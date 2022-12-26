Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
We Are The Caretakers - Official Xbox Launch Trailer
We Are The Caretakers is a 3D grand strategy JRPG set in a post-apocalyptic afro-futurist world. Recruit, upgrade & manage a secret faction of 100 high-tech protectors to defend the endangered creatures you rely on. Confront a mysterious alien civilization as the massive energy barrier protecting Shadra falls. We Are The Caretakers is releasing on Xbox Series S|X and Steam on January 6, 2023.
IGN
Epic Games Store Unveils F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Touch as Part of Its Free Game Giveaway for Dec 27 This Holiday Season
The Holiday cheers continue even with Christmas done and dusted around the world. While we wait for the New Year to come around, Epic Games Store continues to spread festive joy with its Holiday giveaway, as players can claim a new free game every day. On the day after Christmas,...
IGN
Eximius: Seize the Frontline - Official Season 3 Trailer
Eximius: Seize the Frontline is a 5v5 highly strategic FPS/RTS hybrid that focuses on squad-based combat. Eximius: Seize the Frontline is bringing Season 3 into the fold with improvements to the game including Unreal Engine 5 and revamped units including Support Crawler, APC, Specialist, and Service Ironguard. Unite the squadron in 7 new skins, including two premium options, and maximize potential on the battlefield with new key remapping and improved optimization systems. Cross-platform play will also be enabled for those on Epic Games Store and Steam, Season 3 for Eximius: Seize the Frontline will release on December 29 for PC.
IGN
Epic Games Store, GOG and Amazon Prime Gaming Giving Away Exciting Titles Like Dishonored 2, Severed Steel and More
The season of giving isn't over just yet, as gaming storefronts continue to provide free access to some amazing titles across multiple genres. As part of its daily Holiday giveaway, Epic Games Store has announced the latest title to join the festivities in Severed Steel from Greylock Studio, which is available to claim until December 28 at 9:30 PM IST. The single-player FPS follows the story of a one-armed protagonist, who won't stop until all his enemies are dead.
IGN
Best of Games 2022 from IGN India: God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring and Call of Duty: MW2 were the Highlights of the year
It is that time of the year when we summarize all the best games that came out in 2022. It was a fantastic year for games as we received a range of titles, including some top-of-the-line flagship games across all platforms. It was not only a good year for console and PC players, but the mobile gaming players also got some good games.
IGN
Nintendo Switch: Japanese Video Game Company Had Plans to Introduce a Second-Generation Version of the Beloved Console
Following a disappointing run with the Wii U in the early 2010s, Nintendo made a huge jump when it released the Switch in 2017. The Nintendo Switch became one of the company's best-selling consoles. Now, five years later, we're still talking about it with no sight of a successor arriving anytime soon.
IGN
The Ten Best Games for Playdate in 2022
For the last year and a half now, I’ve been quietly publishing a little column once or twice a month where I just talk about nifty little indie games I’m playing that are doing something unique – whether that’s mechanically, narratively, artistically, or otherwise. You’re going...
IGN
Didn't Get a PS5? Get One For Yourself Now at Walmart (With God of War Ragnarok)
Many of us know the disappointment of opening our final present on Christmas, or other gift-giving holidays, and not seeing that one gift we truly yearned for (imagine my own soul-crushing sadness when I didn't get a Nintendo 64 for Christmas as a child and, therefore, couldn't play WaveRace 64).
IGN
Marvel Snap Locations
Marvel Snap’s board locations are an important part of its card-based system, so it’s good to know their names and effects before hopping into ranked matches. Here’s a list of all Marvel Snap locations, including ones that were recently added as part of the new season, The Power Cosmic.
IGN
Pommels of the Nine Realms
"Pommels so powerful that they are said to slow time itself." This weapon attachment boosts RUNIC, VITALITY, and LUCK. When upgraded and equipped, these pommels grant the Momentous Shift. Activating Furious Immolation (L1 + Triangle while Immolation is full) triggers a Realm Shift.
IGN
The Last of Us Co-Creator Says Show Will Be Most Authentic Game Adaptation With Less Violence
The Last of Us TV show adaptation by HBO will be the “best, most authentic game adaptation” yet, according to the game’s co-creator Neil Druckmann. In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Druckmann and screenwriter Craig Mazin talked about the hurdles that come with adapting a video game into a TV show, and how they plan to overcome them.
IGN
Fortnite Update and Week 4 Challenges Dec 27
As we enter Week 4 of Fortnite's Chapter 4 Season 1, a newcomer with a familiar face enters the scene: the Heavy Shotgun has been Unvaulted in Fortnite, available for you to wreak havoc in all playlists. On top of this, Week 4 Weekly Quests kicks off with a brand new theme: Into the Wilds!
IGN
Guardians of Elderon - Official Reveal Trailer
Guardians of Elderon is a free-to-play combat-focused base builder game. Get to create your very own fantasy base, summon powerful guardians, go on unique quests, and attack the base of other players to become the greatest summoner in Elderon. Guardians of Elderon is coming to iOS, Android, and PC soon.
IGN
Alchemy Stars - Official Special 1.5 Year Anniversary Winter Festival Trailer
2022 is coming to a close, and to celebrate, several special events are now available in Alchemy Stars and run until January 19, 2023, for select events. This includes the return of the Queen of the North to the limited summons pool, an all-new challenge mode that will truly test the limit of your Aurorians, sign-in events, and plenty of exclusive cosmetics bonuses. Alchemy Stars is available on iOS and Android.
IGN
Pommels of the True Flame
"Pommels forged in the fires of Muspelheim using flames that have burned as long as the realm itself." This weapon attachment boosts STRENGTH, RUNIC, and COOLDOWN. When upgraded and equipped, they grant the Runic Immolation perk. This increases the damage of the Blades' Runic Attacks when the Immolation skill gauge is fully charged.
IGN
Red Magic Spells
In Forspoken, you will need to use magic in order to survive your time in Athia. Luckily, Frey can learn up to four different types of magic that will help her move around and defeat enemies. On this page, we go over Red Magic and all the spells available for that type of magic.
IGN
Luminous Recovery Handles
"These handles, once belonging to a legendary gambler, are known for their ability to seize victory in the face of defeat." This weapon attachment boosts STRENGTH, COOLDOWN, and LUCK. When upgraded and equipped, they grant the Whiplash Refresh perk. Flame Whiplash hits (Triangle to R1) have a Moderate LUCK chance to grant a Blessing of COOLDOWN, restoring more Cooldown if fully charged.
IGN
Infinite Lagrange Comes to PC
Your new favorite sci-fi strategy game, Infinite Lagrange, is officially coming to PC. Infinite Lagrange is a massive, online sci-fi space simulation game that has been one of the best-rated titles in the strategy category since it debuted. It’s been ranked at the top of the download & recommendation list in the Apple app store and currently sits at 4.7 out of 5 stars with several thousand reviews. Now, developer NetEase, one of China’s top game studios, is bringing their beautiful and ambitious sci-fi strategy game to PC this holiday season with various visual and technical upgrades. Specular reflection, collision monitoring, and frame rate increases are just a few of the enhancements in the PC update. Comparing before and after screenshots, you can see the ships dynamically reflecting light sources around them. The visual differences are evident at a glance. The collision monitoring minimizes model penetration while also impacting players’ war strategy.
IGN
The Best Resident Evil Bosses
Memorable encounters with iconic, monstrous bosses have been a core pillar of the Resident Evil series from the beginning. Whether it's the terrifying monstrosities of the Uroboros project or the iconic and unstoppable Tyrants, there are amazing bosses to be found in every game in the franchise. With the remake...
IGN
Looking Back: 3 Most WTF Entertainment News Stories of 2022 - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
We’re taking a look back at three news stories from the last year that made us collectively go “oh, what the ****?!” From the Academy Awards to The Flash to Batgirl, these are the biggest WTF stories of 2023. Presented by Star Trek: Fleet Command.
Comments / 0