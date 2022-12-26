Read full article on original website
Defrost Finance Recovers Stolen Funds, Will Repay Customers
The team announced that its users are getting refunded. Decentralized finance protocol Defrost Finance has recovered funds from the hacker involved in the V1 flash loan exploit. In the latest blog post, Defrost said that it will soon start scanning the on-chain data to return the funds to their rightful...
Addresses Linked to Alameda Research Swapping ERC20 Tokens for Bitcoin
Addresses associated with Alameda Research have been swapping various ERC20 tokens. It appears that a few wallets that are associated with Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm, Alameda Research, are swapping several cryptocurrencies and bridging them to BTC. Crypto researcher ErgoBTC took it to Twitter to reveal that wallets associated with...
Bitcoin Mining Pool BTC.com Suffers Cyber Attack, $700K Stolen
The attack is just another reminder of how vulnerable prominent crypto companies can be. Cybercrimes are increasing both in numbers and sophistication. The latest to find itself on the receiving end was the Bitcoin mining pool, BTC.com, which announced suffering a cyber attack on December 3rd. The perpetrators siphoned certain...
Another Crypto Company Dismisses 40% of its Employees to Survive the Bear Market
The Octopus Network will trim the size of its team by 40% and reduce the salaries of its remaining employees. Octopus Network – a multichain crypto network supporting Web3 applications – will lay off 40% of its staff members to ensure its survival amidst the ongoing crypto winter.
Fidelity to Enter The Metaverse With Latest Trademark Applications
Investment giant Fidelity is showing little fear of the bears with its latest trademark applications. The firm is keen to tap into the Metaverse and NFTs. On Dec. 27, licensed trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis revealed the latest crypto trademark applications from Fidelity Investments. There were three applications filed broadly covering...
Bitcoin Bottom Signals Start Flashing But is Another Leg Down Coming Before That? (BTC Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price has been oscillating in a very tight range heading into the new year’s holidays, offering little clue on the direction of the next significant move. Nevertheless, the market remains in a very decisive area, and its fate could be revealed in the next few days. Technical...
MicroStrategy to Introduce Bitcoin Lightning Applications Next Year
MicroStrategy is willing to launch solutions powered by Bitcoin Lightning Network that could reach millions of users. MicroStrategy’s Executive Chairman – Michael Saylor – said the company intends to roll out Bitcoin Lightning Network-powered solutions and applications next year. The business intelligence firm previously planned to launch...
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks Deadline Extension
The bar date is currently slated for January 3rd. Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network said it is preparing to file a motion requesting a deadline extension for users to submit their claims by another month. In its latest update, Celsius stated that the motion is scheduled to be heard by the...
MicroStrategy Adds 2500 BTC: Total Stack Now 132,251 Bitcoin
MicroStrategy has spent around $4.03 billion to accumulate its entire bitcoin stash over the years. The American business intelligence corporation – MicroStrategy – bought 3,205 BTC between November 1 and December 24. The company sold 704 BTC on December 22, meaning its total holdings currently stand at 132,251...
Argo Blockchain Requests Temporary Suspension of Trading on NASDAQ
Argo had “inadvertently published material” that “incorrectly” implied the company was filing for bankruptcy amidst market turmoil. Bitcoin mining giant Argo Blockchain has requested trading of its shares and unsecured notes on the NASDAQ stock exchange be suspended until December 28th. The company, which trades on...
Solana Suffers Major Setback as Development Activity Plunges, SOL Dumps Hard
SBF and FTX “had a heavy hand in Solana thriving the way it did” throughout last year’s market-wide bull run, according to Santiment. Wading through the wreckage of FTX and Alameda, it is clear that some communities were hit a lot harder than others. Several DeFi protocols sporting close ties with the two entities have suffered. Solana, for one, has been hit the hardest since the collapse.
XRP Bulls Fail to Reappear, is $0.30 Incoming? (Ripple Price Analysis)
Things are not looking good for XRP as its price has failed to reclaim a significant resistance level and seems likely to drop lower. The market is currently struggling to remain in a range, and it could initiate the next bearish leg down. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart:
Argo Blockchain Agrees to Sell Helios Facility to Galaxy Digital for $65M
The company will also receive another asset-backed loan, which will use its mining machines as collateral. One of the many struggling crypto mining companies – Argo Blockchain – will try to avoid bankruptcy by selling its Helios facility to Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital. The deal will be...
Terra Luna Classic Skyrockets 15% Daily, Bitcoin Aimed at $17K (Market Watch)
Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) is the best performer in the past 24 hours, up around 15%. Ripple’s XRP also gained over 5%, while Bitcoin is aimed at $17K. Over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market remained relatively calm – perhaps somewhat expectedly, given the Christmas holidays. This is also reflected in the diminishing daily trading volume. However, some cryptocurrencies managed to chart notable gains.
EQBR Holdings Unveils EQ Hub – No-Code Web3 Development Platform – at CES 2023
EQBR Holdings (“EQBR”), a Web3 business solution provider, announced that it will unveil EQ Hub, a next generation blockchain development platform at upcoming CES 2023 to be held in Las Vegas between January 5, 2023 and January 8, 2023. EQ Hub is a trailblazing product seeking to remove...
Arbitrum, Optimism Battle for Ethereum L2 Supremacy in 2022
Ethereum’s layer 2 scaling platforms took center stage in the network’s 2022 chapter. New data suggest that the ecosystem is seeing record network activity. In the last two months, both layers – 1 and 2 – have collectively processed 152 million transactions. However, it is the layer two solutions such as Arbitrum, Optimism, and others that accounted for 58%.
Binance Updates LUNC Burning Model Following Controversial Community Proposals
Binance plans to reduce LUNC trading fees from 100% to 50%. LUNC reacted negatively, shredding 12% on the day. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced that it is changing the burning mechanism for Terra Classic (LUNC) trading fees. According to the exchange, the changes are in response to two controversial...
YES WORLD Reached 100k Holders Mark, Doubled in Under 2 Months
Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
3Commas Admits APIs Were Leaked Contrary To Prior Statements
After months in which victims were blamed for having poor opsec, 3Commas has finally admitted the stolen API Keys were indeed stolen. The first hints of trouble started brewing back in October. At the time, 3Commas was accused of leaking API keys that allowed bad actors to take control of APIs sold to end users, with disastrous consequences.
The FTX Contagion Goes on: Midas Investments Closes Down
Midas Investments suspended services on its platform following the Celsius and FTX crashes. The cryptocurrency platform Midas Investments disabled deposits and swaps due to severe financial losses caused by Celsius’ bankruptcy and FTX’s fiasco. CEO Iakov Levin said the organization will aim to focus on a new project...
