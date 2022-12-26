Read full article on original website
Related
Panther rescued in Ukraine, finds refuge in France
Kiara, a six-month-old black panther born in war-torn Ukraine and victim of exotic animal trafficking, has found a new home at a wildlife refuge in France. The veterinarians at the refuge were giving her space so she can get accustomed to her new home.
WHEC TV-10
Law protects export of sacred Native American items from US
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Federal penalties have increased under a newly signed law intended to protect the cultural patrimony of Native American tribes, immediately making some crimes a felony and doubling the prison time for anyone convicted of multiple offenses. President Joe Biden signed the Safeguard Tribal Objects of...
WHEC TV-10
Editorial Roundup: United States
Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad:. In 2020, President Donald Trump and Melania Trump paid no federal income taxes by claiming millions in dubious deductions and carrying over losses from previous years. Somehow, that’s not the most scandalous detail to emerge following the House’s four-year legal...
Comments / 0