Mitchell leads UMKC against Denver after 28-point game
UMKC Kangaroos (5-9, 1-0 Summit) at Denver Pioneers (9-5, 0-1 Summit) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Denver -3; over/under is 135.5. BOTTOM LINE: UMKC faces the Denver Pioneers after Rayquawndis Mitchell scored 28 points in UMKC's 62-45 win over the South Dakota Coyotes. The Pioneers are 4-1 on their home court. Denver...
Alexis Lafreniere scratched by Rangers for Lightning game after ugly loss
Alexis Lafreniere will spend the night in the press box. The Rangers are scratching the 2020 No. 1 overall pick for Thursday’s game against the Lightning, The Post’s Larry Brooks reports from Tampa. It’s the first time he has been scratched this season. Lafreniere, 21, rotated on the fourth line during Wednesday’s practice after an ugly 4-0 home loss to the Capitals on Tuesday. “I want him to be better,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said after Wednesday’s practice. “Laffy has gotten some chances to play with good people and he’s played well at times, but it’s inconsistent. And again, there was a bunch of them [Tuesday] night.” Gallant later added, “Sometimes it’s a wake-up call for the kids.” Lafreniere has five goals and 12 assists in 36 games.
Panthers bring losing streak into home matchup with the Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (15-17-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (15-16-4, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Panthers -290, Canadiens +234; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers play the Montreal Canadiens after losing three games in a row. Florida is 15-16-4 overall and 4-3-1...
Red Wings in action against the Sabres following overtime win
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -159, Red Wings +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings after the Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in...
Lightning host the Rangers following Point's 2-goal performance
New York Rangers (19-12-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (21-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -145, Rangers +123; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the New York Rangers after Brayden Point's two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens...
Pittsburgh takes on New Jersey following Zucker's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New Jersey Devils after Jason Zucker's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Penguins' 5-4 overtime loss. Pittsburgh is 5-2-2 against the Metropolitan...
DeRozan leads Chicago against Detroit after 42-point game
Detroit Pistons (9-28, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-19, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago plays the Detroit Pistons after DeMar DeRozan scored 42 points in the Chicago Bulls' 119-113 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bulls have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference opponents....
Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory
Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
Calgary 3, Seattle 2
Seattle110—2 First Period_1, Calgary, Toffoli 15 (Dube, Hanifin), 6:22. 2, Seattle, Donato 8 (Larsson, Eberle), 18:45. Penalties_Weegar, CGY (Roughing), 6:48; Gourde, SEA (Hooking), 15:55. Second Period_3, Seattle, Oleksiak 5 (Eberle), 1:14. 4, Calgary, Kadri 14 (Lindholm, Andersson), 9:39 (pp). Penalties_Soucy, SEA (High Sticking), 9:27; Seattle bench, served by Sprong...
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
Anaheim 3, Vegas 2
Anaheim2001—3 Anaheim won shootout 2-0 First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 10 (Terry, Zegras), 3:27. 2, Anaheim, Henrique 11 (Zegras, Terry), 12:26. 3, Vegas, Stone 16, 13:15 (sh). Second Period_4, Vegas, Hutton 1 (Amadio, Kessel), 13:32. Third Period_None. Overtime_None. Shootout_Anaheim 2 (Zegras G, Terry G), Vegas 0 (Stone NG, Smith NG).
Sacramento and Utah face off in conference matchup
Utah Jazz (19-18, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-15, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz take on De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play. The Kings are 7-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 7-11 against opponents...
Today in Sports History-Week Ahead
1920 — Boston Red Sox owner Harry Frazee sells pitcher-outfielder Babe Ruth to the New York Yankees for $125,000 plus a $350,000 loan. 1931 — Nels Stewart of the Montreal Maroons scores two goals four seconds apart in the third period of a 5-3 victory over the Boston Bruins.
SAN JOSE STATE 75, UNLV 72, OT
Percentages: FG .439, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Webster 3-4, Rodriguez 1-2, Johnson 1-3, McCabe 1-3, Harkless 1-7, Gilbert 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Muoka 2). Turnovers: 6 (Harkless 4, Johnson, Rodriguez). Steals: 5 (Gilbert 2, Harkless 2, Rodriguez). Technical Fouls: Harkless, 12:55 first.
