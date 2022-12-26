Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Related
wbrz.com
Fatal fentanyl: Nearly a dozen deadly overdoses reported in BR over Christmas week
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Christmas week will be recorded as one of the deadliest weeks for people who lost their lives to an overdose. Eleven people died over a week-long time frame, according to Shane Evans, Chief Investigator for the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office.
WAFB.com
Officials identify 4-year-old who died after being rescued from Amite River on Christmas Eve
The East Baton Rouge Parish Boys' Basketball Tournament tipped off at Scotlandville on Monday, Dec. 26. Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. Elizabeth Vowell, husband welcome baby boy. Updated: 4 hours ago. WAFB news anchor...
wbrz.com
Teen on bike badly hurt after crash near Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was rushed to a hospital after a wreck involving what appeared to be a motorized bicycle Tuesday evening. The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m. on Terrace Avenue, just off Highland Road. As of 7 p.m., a large number police vehicles were blocking the roadway.
Traffic temporarily stopped on I-10 due to crashes Wednesday
IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Traffic came to a standstill on westbound I-10 west of Baton Rouge Wednesday due to two crashes, police said. Henderson Police posted on its Facebook page at 12:29 p.m. Wednesday that “there is an event in Iberville Parish and another just after the rest area. Traffic is not moving.” Viewer […]
Firefighter treated following massive fire in Pointe Coupee Parish
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A firefighter was treated following a massive fire at a home on the evening of Monday, Dec. 26. The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home on Island Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw huge flames pouring from the roof....
brproud.com
Child dies Christmas Day after being rescued from pond in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge emergency services rendered aid to a child who was rescued from a pond on Christmas Eve. The Central Fire Department says multiple agencies were out in Central searching for a young child after they were reported missing. The fire department says the child was located unconscious in the water. Firefighters went into the river and extricated the patient. Crews began all life-saving efforts while getting the patient out to emergency services for further treatment.
Port Barre man arrested after dog suffers severe injuries
A Port Barre man was arrested Tuesday in relation to animal cruelty.
brproud.com
Clinton teen accused of driving at 130 miles per hour during interstate chase with State Police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 19-year-old was arrested after allegedly leading troopers on a high-speed chase on the interstate on the day after Christmas. On Monday, Dec. 26, a trooper with the Louisiana State Police tried to stop a Chevrolet Traverse driven by Braylen George, 19, of Clinton, according to arrest documents. George was allegedly driving 90 miles per hour on I-10 West around lunchtime and refused to stop when asked by the trooper.
Passenger dead, others hurt after crash in Ascension Parish
A woman is dead and another is facing negligent homicide, among other charges, after a two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning
HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
wbrz.com
Sheriff's deputies investigating two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Deputies are investing two separate thefts of heavy-duty machinery from early in December. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the person or people responsible for the thefts. Deputies say the sheriff's office received two separate calls on Dec. 5 regarding a skid steer being taken from separate job sites.
brproud.com
Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Mother of the child who was found in the Amite River describes her son and the relationship with his father
The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office said the cause and manner of death of the child who was found in the Amite River Christmas Eve are pending. The child’s father Jacob Stricker told authorities his son, Matias Stricker wandered off while they were hiking. Investigative reporter Kiran Chawla spoke with the child’s mother Isabel Stricker, via a translator, and she has a protective order against her ex-husband.
Firefighters battle flames at BR motel
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Baton Rouge motel on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive. Officials said the fire began in a heater...
brproud.com
Denham Springs man accused of animal cruelty arrested
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – An investigation into the living conditions of animals on a Denham Springs property led to one man’s arrest. Marlin Avet, 61, of Denham Springs was arrested on Thursday, Dec. 22, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO). Authorities said animal control was called to Avet’s property during the cold weather to check on the animals.
brproud.com
Arrest: Baton Rouge man accused of attacking girlfriend on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested over the holiday weekend after he was accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend of 18 years. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), Raul Ines-Luna, 38, struck his girlfriend in the face and engaged in other violent behavior that left her injured on Dec. 25.
Man sets fire inside Walmart, Louisiana fire department asking for help identifying suspect
The Hammond Fire Department, along with the State Fire Marshal’s Office, is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of setting a fire inside a Hammond Walmart.
ktalnews.com
Convicted killer captured in New Orleans after accidental release
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man who was wrongly released from a Louisiana jail in November is back behind bars after his capture in a New Orleans hotel Wednesday. In early December, deputies launched a search for Michael LeBlanc, 41, who was found guilty of murdering a man in Donaldsonville in 2014. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said LeBlanc was in the parish jail until he was released to another Louisiana sheriff’s office ahead of his sentencing.
Homeowners face water issues after cold temperatures hit Capital Region
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Homeowners in some south Louisiana parishes face water issues after cold temperatures hit the Capital Region over the past few days. The cold weather has left a mark on the Capital Region. So far, parts of Livingston (French Settlement and Maurepas), Assumption, St. John the Baptist, and LaFourche parishes are all under boil water advisories.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Prairieville suspect arrested after Assumption Parish traffic stop
Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon reported the arrest of a Prairieville woman on multiple felony charges in connection with a traffic stop Dec. 24 west of Labadieville. According to a news release, 35-year-old Nicole Marie Hampton was arrested. A patrol deputy reportedly observed a westbound vehicle on Hwy. 398 with...
Comments / 0