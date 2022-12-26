Read full article on original website
knkx.org
Students and faculty unite to change anti-LGBTQ policies at Seattle Public University
Seattle Pacific University’s Queen Anne campus sits relatively quiet, as students have packed their belongings and gone home for winter break. However, the campus remains littered with evidence of the ongoing movement led by students in support of LGBTQ+ students, staff, and faculty members. Posters and signs hang in...
Voice of America
Fears of Extremist Campaign After Attack on US Power Station
Washington — Vandalism at four power stations in the western U.S. state of Washington over the weekend added to concerns of a possible nationwide campaign by right-wing extremists to stir fears and spark civil conflict. Local police on Tuesday gave no information on who they suspected was behind the...
Inslee’s office worried about ‘increased threats to our utilities’
(The Center Square) – Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of many people concerned about what appears to be the intentional sabotage of several electric substations in his state, cutting off thousands of people from electricity during extreme winter weather events. “We are aware of increased threats to our...
wufe967.com
Washington county wins 'Ebenezer Award' for banning religious holiday decorations: 'Outrageous offender'
A major county in Washington state was awarded an “Ebenezer Award” by a religious liberty advocacy group after it banned Christian and Jewish holiday decorations this year. King County, Washington, which is the state’s most populous county and home to Seattle, earned the Ebenezer Award from the Becket...
Allegations of Unchecked Bullying at Middle School Made by Parents
Parents of Key Peninsula Middle School students are claiming bullying is an ongoing issue unchecked by school administration, notably Principal Jeri Goebel ...
nwnewsradio.com
Tacoma, UW to spend $20,000 on homelessness ‘conversation’
PHOTO: The city of Tacoma purchased this S. Hosmer St. hotel to convert into a homeless shelter. (Credit: City of Lakewood) A partnership between the City of Tacoma and the University of Washington Tacoma branch will spend $20, 000 to launch what Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards calls a “community conversation” on homelessness. Meanwhile, some members of the community are tired of conversations and want to see action. Click play to hear Corwin Haeck’s report.
knkx.org
By entering UW later, transfer students discover camaraderie, competition and their own path
Each year, the University of Washington accepts thousands of transfer students, spread across its three campuses in Seattle, Tacoma and Bothell. Many previously studied at community colleges, in Washington and beyond. These students didn't follow the well-known route to university that starts in high school. Most choose to pursue their...
Flying Magazine
Historic Hangars of the Pacific Northwest
“How old is that hangar? It looks like something out of the 1920s.”. One of my learners made this remark after landing at Jefferson County International Airport (0S9) in Washington. The hangar is a weather-beaten metal structure with lines of square windows at the roofline. You half expect to see the doors being pushed open by men wearing coveralls and newsboy caps so that an open cockpit biplane occupied by a pilot wearing a leather helmet can be pushed onto the ramp.
Power restoration in Washington state delayed as utility company discovers 'new issue' as it attempts to repair vandalized substations
After thousands of customers in Pierce County, Washington, were affected Sunday when burglars vandalized three energy substations, power was then knocked out for even more homes after a suspect or suspects gained access to a fourth substation, vandalizing the equipment and causing a fire, according to an update from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.
kmmo.com
Fourth electrical substation found vandalized in Washington State on Christmas
Officials confirmed that a fourth electrical substation in Washington state was found vandalized on Christmas Day, this coming after three others were attacked earlier in the day which left thousands without power. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the vandals broke into a fenced area and destroyed equipment at the substation which caused a fire. First responders put out the fire and power was later restored, but as of press time officials say that no suspects have been taken into custody.
KUOW
What's a 'housing benefit district' and why do people want them around light rail stations?
As new light rail stations are built in communities outside Seattle, advocates see a way to fund and build a lot more affordable housing. In her law career, Faith Pettis has helped put together financing for tens of thousands of affordable housing units across Washington state. But she says current funding sources are inadequate to meet the demand that’s coming to the region.
Chronicle
Washington Bible College Linked to Alleged 'Cult' Loses GI Bill Approval After FBI Raid
A Tacoma seminary program associated with a chain of churches raided by the FBI earlier this year has lost approval to receive federal Veterans Affairs education funds. Former members have described the chain as a cult that defrauds soldiers. In late June, the FBI served search warrants at several House...
informedinfrastructure.com
First Mass Timber Middle-Income Housing Development in U.S., Tallest Mass Timber Building In Washington Hits Topping Out Milestone
Seattle’s tallest mass timber building will fill critical need for middle-income workers, benefitting environment and residents. SEATTLE – Swinerton, a 134-year-old builder with a reputation for innovation, announced today the topping out of the nation’s first middle-income housing development constructed of mass timber; and the tallest mass timber building in the City of Seattle. Heartwood is a workforce housing development standing at eight stories and 67,000 gross square feet. With a target completion in Spring 2023, Heartwood will provide 126 affordable rental units, filling a critical need for middle-income workers such as teachers, nonprofit employees, healthcare professionals and others who are increasingly priced out of high-cost cities. Located immediately adjacent to Seattle’s commercial corridor on Union and 14th St., Heartwood is close to transit, job centers and community services, benefiting the environment and residents.
Chronicle
Former JBLM Service Member Sentenced for Raping a Stranger in Her Lakewood Home
A man formerly stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord was sentenced this month to 11 years to life in prison for breaking into a stranger's apartment in Lakewood in 2018 and raping her while her children slept. Derante Rashawn Cook was sentenced Dec. 22 to at least 11 years and four...
Chronicle
Armed Robberies at Washington Pot Shops Hit Decade High
A decade into Washington's legalization of marijuana, the cash-only industry has skyrocketed, leading licensed businesses to grapple with vast stores of cash on-site that render them soft targets for violent crime. Cannabis retail stores in Washington reported at least 100 armed robberies in 2022 — the most in the past...
Canceled flight to Seattle costs Alaska man chance for heart transplant
SEATTLE — Thousands of people across the country had their holidays disrupted because of airline cancellations. But for one man, his canceled flight to Seattle meant putting a lifesaving surgery on hold indefinitely. Patrick Holland was hoping to spend his Christmas at UW Medical Center at Montlake. After waiting...
The Stranger
A New King County Office Just Dropped, the Betty Bowen Award Winner Has Been Announced, and What Seattle Read This Year
Last month, the King County Council passed their massive $16.4 billion biennial budget. One thing of note is that the package established the creation of the Office of Economic Opportunity and Creative Economy. A very long title, but the purpose of the office is about workforce development, small business retention, and support for creatives and entrepreneurs.
Missing woman’s family: If she had white privilege, we would have answers
SEATTLE, Wash. — As of Sunday, Mary Johnson-Davis had been missing for 746 days. The Tulalip woman’s face stared out from all corners of the room on posters, banners and red T-shirts, at an event titled “What Happened to Mary Johnson-Davis? Two Years is Too Long” on Sunday.
King County physician's license suspended after child molestation allegations
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A King County physician's license has been suspended by the Washington State Department of Health after allegations of child molestation. Lu Gao was charged in King County Superior Court with one count of second-degree child molestation-domestic violence and one count of third-degree child molestation-domestic violence. According...
KUOW
A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far
Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
