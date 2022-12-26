ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Phoenix takes on Memphis on 3-game losing streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Phoenix Suns (19-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (20-12, third in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix heads into the matchup against Memphis as losers of three straight games.

The Grizzlies are 9-9 against conference opponents. Memphis is second in the NBA with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 4.8 offensive boards.

The Suns are 16-10 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is fourth in the Western Conference with 27.1 assists per game led by Devin Booker averaging 5.6.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Suns 125-100 in their last matchup on Dec. 24. Brandon Clarke led the Grizzlies with 24 points, and Deandre Ayton led the Suns with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Brooks is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 17.8 points. Ja Morant is averaging 20.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Booker is shooting 47.7% and averaging 27.0 points for the Suns. Mikal Bridges is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 116.4 points, 48.2 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

Suns: 3-7, averaging 113.0 points, 43.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Danny Green: out (knee), Kennedy Chandler: day to day (nasal).

Suns: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Devin Booker: day to day (groin), Cameron Payne: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Jordan Poole has 26 points, Warriors rally past Jazz

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Just weeks ago, the Golden State Warriors might not have pulled off a win like this without their superstars on the court. The backups are making big strides for the defending champions. Jordan Poole scored 26 points and converted a key layup with 1:27 left and the undermanned Warriors rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 112-107 on Wednesday night. Ty Jerome hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5:18 to play after his own steal, then made a key rebound to help set up Donte DiVincenzo’s 3 the next time down as Golden State got another big performance from the reserves.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Associated Press

Banged-up Titans have nothing at stake but health vs. Dallas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have absolutely nothing on the line Thursday night except pride and the chance to build some momentum by snapping a five-game skid. Getting as healthy as possible for their regular-season finale in Jacksonville (7-8) with the AFC South title on the line matters much more. The Titans (7-8) are fighting for their fourth straight playoff berth because of the franchise’s longest skid since 2015 after a 19-14 loss to the NFL’s worst team in Houston. Now they face a quick turnaround hosting Dallas (11-4) with the Cowboys needing to win out to win the NFC East. As much as coach Mike Vrabel might want to rest every starter and treat this as an exhibition, he also has the NFL’s most banged-up team having used a league-high 82 players. That comes a year after setting the league record with 91 players in a non-strike season.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Oregon Ducks guard Jennah Isai transfers to BYU

Heralded point guard Jennah Isai is leaving the Oregon Ducks program and heading to BYU, where she will be enrolling in January and eligible to play starting in the 2023-24 season – BYU’s first in the Big 12 Conference. Isai appeared in 10 games for Kelly Graves’ team this year, averaging seven points, 3.2 rebounds, and two assists per game before departing the program due to “personal reasons” before Oregon’s matchup against Ohio State on December 20. Isai was the 36th ranked prospect in the class of 2022 by ESPN, coming to Eugene out of Valley Vista High School in Surprise, Arizona. Isai’s departure will challenge Oregon’s depth in the backcourt, where the team is currently led by Endyia Rogers and Te-Hina Paopao who are averaging 14.4 and 12.8 points, respectively. It also continues a disturbing trend of players leaving Graves program, following the exodus of Taylor Bigby, Maddie Scherr, Sydney Parrish, and Kylee Watson during the previous offseason. Despite the hardships, Oregon is 10-2 heading into a big home matchup against No. 10 UCLA on December 30. List Social Media Buzz: Ducks win thrilling Holiday Bowl with 28-27 comeback over North Carolina
EUGENE, OR
The Associated Press

Hilton's quick hit with Cowboys may be spark for larger role

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — T.Y. Hilton took his time before settling on Dallas in free agency after the receiver’s 10-year run with Indianapolis ended. The 33-year-old wasted little time making an impact for the Cowboys, his first catch from Dak Prescott a 52-yarder on third-and-30 in last week’s 40-34 victory over Philadelphia. The game-altering grab in the fourth quarter with Dallas trailing by a touchdown could quicken the process of getting the speedy receiver acclimated with the Cowboys as the playoffs loom. “Coaches have been telling me since I signed here they were going to be taking it slow, be on a pitch count,” Hilton said. “Whenever they’re ready to turn me loose, I’ll be ready.”
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Eagles rookie Jordan Davis learns from room of veterans

Jordan Davis was such a difference-maker in the middle of the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line the first two months of the season that the team needed to sign two former Pro Bowl players to replace him after the rookie injured his ankle. Davis helped the Eagles (13-2) start 8-0 before missing four games with a high ankle sprain. After Philadelphia allowed 152 yards rushing in its first loss of the season, to Washington on Nov. 14, the team signed veteran defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Joseph and Suh have solidified a deep unit and their presence has helped...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
605K+
Post
648M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy