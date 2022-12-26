ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in Washington

MAKE THE KITTY PURR…7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in WA. Warning: The following cat puns are on PURR-pose! We have found 7 of the cutest cat cafes in Washington state and we want you to go visit one. My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, asked me where the closest...
Could you BE more excited for 'The FRIENDS Experience' in Seattle?

So no one told you about The FRIENDS Experience: The one in Seattle?. Here's your chance to travel back in time to the late 90s and clap along to the iconic theme song. If you've ever wished you could snag a cup of joe from Central Perk, kick back in Joey and Chandler's chairs, or stand in Monica's kitchen screaming, "WE WERE ON A BREAK!" - here is your chance. You can even snag a photo sitting on the iconic orange couch and dance in front of the fountain!
Watch These Cars Slide Around on Ice in Seattle, Washington

Yikes! Drivers Don't Know How to Drive in the Seattle Ice Storm. Drivers who braved the streets during the latest Seattle ice storm found out that they had made a bad decision! They likely don’t know how to drive in the ice! For some reason, we find it fascinating to watch cars sliding down icy hills, oftentimes crashing into other cars. It’s like watching a train wreck; you can’t look away!
Seattle Refined's Top 10 photo galleries of 2022

In many ways, 2022 was a year of comebacks, from Seafair and parades to the Mariners' success. Let's reminisce with our most popular photo galleries. While it is clear y'all love real estate (especially from the rich and famous), our #1 gallery of 2022 might surprise you... 10.) Seattle Pride...
11 Bands to Know From Seattle

When you think of certain musical cities—Nashville, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco—big-name acts likely come to mind. In another musical oasis, those who think of Seattle, Washington likely think of Brandi Carlile, the grunge groups, Macklemore, Ayron Jones, Death Cab for Cutie, Car Seat Headrest, Allen Stone, and Sir Mix A Lot.
Best 09 Tourist Attractions in Mercer Island, Washington

Tourist Attractions in Mercer Island: Mercer Island is a place filled with fascinating art and extensive views of nature. It is located on the east of King County on the Island of the same name and a part of the Seattle metropolitan area. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click...
Top 10 posts on KOMO News' Facebook page in 2022

10. King County city named third-best place to live in country, per Money Magazine. 9. Airlines told to ditch fees for seating children next to accompanying adults. 8. Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine-or-test requirement for businesses. 7. Couple celebrating anniversary finds 1.9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park. 6....
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather

After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far

Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
First Mass Timber Middle-Income Housing Development in U.S., Tallest Mass Timber Building In Washington Hits Topping Out Milestone

Seattle’s tallest mass timber building will fill critical need for middle-income workers, benefitting environment and residents. SEATTLE – Swinerton, a 134-year-old builder with a reputation for innovation, announced today the topping out of the nation’s first middle-income housing development constructed of mass timber; and the tallest mass timber building in the City of Seattle. Heartwood is a workforce housing development standing at eight stories and 67,000 gross square feet. With a target completion in Spring 2023, Heartwood will provide 126 affordable rental units, filling a critical need for middle-income workers such as teachers, nonprofit employees, healthcare professionals and others who are increasingly priced out of high-cost cities. Located immediately adjacent to Seattle’s commercial corridor on Union and 14th St., Heartwood is close to transit, job centers and community services, benefiting the environment and residents.
Seattle’s SR 99 Tunnel Seeking State Bailout

The Washington Transportation Commission plans to ask the state for funds to make up the growing revenue gap of the SR 99 tunnel in Seattle, reports Ryan Packer in The Urbanist. Tolls on the deep bore tunnel underneath downtown Seattle were originally set to contribute $200 million toward the cost...
King Tides Start Tuesday In Everett, Washington with Minor Flooding

To report urgent water, sewer, road or traffic control problems, call the City of Everett 24/7 dispatch phone number at 425-257-8821 and press 1. To report non-urgent water, sewer, road, or traffic control problems (including potholes), call the City of Everett 24/7 dispatch phone number at 425-257-8821 and press 2 to leave a message or submit a non-emergency service request online. Here’s the link to the City of Everett Public Works Page with more info.
