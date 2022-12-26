ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Mild temperatures finally return with lots of sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Near to above-average temperatures FINALLY return starting today! Enjoy the sunshine as we are tracking a few rounds of rain starting New Year’s Eve. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

From snow to the 60s in this wild year-end pattern

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic has been a nightmare. That’s why we’re issuing a WVLT First Alert Weather Night. Neighborhoods and back roads are slippery, even with only light snow. Many will have between a coating and an inch of snow. Most are somewhere in the middle. While...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sunshine this afternoon with warmer temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roads could still be slick or icy as we thaw out throughout the day. The sunshine and temperature above freezing should help us dry out. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Road crews clear snow and ice, prepare for refreeze

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was all hands on deck for the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Knox County Public Works Tuesday, as road crews worked to clear snow and ice off the roads. “We have about 60 people out in trucks brining, salting, some trucks are just equipped with...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Dozens of cars abandoned in the snow in Sevier County

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - As ice lingered on some roadways in East Tennessee, crews in Sevier County worked to help those who made split second decisions in the midst of snowfall this week. According to Jeff Patton at Everything Auto, he’s been called more than a thousand times to...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

Closings and Delays for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Due to the weather and icy conditions, City of Oak Ridge offices will be on a 3-hour delay tomorrow (Tuesday, December 27, 2022) — opening at 11 a.m. Essential employees will be required to report at their regular time. Roane County: From Roane County Executive Wade Creswell “The Roane...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Ways to Find Your Fun and ring in the new year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Here are some events to Find Your Fun this weekend and ring in the new year!. You and the kids can ring in the new year without staying up past bedtime! At Muse Knoxville, the family can celebrate the new year with the countdown to noon with catered breakfast, activity stations, and a ball drop. It starts at 10 a.m. Tickets are $30 for members and $35 for non-members.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesmokies.com

What is the closest airport to Gatlinburg TN? Your best option

What makes the Great Smoky Mountains National Park such a popular tourist location?. Well, there’s the natural beauty, of course. There’s the tradition. People return year after year, sharing the experience with their kids and grandkids. More recently, the growth of Dollywood has bolstered the region’s tourism.
GATLINBURG, TN

