Sandi Brooks
3d ago
As a Milwaukee resident, I care. I needed to know when to book vacation time away so I am gone while the GOP are here!
mark antlfinger
3d ago
Should be interesting. Having a political convention in the middle of Hunting season in Milwaukee. Many democratic supporters are out in full force during the July months.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wuwm.com
Two Democratic Socialists from Milwaukee prepare to take office in the State Legislature
Milwaukee's long history with socialism begins a new chapter on Jan. 3 when two Democratic Socialists from the city will be sworn in as State Representatives in the Wisconsin legislature. Darrin Madison, Jr. and Ryan Clancy recently spoke with WUWM. Madison won a Democratic primary in August to replace David...
One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin
Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
milwaukeeindependent.com
Year In Review 2022: The ugly path from hateful speech to systemic violence
2022 began with Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The traumatic war crimes against the Ukrainian people the escalating humanitarian crisis has strained the global economy and every level of civilized society. While taking place a continent away, the war remains deeply felt across America and at home in the neighborhoods of Milwaukee.
earnthenecklace.com
Toya Washington Leaving WISN-TV: Where Is the 12 News Anchor Going?
Toya Washington started her career at WISN-TV 20 years ago. However, the 12 News anchor is leaving the station at the end of this year. When WISN-TV announced her departure, Milwaukee residents were naturally saddened and had many questions. They want to know where she is headed next and if they will see her on broadcast TV again. Read on to find out why Toya Washington is leaving WISN-TV.
empowerwisconsin.org
MPS’ foolish anti-police policy
The Milwaukee Public School District’s enrollment has dropped by more than 20,000 students in just the last 14 years — a stunning decline of over 25% that, Marquette’s Alan Borsuk points out, is the equivalent of losing five high schools and 25 kindergarten-through-eighth grade elementary schools. As...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wisconsin that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wpr.org
Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin renews efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha
The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin has relaunched efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha — roughly seven years after its last attempt was blocked by former Gov. Scott Walker. In July, the tribe announced that it had once again partnered with Hard Rock International, which is owned by...
CBS 58
Milwaukee is the most expensive city in the nation for utility bills, report shows
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A new report shows Milwaukee ranks as the most expensive major city for utility bills in the nation. According to the 2022 U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report, on average, Milwaukee residents pay $521 a month for electric, gas, water, sewer, waste, and recycling.
milwaukeemag.com
Special Report: How Staff Shortages Are Undermining Care at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital
Dr. James Stoll got a call early one Saturday morning in September. One of his patients, who had recently returned home from a laminectomy – a procedure that involves removing bone spurs to alleviate pressure in the spine – was feeling disoriented and struggled to speak. Stoll, an orthopedic spinal surgeon, feared the man might be having a stroke and told him to go immediately to an emergency room in Kenosha, where the man lived. Once the patient was stabilized, two days later, he was transferred to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital in Milwaukee, where Stoll determined the patient needed to have the incision site cleaned as the surgeon believed it was infected.
SEE IT: Kyle Rittenhouse raises $40K toward legal defense fund for Kenosha civil suits
Kyle Rittenhouse thanked his followers on Christmas Eve for donating to his legal defense fund against civil action suits stemming from the 2020 incident in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in which he shot three men, killing two.
wortfm.org
Beneath Our Feet: Preservation and The Milwaukee Poor Farm Cemetery
In 2013, the Milwaukee County Poor Farm Cemetery was disturbed for the third time, leaving 2,480 human remains to rest in the halls of UW Milwaukee until they could be identified. The cemetery was active from the 1880s until it closed in the 1920s, when the land was immediately used...
wizmnews.com
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
milwaukeeindependent.com
A War by any other name: Covering America’s Cultural Revolution from the streets of Milwaukee
“It has been a privilege and honor, and sometimes a burden, to tell stories about Milwaukee from my hometown and from distant but connected points around the world.” – Lee Matz. Milwaukee, Wisconsin • Washington DC • Bucha, Ukraine • Reynosa, Mexico | 2022. Back...
CBS 58
2 Milwaukee Popeyes temporarily close, some employees protest over working conditions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) issued temporary closing orders for two Popeyes locations, according to a spokesperson. MHD sent inspectors to the Popeyes on 29th and Capitol Drive and another on 62nd and Silver Spring Drive after receiving a video of flooding inside the restaurants.
WISN
Property taxes: Milwaukee city treasurer's office closed Friday
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee residents who pay their property taxes in person will have to do it by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 29. The New Year's holiday for the city treasurer's office is on Dec. 30, so it will be closed. The office will be open from 8:15 a.m. to...
Southwest cancellations: Carpool back to Wisconsin turned strangers into friends
A group of Wisconsinites all spent Christmas day in different places. But on Monday, they all ended up in a car together driving from St. Louis to Milwaukee.
WISN
No heat, no water in Milwaukee house
MILWAUKEE — The bitter cold may be behind us, unless you're Tiffany Daniel's family on North 12th Street. A broken furnace means it's still frigid, even inside. "We stay up in one room just to keep warm pretty much. Me and my kids. It's terrible. I'm not asking for help, I'm asking for prayers at this time, because it's terrible. Seriously," Daniel said Tuesday.
WISN
At least 10 vehicles had windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say at least 10 vehicles had their windows smashed Tuesday night in downtown Milwaukee. It happened at about 6:45 p.m. near North 7th Street and McKinley Avenue. Brad Franzen told WISN 12 News he was at the Marquette men's basketball game at Fiserv Forum when...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Shakers Haunted Penthouse Stayover
Have you ever wanted to experience the ghosts of Shakers after the restaurant and bar closes? Well now is your chance to immerse yourself in our historic penthouse experience. There are a few permanent residents that share the space with you and have been known to make an appearance once in a while. Located in Milwaukee’s historic and critically-acclaimed Walker’s Point neighborhood, Our Penthouse has offered patrons a unique and unforgettable experience for decades. Sitting atop what was once a cemetery, this former cooperage operated as a speakeasy and brothel during prohibition, which was under the ownership of the legendary Capone brothers. In the 1990s, It was an occasional haunt of the infamous serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer.
WISN
Missing mail mystery: more neighbors report weeks without mail
MILWAUKEE — More Milwaukee residents are coming forward about missing mail for weeks, with little response from the U.S. Postal Service. On Wednesday, WISN 12 News reported residents in Milwaukee's Silver Spring neighborhood said they've been waiting for their mail for weeks now. Since then, at least a dozen...
