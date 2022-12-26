Read full article on original website
Alexis Lafreniere scratched by Rangers for Lightning game after ugly loss
Alexis Lafreniere will spend the night in the press box. The Rangers are scratching the 2020 No. 1 overall pick for Thursday’s game against the Lightning, The Post’s Larry Brooks reports from Tampa. It’s the first time he has been scratched this season. Lafreniere, 21, rotated on the fourth line during Wednesday’s practice after an ugly 4-0 home loss to the Capitals on Tuesday. “I want him to be better,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said after Wednesday’s practice. “Laffy has gotten some chances to play with good people and he’s played well at times, but it’s inconsistent. And again, there was a bunch of them [Tuesday] night.” Gallant later added, “Sometimes it’s a wake-up call for the kids.” Lafreniere has five goals and 12 assists in 36 games.
Porterville Recorder
Red Wings in action against the Sabres following overtime win
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -159, Red Wings +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings after the Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in...
Porterville Recorder
Lightning host the Rangers following Point's 2-goal performance
New York Rangers (19-12-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (21-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -145, Rangers +123; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers after Brayden Point's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh takes on New Jersey following Zucker's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New Jersey Devils after Jason Zucker's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Penguins' 5-4 overtime loss. Pittsburgh is 5-2-2 against the Metropolitan...
Porterville Recorder
Mitchell leads UMKC against Denver after 28-point game
UMKC Kangaroos (5-9, 1-0 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (9-5, 0-1 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -3; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 28 points in UMKC's 62-45 win over the South Dakota Coyotes. The Pioneers are 4-1 on their home court. Denver...
Porterville Recorder
DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game
Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Porterville Recorder
Oilers take on the Kraken in Pacific Division action
Edmonton Oilers (19-15-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-10-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken face the Edmonton Oilers in a matchup of Pacific Division teams. Seattle is 18-10-4 overall and 7-3-2 against the Pacific Division. The Kraken are 5-6-3 when they serve...
Porterville Recorder
Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory
Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
Porterville Recorder
James and the Lakers visit the Hawks
Los Angeles Lakers (14-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Atlanta. He's ninth in the league scoring 27.8 points per game. The Hawks are 11-7 in home games. Atlanta has a...
Porterville Recorder
Hopkins leads Providence against Butler after 29-point showing
Providence Friars (10-3, 2-0 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (8-5, 0-2 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -1.5; over/under is 141.5. BOTTOM LINE: Providence visits the Butler Bulldogs after Bryce Hopkins scored 29 points in Providence's 103-98 overtime win over the Marquette Golden Eagles. The Bulldogs are 6-1 on their...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento and Utah face off in conference matchup
Utah Jazz (19-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-15, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz take on De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play. The Kings are 7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 7-11 against opponents...
Porterville Recorder
Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing
Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Thomas sets scoring record with 52
1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
Porterville Recorder
Calgary 3, Seattle 2
Seattle110—2 First Period_1, Calgary, Toffoli 15 (Dube, Hanifin), 6:22. 2, Seattle, Donato 8 (Larsson, Eberle), 18:45. Second Period_3, Seattle, Oleksiak 5 (Eberle), 1:14. 4, Calgary, Kadri 14 (Lindholm, Andersson), 9:39 (pp). Third Period_5, Calgary, Huberdeau 7 (Kadri, Andersson), 12:00. Shots on Goal_Calgary 14-15-15_44. Seattle 15-11-5_31. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 1 of...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead-Dec. 30- 1/6
1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim 3, Vegas 2
Anaheim2001—3 Anaheim won shootout 2-0 First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 10 (Terry, Zegras), 3:27. 2, Anaheim, Henrique 11 (Zegras, Terry), 12:26. 3, Vegas, Stone 16, 13:15 (sh). Second Period_4, Vegas, Hutton 1 (Amadio, Kessel), 13:32. Third Period_None. Overtime_None. Shootout_Anaheim 2 (Zegras G, Terry G), Vegas 0 (Stone NG, Smith NG).
Sources: Kevin Warren is strong candidate for Bears president
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has emerged as a strong candidate to be the next president of the Bears, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.
