ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

A violent day across New Orleans leaves 3 dead, several others injured

NEW ORLEANS — A rash of gun violence leaves at least three people dead and three others injured in five separate incidents. New Orleans police said the first shooting happened just after 11:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Pittari Place in Algiers. A man was shot at least once and taken to the hospital where he died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot, killed on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS — The shooting took place at a popular tourist spot and police say a suspect was caught moments after. "The presence of all the police officers makes it a little bit more secure so that's always a good thing" said on tourist. A shooting in a popular...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Man fatally shot in French Quarter, New Orleans police say

A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said, and a 16-year-old suspect was arrested. Officers learned of the gunfire at 1:47 p.m., just off Bourbon Street near a daiquiri shop in the 800 block of Toulouse Street, Capt. Hans Ganthier said. Emergency Medical Services took the man to University Medical Center, where he died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man killed in Old Aurora Wednesday afternoon

New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 3100 block of Pitarri Place that killed one man. According to police, the victim sustained one gunshot wound around 11:13 a.m. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. This makes the 275th homicide of the year...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood, police report

The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of North Prieur Street that left one man injured. According to police, a man sustained a gunshot wound right before 5 p.m. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Man shot and killed on Bourbon Street Wednesday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting on Bourbon Street that left one man injured on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot and killed at the intersection of Toulouse and Bourbon Street around 1:47 p.m. Officers reported that they apprehended the suspect shortly...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Woman shot in the Seventh Ward, police report

The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman sustained a gunshot wound at the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street around 5:25 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Man shot to death in Bogalusa appears to be 'justifiable homicide,' police say

NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa Police are investigating a shooting death of 27-year-old Bobby Chance Thomas that occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Lona Rester Place. Police say they received an initial call of a disturbance before receiving a subsequent call from the same location that someone had been shot after a door had been kicked in.
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL

NOPD investigating homicide in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an Algiers homicide where a homeowner allegedly opened fire on an armed man inside his home, according to a Wednesday press release. NOPD officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3100 block of Pittari Drive at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Cop shoots self in leg at firing range, NOPD says

A New Orleans police officer is being treated for a gunshot wound after accidentally shooting himself in the leg Wednesday morning at the NOPD Training Academy’s Firing Range. The officer, a retired sergeant in NOPD's Reserve Division, is assigned to the training academy as an instructor. He went to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy