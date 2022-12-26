Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez
As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
BBC
Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao
Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
Arsenal launch £55m transfer bid for Mudryk as they make first move in attempt to land Shakhtar Donetsk winger
ARSENAL have stepped up their pursuit of Ukrainian superstar Mykhaylo Mudryk with an opening bid of £35million plus a further £17.5m in add-ons. That offer is likely to be rejected by Shakhtar Donetsk, who are looking for as much as £60m for the exciting 21-year-old. But the...
Report: Chelsea Target Enzo Fernandez Speaks On Benfica Future
Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez has been speaking about his future at Benfica.
PSV Confirm Cody Gakpo Agreement With Liverpool Ahead Of €40m-€50m January Transfer
Liverpool may feel like they are getting a bargain, considering Gakpo has scored 13 goals and recorded 14 assists in 20 appearances for PSV this season.
Saudi giants Al-Nassr ‘hope to complete Cristiano Ronaldo transfer on January 1.. and reunite him with Sergio Ramos’
AL-NASSR are allegedly hoping to confirm Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing on January 1 - and they want to reunite him with Sergio Ramos. The 37-year-old legend is plotting his next move after being released by Manchester United following a bombshell interview with Sun columnist Piers Morgan. The forward claimed he...
Newcastle want to sign Chelsea's Jorginho, as Blues seek younger squad
Newcastle United could move to acquire Chelsea stalwart Jorginho this month, before his contract at Stamford Bridge elapses in the summer.
"Probably Wolves" - Jurgen Klopp Speaks On Cody Gakpo's Anticipated Debut
Liverpool have signed Dutch forward Cody Gakpo for £37million as their first signing in the winter transfer window.
Yardbarker
Joao Felix Is The 'Most Realistic' Option For Manchester United In January
Manchester United have outlined Joao Felix as a possible option to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window. The versatile attacker is out of favor at Atletico Madrid and is bound to leave the club. United had been linked with a move for Cody Gakpo however the player joined...
BBC
Cody Gakpo: Liverpool agree to sign forward, say PSV Eindhoven
Liverpool have agreed to sign Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, say the Dutch club. Gakpo, 23, had an impressive World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals as he helped the Netherlands reach the quarter-finals. The fee for the winger is expected to be between 40m-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m)....
January transfer news LIVE: Liverpool seal Cody Gakpo signing as Arsenal target Joao Felix
The Premier League transfer window is set to open on 1 January and already there are completed deals to ensure some of England’s top teams will see their squads boosted as early as possible.Chelsea added Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana to their ranks on Wednesday, signing him from Molde, while Liverpoolcompleted the £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV the same evening, one of the stars of the recent World Cup.Elsewhere Arsenal are being linked with moves for two big-money attackers, Shakhtar’s Mykhaylo Mudryk and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, while Chelsea are interested in Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Closing In On Deal For Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile
Chelsea are moving closer to signing Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, who will be a welcome addition to the backline considering the injuries Wesley Fofana has endured this season. Badiashile was on the bench tonight for Monaco in their win against Auxerre, which further fueled rumours he was becoming very close...
Yardbarker
Jorginho is leaving Chelsea but he will not be signing for Juventus
Juventus has an interest in Jorginho and they hope to land him in the summer when he could leave Chelsea as a free agent. The Brazilian-Italian will be a free agent at the end of this season and several clubs want to add him to their squad. Juve is hopeful...
Shelvey in Newcastle limbo as injured star needs to play two games for new deal while club eye two transfer replacements
JONJO SHELVEY'S Newcastle future is in doubt after the star was injured - and the club eye replacements. The 30-year-old will be sidelined until February with a calf strain. And he is now set for a race against time to secure his Newcastle future. Shelvey has to play two more...
Yardbarker
Chelsea leading the chase for 23-year-old Arsenal target
Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Brighton midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister. According to journalist Gaston Edul , Chelsea will face competition from Arsenal and Atletico Madrid for the 23-year-old Brighton midfielder. Apparently, the Blues are leading the chase for the Brighton midfielder and it will be interesting to see...
Yardbarker
Confirmed contact between Valencia and midfielder with 49 Uruguay caps
Given the size of the club, Valencia will always attract plenty of attention stories during the transfer window. In addition, manager Gennaro Gattuso is nothing if not direct with his words. Although it appears are his actions are contradictory to his statements this time round. In a previous interview this...
Yardbarker
‘Special dispensation’ needed if new Liverpool star Cody Gakpo is to make Premier League debut at Brentford
Liverpool’s signing of Cody Gakpo from PSV was officially confirmed yesterday but the 23-year-old may not be available for the Reds’ trip to Brentford on January 2 unless ‘special permission’ is granted by the Premier League. A report by The Athletic (via the Express) claims that...
Auxerre vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow live coverage as Auxerre take on Monaco in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Dani Ceballos leaps to Mohamed Elneny’s defence after trolling video of Arsenal sub’s cameo against West Ham goes viral
FORMER Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has defended Mohamed Elneny's cameo appearance against West Ham. The Egyptian was targeted by fans on social media after he was subbed on to the pitch with only seconds left to play. Elneny was filmed from the stands, which shows him entering the pitch in...
Man Utd’s Anthony Elanga ‘wanted by Everton in January transfer but they face battle with Premier League rivals’
MANCHESTER UNITED ace Anthony Elanga is being targeted by Everton ahead of the January transfer window, reports suggest. However, the Toffees will be up against other Premier League clubs who are also eyeing Elanga, 20. According to the Daily Mail, manager Frank Lampard wants a new striker and winger to...
