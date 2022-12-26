Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
Alexis Lafreniere scratched by Rangers for Lightning game after ugly loss
Alexis Lafreniere will spend the night in the press box. The Rangers are scratching the 2020 No. 1 overall pick for Thursday’s game against the Lightning, The Post’s Larry Brooks reports from Tampa. It’s the first time he has been scratched this season. Lafreniere, 21, rotated on the fourth line during Wednesday’s practice after an ugly 4-0 home loss to the Capitals on Tuesday. “I want him to be better,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said after Wednesday’s practice. “Laffy has gotten some chances to play with good people and he’s played well at times, but it’s inconsistent. And again, there was a bunch of them [Tuesday] night.” Gallant later added, “Sometimes it’s a wake-up call for the kids.” Lafreniere has five goals and 12 assists in 36 games.
Porterville Recorder
Lightning host the Rangers following Point's 2-goal performance
New York Rangers (19-12-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (21-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -145, Rangers +123; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers after Brayden Point's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens...
Porterville Recorder
Panthers bring losing streak into home matchup with the Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (15-16-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -290, Canadiens +234; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers play the Montreal Canadiens after losing three games in a row. Florida is 15-16-4 overall and 4-3-1...
Porterville Recorder
Red Wings in action against the Sabres following overtime win
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -159, Red Wings +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings after the Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in...
Porterville Recorder
Oilers take on the Kraken in Pacific Division action
Edmonton Oilers (19-15-2, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-10-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken face the Edmonton Oilers in a matchup of Pacific Division teams. Seattle is 18-10-4 overall and 7-3-2 against the Pacific Division. The Kraken are 5-6-3 when they serve...
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead
1920 — Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sells pitcher-outfielder Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees for $125,000 plus a $350,000 loan. 1931 — Nels Stewart of the Montreal Maroons scores two goals four seconds apart in the third period of a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins.
Porterville Recorder
Anaheim 3, Vegas 2
Anaheim2001—3 Anaheim won shootout 2-0 First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 10 (Terry, Zegras), 3:27. 2, Anaheim, Henrique 11 (Zegras, Terry), 12:26. 3, Vegas, Stone 16, 13:15 (sh). Second Period_4, Vegas, Hutton 1 (Amadio, Kessel), 13:32. Third Period_None. Overtime_None. Shootout_Anaheim 2 (Zegras G, Terry G), Vegas 0 (Stone NG, Smith NG).
Porterville Recorder
Today in Sports History-Thomas sets scoring record with 52
1956 — The New York Giants win the NFL title with a 47-7 rout of the Chicago Bears. 1962 — The Green Bay Packers beat the New York Giants 16-7 to win the NFL title for the second straight year. 1973 — The Minnesota Vikings beat the Dallas...
Comments / 0