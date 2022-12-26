Read full article on original website
WDSU
A violent day across New Orleans leaves 3 dead, several others injured
NEW ORLEANS — A rash of gun violence leaves at least three people dead and three others injured in five separate incidents. New Orleans police said the first shooting happened just after 11:00 a.m. in the 3100 block of Pittari Place in Algiers. A man was shot at least once and taken to the hospital where he died.
NOLA.com
Man fatally shot in French Quarter, New Orleans police say
A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said, and a 16-year-old suspect was arrested. Officers learned of the gunfire at 1:47 p.m., just off Bourbon Street near a daiquiri shop in the 800 block of Toulouse Street, Capt. Hans Ganthier said. Emergency Medical Services took the man to University Medical Center, where he died.
New Orleans girl paralyzed by gunshot flown out for shopping spree with former NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS — It was around Thanksgiving 2020, when the life of a 7-year-old little girl would be forever changed. But from that same day forward, the life of the NOPD officer who came to her aid would never be the same as well. And it’s a bond that...
Man killed in Old Aurora Wednesday afternoon
New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 3100 block of Pitarri Place that killed one man. According to police, the victim sustained one gunshot wound around 11:13 a.m. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. This makes the 275th homicide of the year...
Man shot in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood, police report
The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of North Prieur Street that left one man injured. According to police, a man sustained a gunshot wound right before 5 p.m. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. No other information is available at this time.
Victim in Algiers shooting dies, case reclassified as homicide
New Orleans Police say a shooting in the Old Aurora neighborhood of Algiers late this morning proved deadly. According to police, shortly after 11 a.m., a man was shot in the 3100 block of Pittari Place, off General Meyer Avenue.
New Orleans police investigating an accidental discharge of a firearm at a NOPD training academy
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an accidental discharge of a firearm incident at a training academy. In this incident, an NOPD officer sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg at the training academy's firing range at the 13400 block of Old Gentilly Road. The injury is not...
Woman shot in the Seventh Ward, police report
The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in the Seventh Ward. According to police, a woman sustained a gunshot wound at the 2000 block of North Rocheblave Street around 5:25 p.m. No other information is available at this time.
Man shot to death in Bogalusa appears to be 'justifiable homicide,' police say
NEW ORLEANS — Bogalusa Police are investigating a shooting death of 27-year-old Bobby Chance Thomas that occurred just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of Lona Rester Place. Police say they received an initial call of a disturbance before receiving a subsequent call from the same location that someone had been shot after a door had been kicked in.
NOPD investigating homicide in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an Algiers homicide where a homeowner allegedly opened fire on an armed man inside his home, according to a Wednesday press release. NOPD officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3100 block of Pittari Drive at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Chalmette
A 16-year-old is facing charges in St. Bernard Parish following an armed robbery that took place Tuesday (Dec. 27).
Woman executed after deadly 'cat-and-mouse game' on Metairie street, detective says
By the time a surveillance camera recorded Charlene Jarreau desperately hiding behind a closed business on a deserted Metairie street early on Dec. 7, she'd already tried twice to escape the vehicle of her abusive ex-girlfriend, authorities say. Jarreau, 42, had been roughed up, bitten on the face and hit...
Cop shoots self in leg at firing range, NOPD says
A New Orleans police officer is being treated for a gunshot wound after accidentally shooting himself in the leg Wednesday morning at the NOPD Training Academy’s Firing Range. The officer, a retired sergeant in NOPD's Reserve Division, is assigned to the training academy as an instructor. He went to...
Tuesday morning shooting in Warehouse District turned deadly
Investigations began just after 8:40 a.m. when someone reported gunshots in the area.
New Orleans police investigating carjacking and armed robbery in the Westbank
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is currently investigating two armed robberies in the Westbank. According to police, four black men with weapons in a dark-colored sedan on the 3200 block of Rue Parc Fontaine demanded a woman get out of her vehicle. The victim complied, and...
