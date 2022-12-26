Read full article on original website
Harry and Meghan are still giving Britons what they really want from royalty: cruel spectacle
They’re more royal than the royals. Detached they might be, but even in exile they are fulfilling their duties to the letter. For all their insistence that they had to break away from the system of monarchy, Harry and Meghan remain two of its most devoted servants. Because, for all the red-top fury aimed their way, they are doing the job from which they claimed to have “stepped back” exactly as it has been prescribed for generations. Indeed, they continue to provide the service Britons have been demanding from the Windsors for a century or more.
BBC
Needle spiking: 'I'm losing out on my 20s and having fun'
It was during a night out with friends in the Suffolk town of Ipswich that Chloe Ward's speech became slurred and she passed out. She had been spiked by injection. A year on from the incident, with her attacker still at large, she remains too scared to go for a night out with friends.
Britain's Met Office says 2022 set to be UK's warmest yet
LONDON, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The year 2022 will be the warmest year on record for the United Kingdom, provisional figures reported by Britain's national weather service on Wednesday showed, after a summer marked by the country's highest recorded temperature.
BBC
UK's most premature twins spend first Christmas at home
A pair of "miracle twins" thought to be the UK's most premature to survive are spending their first proper Christmas at home. Brother and sister Harry and Harley Crane, from Heanor in Derbyshire, were born at 22 weeks and five days and weighed just over 1lb 10oz each. Their parents...
‘This place makes me utterly miserable’: Azealia Banks refuses to tour Australia again
Azealia Banks has vowed she will never return to Australia while on tour in the country, and cancelled her show in Brisbane hours before she was due to go on stage, citing a past concert in the city as “the most racist, most demoralising experience of my fucking life”.
The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History
The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
An airline told 2 teenagers they had to fly from Ireland to Florida without their parents after it overbooked a flight, reports say
A family traveling to Orlando was split up, despite one of the adults offering to swap seats, according to BBC radio show "On Your Behalf."
Netflix viewers say movie is making them cry so much they're almost throwing up
Many of you may enjoy a light sob after sticking on an emotional film, but there’s a movie currently on Netflix that is so heartbreaking that people are saying it’s almost making them ‘throw up’. Watch the trailer here:. Yep, while some film fans might be...
Blind date: ‘He assumed I was over 30. I had fun watching him dig his way out of that hole’
Olivia, 29, a political consultant, meets Shawn, 32, engineer and YouTuber
Irritating, yes. Silly, yes. But Harry and Meghan are right on one thing: press persecution
If Harry & Meghan, the series, didn’t please everyone, Prince Andrew must have adored it. Beyond group pictures, not even a glimpse of Andrew (the Epstein/Maxwell favourite still embedded in a Windsor mansion after the £12m settlement of a contested sex claim) was deployed to underline the non-compromised couple’s contrasting exile from their tribe, for reasons that seem largely to do with resentment, carelessness and pettiness.
Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Show Signs of ‘Loyalty and Unity’ at Earthshot Prize Awards, With Kate ‘Taking Control’
A body language expert analyzes Prince William and Kate Middleton's gestures and expressions at the Earthshot Prize Awards, noting the loyalty and unity on display.
Prince Harry and Meghan's Digs at Kate May Backfire
Kate Middleton should not comment on Harry and Meghan's Netflix show unless "something truly monumental" comes out, a PR expert has told Newsweek.
New Skeletal DNA proves that those who first called themselves English derived from Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA has been "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." By analyzing the extractions, archeologists and researchers have concluded that these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
Missing U.S. student Ken DeLand found in Spain
A U.S. student who went missing last month while studying abroad in France was found alive in Spain, his family and officials said Friday.
U.K. archaeologists unearth 7th century treasures owned by woman who may have been Christian religious leader
A 1,300-year-old gold and gemstone necklace found on the site of a new housing development marks the grave of a powerful woman who may have been an early Christian religious leader in Britain, archaeologists said Tuesday. Experts say the necklace, uncovered with other items near Northampton in central England, is...
Another scandal has engulfed Buckingham Palace. Does the British monarchy have a racism problem?
Britain's royal hierarchy has changed dramatically in the past several weeks, after King Charles III became the country's first new monarch for seven decades and several of his relatives stepped into new roles.
Black Prince who changed course of English history may have died differently than previously believed
The Black Prince may have died of malaria or even inflammatory bowel disease rather than chronic dysentery as is commonly believed, according to a new study.The death of Edward of Woodstock, known as the Black Prince, at the age of 45 in 1376, is said to have changed the course of English history.He was the eldest son of King Edward III of England, and heir apparent to the throne.Edward, who earned distinction as one of the most successful English commanders during the Hundred Years’ War and was heralded as the greatest English soldier ever to have lived, died before his...
Kate Has ‘Stack of Receipts’ To Counter Harry and Meghan’s Doc: ‘Hell-Bent’ On Tell-All Interview
She’s preparing. Princess Kate (née Middleton) is “hell-bent” on striking back against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries in her own televised interview, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan,” the...
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Elle
If You Ask A Black Person Where They Are From, Accept Their Answer
How long do you need to be here, to be from here? To belong? I’m British. ‘But where are you really from?’ My dad was born and raised in England and so was I. What is it that you want? What is it that you're trying to get out of me? Since tracing my ancestry, I know that I am British Jamaican, with origins in West Africa. It is humanising, empowering and grounding to know this for myself. But why is it important for you to know? I have given you my answer. If you persist, you’re not asking the same question.
