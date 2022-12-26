ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

New York Post

Alexis Lafreniere scratched by Rangers for Lightning game after ugly loss

Alexis Lafreniere will spend the night in the press box. The Rangers are scratching the 2020 No. 1 overall pick for Thursday’s game against the Lightning, The Post’s Larry Brooks reports from Tampa. It’s the first time he has been scratched this season. Lafreniere, 21, rotated on the fourth line during Wednesday’s practice after an ugly 4-0 home loss to the Capitals on Tuesday. “I want him to be better,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said after Wednesday’s practice. “Laffy has gotten some chances to play with good people and he’s played well at times, but it’s inconsistent. And again, there was a bunch of them [Tuesday] night.” Gallant later added, “Sometimes it’s a wake-up call for the kids.” Lafreniere has five goals and 12 assists in 36 games.
ABC7 Chicago

DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game

Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
ABC7 Chicago

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks (22-11, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (14-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup against Chicago. He currently ranks fourth in the league scoring 31.2 points per game. The Bulls are 2-1 against division opponents. Chicago ranks fifth...
ABC7 Chicago

Porter's 36 points lead Rockets past Bulls 133-118

CHICAGO -- - Kevin Porter Jr. scored a season-high 36 points and the Houston Rockets used a 17-1 run in the third quarter to beat the Chicago Bulls 133-118 on Monday night, snapping a five-game losing streak. Alperan Sengun added 25 points and Jalen Green had 24 for Houston, which...
