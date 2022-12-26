ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Trending milder into the new year

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — While it will be a frosty start to Thursday, milder conditions are on the way!. Bundle up and check your windshield for frost this Thursday morning. Temperatures will start in the frigid upper teens and 20s to kick off the day. Plentiful sunshine and a light south breeze will help to warm afternoon temperatures into the slightly milder middle 50s and lower 60s.
WDBJ7.com

Temperatures warm through the week

Good news! End of 2022 turns much warmer than average. Clouds look to linger into the evening with a few flurries possible in mountain locations. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight and temperatures drop into the teen and 20s overnight. TUESDAY. We will see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday and...
BlueRidgeLife

And Now The Thaw!

Temps below freezing, and some even below zero in the higher elevations, caused lots of frozen pipes. Once the temps stared nudging above freezing that started the bursted pipes. Frozen and bursted pipes caused more than just water damage. As WF&R posted below, it became necessary to relocate residents from...
WAVY News 10

Winter weather causing power outages in Virginia

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced...
WDBJ7.com

Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
WSLS

Appalachian Power expects power to be restored for most Monday night

ROANOKE, Va. – The power is coming back on for thousands of customers throughout Southwest Virginia. Appalachian Power (AEP) says power should be restored for most customers on Monday night. George Porter, a spokesperson for AEP, says the goal is to get everyone back up and running. “We’re expecting...
NBC 29 News

Frozen pipes are bursting, shutting businesses down in central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Due to freezing temperatures in central Virginia, some places were closed Monday, December 26, due to pipes bursting. The ACAC locations at Albemarle Square and on Pantops were both closed the day after Christmas. It says the Pantops location will stay closed until further notice, but the Albemarle Square spot is expected to reopen Tuesday.
wfirnews.com

Map of outages also shows warming shelters

See the latest update from AEP Below. This is the final update regarding this storm. Monday, December 26, 2022 – 11:45 a.m. More than 1,100 workers remain committed to restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures.
tripsavvy.com

7 Best Beaches in Virginia

Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
Inside Nova

More than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia after cold front roars through

Wind gusts up to 35 mph have downed trees and power lines around the area, with Dominion Energy and Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reporting more than 20,000 without power in Northern Virginia on Friday afternoon. The bulk of the outages were in Loudoun County, where Dominion reported more than 8,400...
cardinalnews.org

Meet some of the people moving into Southwest and Southside

The first thing Patrick Davis and Amy Rinker noticed after the long drive from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul, Va., on Interstate 81 was the crisp air. The second was how friendly the locals were — and how genuine the conversations they had in just their first walk around town were. The third was something more internal: we could make a life here.
WAVY News 10

Analysis: Virginia has the worst drivers on East coast

Analysis: Virginia has the worst drivers on East …. Father of Donovon Lynch hasn’t yet signed settlement …. The father of Donovon Lynch has so far refused to sign on to the $3 million settlement with the City of Virginia Beach. Read more: https://bit.ly/3vgiBgk. 5 displaced after house fire...
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia

Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
