take the Spirit out of Bendigo

On what was a huge night for the Bendigo Spirit and in particular, Kelsey Griffin who was playing her 200th WNBL game, the Spirit were handed their first loss of the season, and a big one at that!

The Southside Flyers came to play, looking extremely confident in their ability to get the win, despite the fact they were up against an undefeated team.

The Flyers silenced the Bendigo crowd with their prolific outside shooting; they shot the three ball at a staggering 57%, this being more than 20% higher than their average.

In fact, every player, bar two development players, made a three pointer in the game, Monique Conti and Carly Ernst scoring three and four each.

It would be hard for any team to keep up with that type of scoring power, even the top and undefeated team.

The Spirit did not shoot well in comparison and the Flyers made it tough for the usually prominent Spirit stars to dominate.

Anneli Maley was the top performer for her side with 12 points and eight rebounds, although it is worth mentioning that she didn't get record a single offensive rebound -- a credit to the Flyers.

Despite it being their only loss, it has bumped the Spirit down to second place.

Canberra struggle to CAPitalise

Despite the hard-fought efforts of the UC Capitals, led by Jade Melbourne who worked tirelessly with the intent of bringing home her team's first win of the season, the UC Caps could not get the job done.

This isn't a surprise to many, but it wasn't just Melbourne's effort this time, the entire Caps team stepped up and looked ready to win.

In their first game of the round, they took the wind out of the Perth Lynx and forced them into playing their best basketball.

Going head-to-head with the experienced Sami Whitcomb, Melbourne left it all out on the floor, but in the end the experience and combination of Whitcomb and Lauren Scherf was too good.

The Caps were depleted in their line-up, Shaneice Swain and Emilee Whittle-Harmon sitting out, meaning that other players were required to play big minutes.

Although Swain returned for their game against the Sydney Flames, it was unfortunate that due to their previous game, the players appeared to be fighting fatigue, whereas the Flames had fresh legs.

This game was also close, however, an increase in foul calls led to many players sitting on the bench, including Melbourne, who had three fouls in the first half.

It was a disappointing result for the Caps, but if anything, it showed they were on the right path. Nicole Munger and Rae Burrell are proving to be very handy assets to the team and if they can just find a way to finish games, then a win is no doubt on the horizon for the Capitals.

Did somebody say triple double?

Mia Murray was up to the task this round, helping her team get a six-point margin over a determined Adelaide Lightning unit. She posted 34 points, making seven-from-nine 3-pointers!

You'd think it would be hard to outperform a performance like that, but Cayla George did, in what was the league's first triple double since 2012.

A statistic only recovered in the recent weeks, George provided an impressive stat line consisting of 30 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. To top it off, the Melbourne Boomers were rewarded with the top spot on the ladder.

Results:

Perth 97-83 UC Capitals

Melbourne 106-100 Adelaide

Southside 96-67 Bendigo

Sydney 87-72 UC Capitals