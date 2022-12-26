ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Portuguese Reports Claim Liverpool and United Willing to Pay €120M for Fernandez

As recently as a few days ago, Manchester United were considered favourites to sign PSV attacker Cody Gakpo in January. Then, Liverpool moved, using the framework of the deal their historic rivals had been working towards as the baseline to beat them to the player. With Gakpo expected on Merseyside...
BBC

Tuesday's transfer gossip: Felix, Ronaldo, Mudryk, Rice, Raya, Elanga, Leao

Chelsea are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix which could see the 23-year-old arrive on loan in January with an option or obligation to buy the Portugal international in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required) Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr have scheduled a medical for Portugal...
Yardbarker

Joao Felix Is The 'Most Realistic' Option For Manchester United In January

Manchester United have outlined Joao Felix as a possible option to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the January transfer window. The versatile attacker is out of favor at Atletico Madrid and is bound to leave the club. United had been linked with a move for Cody Gakpo however the player joined...
BBC

Cody Gakpo: Liverpool agree to sign forward, say PSV Eindhoven

Liverpool have agreed to sign Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, say the Dutch club. Gakpo, 23, had an impressive World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals as he helped the Netherlands reach the quarter-finals. The fee for the winger is expected to be between 40m-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m)....
The Independent

January transfer news LIVE: Liverpool seal Cody Gakpo signing as Arsenal target Joao Felix

The Premier League transfer window is set to open on 1 January and already there are completed deals to ensure some of England’s top teams will see their squads boosted as early as possible.Chelsea added Ivorian forward David Datro Fofana to their ranks on Wednesday, signing him from Molde, while Liverpoolcompleted the £35m deal for Cody Gakpo from PSV the same evening, one of the stars of the recent World Cup.Elsewhere Arsenal are being linked with moves for two big-money attackers, Shakhtar’s Mykhaylo Mudryk and Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix, while Chelsea are interested in Argentina’s World Cup-winning midfielder Enzo...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Closing In On Deal For Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile

Chelsea are moving closer to signing Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, who will be a welcome addition to the backline considering the injuries Wesley Fofana has endured this season. Badiashile was on the bench tonight for Monaco in their win against Auxerre, which further fueled rumours he was becoming very close...
Yardbarker

Jorginho is leaving Chelsea but he will not be signing for Juventus

Juventus has an interest in Jorginho and they hope to land him in the summer when he could leave Chelsea as a free agent. The Brazilian-Italian will be a free agent at the end of this season and several clubs want to add him to their squad. Juve is hopeful...
Yardbarker

Chelsea leading the chase for 23-year-old Arsenal target

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing the Brighton midfielder, Alexis Mac Allister. According to journalist Gaston Edul , Chelsea will face competition from Arsenal and Atletico Madrid for the 23-year-old Brighton midfielder. Apparently, the Blues are leading the chase for the Brighton midfielder and it will be interesting to see...
Yardbarker

Confirmed contact between Valencia and midfielder with 49 Uruguay caps

Given the size of the club, Valencia will always attract plenty of attention stories during the transfer window. In addition, manager Gennaro Gattuso is nothing if not direct with his words. Although it appears are his actions are contradictory to his statements this time round. In a previous interview this...
The Independent

Auxerre vs Monaco LIVE: Ligue 1 latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Auxerre take on Monaco in Ligue 1 today.Paris Saint-Germain are the box-office draw of the French top flight with some of the world's very best players including Lionel Messi and Neymar plying their trade in the capital.After Lille produced one of the shocks of recent seasons in the European game by pipping them to the post in 2020/21, PSG returned to the summit of the French game in 2022.Saint-Etienne are the record winners with 10 league titles in their illustrious history, but none since 1981. Marseille have won it nine times while Monaco, who are actually based in a foreign country making it a cross-border competition, eight-time champions.Nantes hold the record for the most consecutive matches without defeat (32) and also boast the least number of defeats in a single season (1) in 1994/95.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy