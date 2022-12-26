Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Related
wvlt.tv
Mild temperatures finally return with lots of sunshine
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Near to above-average temperatures FINALLY return starting today! Enjoy the sunshine as we are tracking a few rounds of rain starting New Year’s Eve. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go...
wvlt.tv
Enjoy sunshine and more warmth today, ahead of some rain chances
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warmth is building, and for now it’s clear and dry. We’re tracking on and off rain for New Year’s Eve and another front a few days into 2023. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so...
wvlt.tv
From snow to the 60s in this wild year-end pattern
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic has been a nightmare. That’s why we’re issuing a WVLT First Alert Weather Night. Neighborhoods and back roads are slippery, even with only light snow. Many will have between a coating and an inch of snow. Most are somewhere in the middle. While...
wvlt.tv
Sunshine this afternoon with warmer temperatures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roads could still be slick or icy as we thaw out throughout the day. The sunshine and temperature above freezing should help us dry out. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Road crews clear snow and ice, prepare for refreeze
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was all hands on deck for the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Knox County Public Works Tuesday, as road crews worked to clear snow and ice off the roads. “We have about 60 people out in trucks brining, salting, some trucks are just equipped with...
Dangerously low weekend temperatures lead to leaky pipes across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As East Tennessee starts seeing warmer temperatures, property owners are finding leaks in their pipes following a weekend of dangerously low temperatures. Jimmy Hiller, the founder of Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical said burst pipes are common when the region starts thawing out. "Once it...
TEMA: Seven people dead across TN due to arctic blast that swept through state
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said there were "seven weather-related fatalities" across the state as an arctic blast swept through the state and brought temperatures dangerously low. The arctic blast brought temperatures down to the single digits late Thursday night and into Friday morning, with winds...
See the snowfall totals in East TN, Dec. 26
Some areas had light snow covering and sticking to the ground in East Tennessee, including at the WATE 6 station Monday, Dec. 26.
See what roads are closed in the Smokies
The Smokies Road Info posted on Twitter about the road closures due to snow and ice.
wvlt.tv
Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
Party animals play in the snow at Zoo Knoxville and Little Ponderosa
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday night, snow fell across East Tennessee and blanketed the area in white. The weather led to hazardous road conditions reported in the area, and several organizations said they would close or delay opening on Tuesday. Among them was Zoo Knoxville. Without visitors around and...
bbbtv12.com
Closings and Delays for Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Due to the weather and icy conditions, City of Oak Ridge offices will be on a 3-hour delay tomorrow (Tuesday, December 27, 2022) — opening at 11 a.m. Essential employees will be required to report at their regular time. Roane County: From Roane County Executive Wade Creswell “The Roane...
Roads closed in the Smokies as winter storm moves in
Some roads in East Tennessee are closed because of the dangerous cold weather. Here is a list.
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
Harriman Utility Board not charging a callout fee for anyone who experienced frozen pipes
HARRIMAN, Tenn. — The Harriman Utility Board announced on social media Tuesday that customers who had problems with frozen pipes would not be charged the regular $50 callout fee or the $150 after-hours fee for workers to go out to their homes and check the service. Even if customers...
wvlt.tv
Ways to Find Your Fun and ring in the new year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Here are some events to Find Your Fun this weekend and ring in the new year!. You and the kids can ring in the new year without staying up past bedtime! At Muse Knoxville, the family can celebrate the new year with the countdown to noon with catered breakfast, activity stations, and a ball drop. It starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
How to stay warm when the power is out
With cold weather coming, planning how you will keep yourself and your house warm ahead of time if the power does go out is important to take care of before the storm hits.
wvlt.tv
Frozen pipes cause massive apartment flood, displace residents on Christmas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People at a Maryville apartment complex are left without a place to stay after pipes busted in several buildings, flooding their homes Christmas morning. Residents at Laurel Branch Apartments were told the sprinkler systems in several buildings froze and burst. After the ice began to thaw,...
thesmokies.com
What is the closest airport to Gatlinburg TN? Your best option
What makes the Great Smoky Mountains National Park such a popular tourist location?. Well, there’s the natural beauty, of course. There’s the tradition. People return year after year, sharing the experience with their kids and grandkids. More recently, the growth of Dollywood has bolstered the region’s tourism.
LaFollette mother, daughter locked out of home amid freezing winter weather
A Campbell County Rural Fire Service captain says he was "at the right place at the right time" early Friday after a mother and daughter accidentally locked themselves out of their home in the LaFollette area amid winter weather conditions.
Comments / 0