Michael Be
3d ago

there is no occupied land and stop calling it that. they waged war and lost . they were the aggressors and lost. plain and simple. the land is Israeli land . only Israel decides on their own land. once the media gets the facts straight this racism would stop

John Finney
3d ago

false in the first sentence you wrote. you have no authority by anything to take land that belongs to other entities... that is stealing a commandment mentioned by Moses. so in that, y'all don't follow your religion, so why should you be entitled to anything when you were given a land and the manner in which you show appreciation is very sinful. you deserve nothing except punishment!

