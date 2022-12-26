Read full article on original website
Michael Be
3d ago
there is no occupied land and stop calling it that. they waged war and lost . they were the aggressors and lost. plain and simple. the land is Israeli land . only Israel decides on their own land. once the media gets the facts straight this racism would stop
4
John Finney
3d ago
false in the first sentence you wrote. you have no authority by anything to take land that belongs to other entities... that is stealing a commandment mentioned by Moses. so in that, y'all don't follow your religion, so why should you be entitled to anything when you were given a land and the manner in which you show appreciation is very sinful. you deserve nothing except punishment!
4
