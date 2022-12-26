Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Migrant Asylum Ban
US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now. The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on people seeking asylum in place for now, dashing hopes of migrants who have been fleeing violence and inequality. The court also set a February timeline for arguments in the case. The restrictions, often referred to as Title 42, were put in place under then-President Donald Trump at the beginning of the pandemic to curb the spread of COVID-19. They have been used 2.5 million times to prevent migrants from seeking asylum in the U.S. Conservative-leaning states argued that lifting the restrictions would lead to a massive increase in migrants, and pushed the court to intervene. Immigration advocates say the U.S. has moral and international obligations to offer asylum to people fleeing persecution.
North Korean drone provocations will come with a ‘severe price,’ Seoul says
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Thursday called the recent infiltration by North Korean drones "unacceptable" and vowed that such provocations will come with a "severe price."
Vatican Pope
Vatican says health of retired pope Benedict XVI 'worsening'. The Vatican says Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI's health has worsened over the past hours and doctors are constantly monitoring his condition. Pope Francis appealed Wednesday to the faithful to pray for his “very ill” predecessor “until the end.” A Vatican spokesperson said Francis went to visit the 95-year-old Benedict in the monastery on Vatican grounds where he has lived since retiring in February 2013. The spokesperson said Benedict's situation “at the moment remains under control.” Benedict was the first pontiff to resign in 600 years. Earlier, Francis departed from prepared remarks to ask the faithful to pray for the retired pontiff. Benedict has become increasingly frail in recent years as he dedicated his post-papacy life to prayer and meditation.
