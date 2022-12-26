Have you ever wanted to experience the ghosts of Shakers after the restaurant and bar closes? Well now is your chance to immerse yourself in our historic penthouse experience. There are a few permanent residents that share the space with you and have been known to make an appearance once in a while. Located in Milwaukee’s historic and critically-acclaimed Walker’s Point neighborhood, Our Penthouse has offered patrons a unique and unforgettable experience for decades. Sitting atop what was once a cemetery, this former cooperage operated as a speakeasy and brothel during prohibition, which was under the ownership of the legendary Capone brothers. In the 1990s, It was an occasional haunt of the infamous serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO