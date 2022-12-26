Fifty-eight more COVID cases here

COVID-19 didn’t take a Christmas break locally as 58 new cases were reported by the Crawford County Health Department on Christmas Eve.

The new cases, including one from an unspecified outbreak, included one infant boy, four young boys, one young girl, two teenage boys and three teen girls.

Also, three men and two women in their 20s, four men and six women in their 30s, two men and eight women in their 40s, two men and six women in their 50s, four women in their 60s, three men and four women in their 70s and a man and two women in their 80s.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is following up with the positive individuals.

A total of 7,409 cases have been reported here officially since the start of the pandemic. Seventy-six county residents have died of the disease.

Statewide, almost 4 million cases have been reported since March 2020, with about 41,000 deaths.